Saucy Brew Works - Sandusky 215 & 217 East Water St
No reviews yet
215 & 217 East Water St
Sandusky, OH 44870
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Plates
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches
Entrees
Sides
Sauces and Add-Ons
Happy Hour
Dessert
White Wine Glasses
Red Wine Glasses
Apertif & Sparkling Bottles
White Wine Bottles
Cakebread Chard Bottle
David Bynum Chard Bottle
Neyers Unoaked Chard Bottle
Balletto Chard Bottle
Est! Est! Est! Bottle
The Prisoner: Blindfold Bottle
Hoepler Gruner Velt Bottle
Terra Pinot Grigio Bottle
Mondavi Sauv Blanc Bottle
Wairu Sauv Blanc Bottle
Starling Riesling Bottle
Red Wine Bottles
Della Amarone Bottle
Renato Barolo Bottle
The Mascot Cab Bottle
Darioush Cabernet Bottle
Chimney Rock Cab Bottle
Louis Martini Cab Bottle
Kith & Kin Cab Bottle
59 Prime Cab Bottle
Malgra Barbaresco Bottle
Tempo Bottle
Volpolo Red Blend Bottle
Neyers Sage Canyon Bottle
Unique Bottle
Fendi Red Blend Bottle
Claret Red Blend Bottle
Proemio Malbec Bottle
Rodney Strong Merlot Bottle
Cerasio Cannonau Bottle
The Federalist Zin Bottle
Truchard Pinot Bottle
J Vineyards Pinot Bottle
MacMurray Pinot Bottle
Dessert Style Wines
Draft Beer
Cans
B.F. Hefe 6 pack
Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft Floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 5.5% ABV
Dub Jam Tropical 4 pack
Lachancea Tart Imperial Smoothie 8.0% ABV Imperial smoothie with a ton of passionfruit, peach and pineapple soured with the incredible sour yeast, Lachancea thermotolerans.
El Lager 6 pack
Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching.
Fatty Gold 4 pack
FatHeads x Saucy India Pale Lager. 5.5 % ABV Bright and snappy lager with a pleasant crackery malt nose finishing with a citrusy, and almost Noble hop nose despite the American hops.
I Can Teach Blue 6 pack
Blueberry Milkshake IPA 7.5% ABV Brewed with wheat, a ton of oats and milk sugar for a thick, milkshake-like body. Intense blueberry flavor and aroma the whole way through and rounded out with dark berry notes from Idaho 7 hops. *Contains Milk Sugar*
Juicy ASAP 6 pack
IPA that is tropical, citrusy, and most certainly juicy. 6.5% ABV
Love You, Bye 6 pack
Imperial Hazy IPA. Super juicy and permanently hazy. 8.0% ABV
Dub Jam Peach Lemonade 4 Pack
Whats His Nuts 4 Pack
Piu Piu Ah 4 Pack
OMG Becky 4 Pack
Three Hos 6 Pack
Damn, Feelings 4 Pack
Juicy JUICED 6 Pack
Growlers
Empty Growler
B.F. Hefe Growler
Bavarian Style Hefeweizen 5.5% ABV Classic Bavarian-Style wheat beer with balanced banana, clove, and a hint of vanilla all from our yeast friends. *No fruit or spices are added*
Bend & Snap Growler
The Brew Kettle x Four Paws x Saucy American IPA. 7.0% ABV Beautiful deep gold American IPA, with hop notes of peach, blackberry and deep hop resin
Cosmic Saucy Growler
Crooked Pecker x Saucy Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.5% ABV Intense amounts of oat and wheat in a massive Imperial Hazy with complex NZ hops over top of the thiol-producing and groundbreaking Cosmic Punch yeast. Tropical, juicy, and soft with a touch of alcohol heat.
Drifting Everywhere Growler
Masthead x Saucy Lachancea Tart Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.0% ABV Super tropical and pleasantly tart, super hazy, and loaded with ripe mango, papaya, orange zest that finishes like sour candy.
El Lager Ambar Growler
Mexican-Style Amber Lager 4.4% ABV. Smooth and snappy with barely a hint of toasty caramel sweetness at the finish.
El Lager Growler
Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 4.3% ABV
Fatty Gold Growler
FatHeads x Saucy India Pale Lager. 5.5 % ABV Bright and snappy lager with a pleasant crackery malt nose finishing with a citrusy, and almost Noble hop nose despite the American hops.
Gonne Need A Bigger Oat Growler
BrewDog x Saucy Double Oat Hazy Pale Ale. 5.8% ABV Thick oat body with a smooth hop bitterness and big aromas of dank orange, fresh pineapple, green grass and lightly toasted coconut
I Can Teach Blue Growler
Blueberry Milkshake IPA 7.5% ABV Brewed with wheat, a ton of oats and milk sugar for a thick, milkshake-like body. Intense blueberry flavor and aroma the whole way through and rounded out with dark berry notes from Idaho 7 hops. *Contains Milk Sugar*
Juicy ASAP Growler
American IPA with tropical fruit flavors from Mosaic, Centennial, Citra and Idaho 7 hops. 6.5% ABV
Paint It Schwarz Growler
Swing From the Chandelier Growler
White Light Growler
White Light Lemon Peach. 100 calories. 3.2% ABV
Crowlers
B.F. Hefe Crowler
Bavarian – Style Hefeweizen • Light to medium body with a wheaty, fruity flavor. 5.5% ABV
Bend & Snap Crowler
The Brew Kettle x Four Paws x Saucy American IPA. 7.0% ABV Beautiful deep gold American IPA, with hop notes of peach, blackberry and deep hop resin
Cosmic Sauce Crowler
Crooked Pecker x Saucy Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.5% ABV Intense amounts of oat and wheat in a massive Imperial Hazy with complex NZ hops over top of the thiol-producing and groundbreaking Cosmic Punch yeast. Tropical, juicy, and soft with a touch of alcohol heat.
Drifting Everywhere Crowler
Masthead x Saucy Lachancea Tart Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.0% ABV Super tropical and pleasantly tart, super hazy, and loaded with ripe mango, papaya, orange zest that finishes like sour candy.
El Lager Ambar Crowler
Mexican-Style Amber Lager 4.4% ABV. Smooth and snappy with barely a hint of toasty caramel sweetness at the finish.
El Lager Crowler
Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 4.3% ABV
Fatty Gold Crowler
FatHeads x Saucy India Pale Lager. 5.5 % ABV Bright and snappy lager with a pleasant crackery malt nose finishing with a citrusy, and almost Noble hop nose despite the American hops.
Gonna Need A Bigger Oat Crowler
BrewDog x Saucy Double Oat Hazy Pale Ale. 5.8% ABV Thick oat body with a smooth hop bitterness and big aromas of dank orange, fresh pineapple, green grass and lightly toasted coconut
I Can Teach Blue Crowler
Blueberry Milkshake IPA 7.5% ABV Brewed with wheat, a ton of oats and milk sugar for a thick, milkshake-like body. Intense blueberry flavor and aroma the whole way through and rounded out with dark berry notes from Idaho 7 hops. *Contains Milk Sugar*
Juicy ASAP Crowler
American IPA with tropical fruit flavors from Mosaic, Centennial, Citra and Idaho 7 hops. 6.5% ABV
Paint It Schwarz Crowler
Swing From the Chandelier
Thirst Trap Crowler
Imperial Hazy IPA, 8.9% ABV, 31 IBU That haze tho. Super smooth and deceptively strong Imperial Hazy IPA with heaps of Idaho 7, Centennial, Sabro and Ekuanot hops. Notes of honeydew, mango, tangerine and apricot come through with a pleasant and subtle alcohol warming.
White Light Crowler
Barrel Aged Bottles
Features
Hot Fauxbia White Mocha
Espresso, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Whole Milk.
Hot I Can Teach Blue Latte
Hot Modern Crimes White Mocha
Espresso, White Chocolate Sauce, Coconut Syrup, Whole Milk.
Weekly Feature
Hot What's His Nuts? Latte
Espresso, Caramel Syrup, Peanut Butter Syrup, Whole Milk
pumpkin coldbrew
spice of life latte
toasted saucy
boo thang
hot maple chi
Hot Saucy Ginger brew
hot white choc snicker doodle
Hot
Iced
Cold Brew Coffee
House made Cold Brew Coffee
Cold Brew Crowler
Cold Brew Growler
Cold Brew Growler Refill
Frappe
Iced Americano
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Iced Chai Latte
Iced El Churro Mocha
Iced Fauxbia Mocha
Iced I Can Teach Blue
Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Iced Modern Crimes Latte
Iced What's His Nuts? Latte
iced weekly special latte
iced red eye
Saucy Q4
Not Coffee
Pastry
build your own bagel
nature bar
breakfast burrito
Scones
Bagels
Lemon bars
melt away bars
pecan choc.chunk
brownie bash bar
blueberry muffin
choc muffin
banana
pecan rolls
cupcake pumpkin
caramel apple cupcake
lemon dream
oreo
cinnamon roll
banana nut muffin
A.D.O.P.T
Adult Beverages
Half of Pasty friday
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
215 & 217 East Water St, Sandusky, OH 44870