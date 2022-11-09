  • Home
  • Sandusky
  • Saucy Brew Works - Sandusky - 215 & 217 East Water St
Saucy Brew Works - Sandusky 215 & 217 East Water St

No reviews yet

215 & 217 East Water St

Sandusky, OH 44870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

1/2 Pound Wings

$8.00

Full Pound Wings

$15.00

PEI Mussels

$14.00

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Lamb Chops

$23.00

Spanish Sardines

$12.00

Blistered Pierogies

$13.00

Korean Short Ribs

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add Lamb Chop

$5.00

Salads & Soups

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Young greens, pear, olives, chickpeas, blue cheese, wheat beer vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Spinach, radicchio, capers, torn croutons, reggiano

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Soup of the Week

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

APizza

Bees Knees

$15.00

Molti Formaggi

$15.00

Pepperoni

$13.00

New Haven Clam

$17.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon BLT

$19.00

boursin cheese, neusky bacon, tomato, lettuce

Saucy Smash Burger

$16.00

Onion, pickle, 1000 island, cheddar, lettuce

Fried Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

Pastrami

$16.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Entrees

Pork Shoulder

$27.00

Gnocchi

$26.00

Branzino

$29.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$24.00

Salmon

$27.00

Bucatini All'Amatriciana

$22.00

Grouper

$29.00

Steaks

6oz Filet

$32.00

10oz Filet

$44.00

NY Strip

$44.00

Bone in Ribeye

$48.00

Chef's Wagyu

$28.00

Prime Rib

Prime Rib Queen

$33.00

Prime Rib King

$42.00

Prime Rib Sandusky

$56.00

Sides

Crushed Red Potatoes

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$6.00

Sherry Shrooms

$6.00

Side Bucatini

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Side Sourdough Tost

$2.00

Specials

French Dip

$16.00

Seared Divers Scallops

$38.00

Sauces and Add-Ons

Bernaise

$3.00

House Steak Sauce

$3.00

Hot Pepper Relish

$3.00

Red Wine Butter

$3.00

Horseradish Creme

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add Lamb Chop

$5.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Add Steak

$12.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Wings

$10.00

Pepperoni

$11.00

Molti Formaggi

$13.00

New Haven Clam

$13.00

Bees Knees

$15.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Game Day

Game Day Pretzels

$10.00

Game Day Tacos

$10.00

Game Day Loaded Fries

$10.00

Game Day Wings

$10.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie W/berry Compote

$7.00

Newyork Cheesecake W\berry Compote

$7.00

Clam Bake

Half Chicken Clambake

$37.00

Filet Clambake

$49.00

Dozen Clams

$15.00

White Wine Glasses

Davis Bynum Chard Glass

$11.00

Balletto Chard Glass

$12.00

Est! Est! Est! Glass

$7.00

Hoepler Gruner Velt Glass

$9.00

Terra Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Wairu Sauv Blanc Glass

$8.00

Starling Riesling Glass

$7.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose Glass

$8.00

Cava Rose Glass

$6.00

De Faveri Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Red Wine Glasses

Louis Martini Cab

$18.50

59 Prime Cab

$8.00

Fendi Red Blend

$11.00

Claret Red Blend

$9.00

Proemio Malbec

$8.50

MacMurray Pinot

$10.00

Apertif & Sparkling Bottles

Cava Brut Rose Bottle

$22.00

De Faveri Prosecco Bottle

$29.00

J Vineyards Brut Cuvee Bottle

$41.00

Lanson Le Black Label Bottle

$83.00

White Wine Bottles

Cakebread Chard Bottle

$83.00

David Bynum Chard Bottle

$33.00

Neyers Unoaked Chard Bottle

$40.00

Balletto Chard Bottle

$36.00

Est! Est! Est! Bottle

$24.00

The Prisoner: Blindfold Bottle

$52.00

Hoepler Gruner Velt Bottle

$28.00

Terra Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Mondavi Sauv Blanc Bottle

$58.00

Wairu Sauv Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Starling Riesling Bottle

$24.00

Rose Bottles

La Jolie Fleur Bottle

$25.00

Maison #9 Bottle

$33.00

Red Wine Bottles

Della Amarone Bottle

$108.00

Renato Barolo Bottle

$117.00

The Mascot Cab Bottle

$275.00

Darioush Cabernet Bottle

$233.00

Chimney Rock Cab Bottle

$214.00

Louis Martini Cab Bottle

$75.00

Kith & Kin Cab Bottle

$75.00

59 Prime Cab Bottle

$25.00

Malgra Barbaresco Bottle

$72.00

Tempo Bottle

$50.00

Volpolo Red Blend Bottle

$75.00

Neyers Sage Canyon Bottle

$67.00

Unique Bottle

$39.00

Fendi Red Blend Bottle

$33.00

Claret Red Blend Bottle

$27.00

Proemio Malbec Bottle

$25.00

Rodney Strong Merlot Bottle

$27.00

Cerasio Cannonau Bottle

$36.00

The Federalist Zin Bottle

$50.00

Truchard Pinot Bottle

$61.00

J Vineyards Pinot Bottle

$71.00

MacMurray Pinot Bottle

$32.00

Dessert Style Wines

Firelands Ice Wine Glass

$10.00

Firelands Ice Wine Bottle

$55.00

Tawny Port Glass

$6.00

Risata Moscato Glass

$8.00

Risata Moscato Bottle

$24.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Draft Beer

I Can Teach Blue(HH)

$4.00

Paint It Schwartz(HH)

$4.00

El Lager(HH)

$4.00

Here We Go(HH)

$4.00

Why Zen?(HH)

$4.00

BF Hefe(HH)

$4.00

Burnt Bacharach(HH)

$4.00

Dub Jam Tropical(HH)

$4.00

Make No Mistake(HH)

$4.00

Wet Hopped Juicy(HH)

$4.00

Damn Feelings(HH)

$4.00

Verde(HH)

$4.00

Three Hos(HH)

$4.00

Juicy Juiced(HH)

$4.00

Wine

HH 59 Prime Cab Glass

$6.00

HH Est! Est! Est! Glass

$6.00

Cans

B.F. Hefe 6 pack

$9.99

Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft Floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 5.5% ABV

Dub Jam Tropical 4 pack

$14.99

Lachancea Tart Imperial Smoothie 8.0% ABV Imperial smoothie with a ton of passionfruit, peach and pineapple soured with the incredible sour yeast, Lachancea thermotolerans.

El Lager 6 pack

$8.99

Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching.

Fatty Gold 4 pack

$14.99

FatHeads x Saucy India Pale Lager. 5.5 % ABV Bright and snappy lager with a pleasant crackery malt nose finishing with a citrusy, and almost Noble hop nose despite the American hops.

I Can Teach Blue 6 pack

$10.99

Blueberry Milkshake IPA 7.5% ABV Brewed with wheat, a ton of oats and milk sugar for a thick, milkshake-like body. Intense blueberry flavor and aroma the whole way through and rounded out with dark berry notes from Idaho 7 hops. *Contains Milk Sugar*

Juicy ASAP 6 pack

$9.99

IPA that is tropical, citrusy, and most certainly juicy. 6.5% ABV

Love You, Bye 6 pack

$12.99

Imperial Hazy IPA. Super juicy and permanently hazy. 8.0% ABV

Dub Jam Peach Lemonade 4 Pack

$14.99

Whats His Nuts 4 Pack

$16.99

Piu Piu Ah 4 Pack

$14.99

OMG Becky 4 Pack

$14.99

Three Hos 6 Pack

$10.99

Damn, Feelings 4 Pack

$14.99

Juicy JUICED 6 Pack

$10.99

Growlers

Empty Growler

$5.00

B.F. Hefe Growler

$14.00

Bavarian Style Hefeweizen 5.5% ABV Classic Bavarian-Style wheat beer with balanced banana, clove, and a hint of vanilla all from our yeast friends. *No fruit or spices are added*

Bend & Snap Growler

$16.00

The Brew Kettle x Four Paws x Saucy American IPA. 7.0% ABV Beautiful deep gold American IPA, with hop notes of peach, blackberry and deep hop resin

Cosmic Saucy Growler

$16.00

Crooked Pecker x Saucy Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.5% ABV Intense amounts of oat and wheat in a massive Imperial Hazy with complex NZ hops over top of the thiol-producing and groundbreaking Cosmic Punch yeast. Tropical, juicy, and soft with a touch of alcohol heat.

Drifting Everywhere Growler

$20.00

Masthead x Saucy Lachancea Tart Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.0% ABV Super tropical and pleasantly tart, super hazy, and loaded with ripe mango, papaya, orange zest that finishes like sour candy.

El Lager Ambar Growler

$12.00

Mexican-Style Amber Lager 4.4% ABV. Smooth and snappy with barely a hint of toasty caramel sweetness at the finish.

El Lager Growler

$12.00

Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 4.3% ABV

Fatty Gold Growler

$14.00

FatHeads x Saucy India Pale Lager. 5.5 % ABV Bright and snappy lager with a pleasant crackery malt nose finishing with a citrusy, and almost Noble hop nose despite the American hops.

Gonne Need A Bigger Oat Growler

$16.00

BrewDog x Saucy Double Oat Hazy Pale Ale. 5.8% ABV Thick oat body with a smooth hop bitterness and big aromas of dank orange, fresh pineapple, green grass and lightly toasted coconut

I Can Teach Blue Growler

$14.00

Blueberry Milkshake IPA 7.5% ABV Brewed with wheat, a ton of oats and milk sugar for a thick, milkshake-like body. Intense blueberry flavor and aroma the whole way through and rounded out with dark berry notes from Idaho 7 hops. *Contains Milk Sugar*

Juicy ASAP Growler

$14.00

American IPA with tropical fruit flavors from Mosaic, Centennial, Citra and Idaho 7 hops. 6.5% ABV

Paint It Schwarz Growler

$14.00

Swing From the Chandelier Growler

$20.00

White Light Growler

$12.00

White Light Lemon Peach. 100 calories. 3.2% ABV

Crowlers

B.F. Hefe Crowler

$8.00

Bavarian – Style Hefeweizen • Light to medium body with a wheaty, fruity flavor. 5.5% ABV

Bend & Snap Crowler

$9.00

The Brew Kettle x Four Paws x Saucy American IPA. 7.0% ABV Beautiful deep gold American IPA, with hop notes of peach, blackberry and deep hop resin

Cosmic Sauce Crowler

$9.00

Crooked Pecker x Saucy Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.5% ABV Intense amounts of oat and wheat in a massive Imperial Hazy with complex NZ hops over top of the thiol-producing and groundbreaking Cosmic Punch yeast. Tropical, juicy, and soft with a touch of alcohol heat.

Drifting Everywhere Crowler

$11.00

Masthead x Saucy Lachancea Tart Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.0% ABV Super tropical and pleasantly tart, super hazy, and loaded with ripe mango, papaya, orange zest that finishes like sour candy.

El Lager Ambar Crowler

$7.00

Mexican-Style Amber Lager 4.4% ABV. Smooth and snappy with barely a hint of toasty caramel sweetness at the finish.

El Lager Crowler

$7.00

Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 4.3% ABV

Fatty Gold Crowler

$8.00

FatHeads x Saucy India Pale Lager. 5.5 % ABV Bright and snappy lager with a pleasant crackery malt nose finishing with a citrusy, and almost Noble hop nose despite the American hops.

Gonna Need A Bigger Oat Crowler

$9.00

BrewDog x Saucy Double Oat Hazy Pale Ale. 5.8% ABV Thick oat body with a smooth hop bitterness and big aromas of dank orange, fresh pineapple, green grass and lightly toasted coconut

I Can Teach Blue Crowler

$8.00

Blueberry Milkshake IPA 7.5% ABV Brewed with wheat, a ton of oats and milk sugar for a thick, milkshake-like body. Intense blueberry flavor and aroma the whole way through and rounded out with dark berry notes from Idaho 7 hops. *Contains Milk Sugar*

Juicy ASAP Crowler

$8.00

American IPA with tropical fruit flavors from Mosaic, Centennial, Citra and Idaho 7 hops. 6.5% ABV

Paint It Schwarz Crowler

$8.00

Swing From the Chandelier

$11.00

Thirst Trap Crowler

$9.00

Imperial Hazy IPA, 8.9% ABV, 31 IBU That haze tho. Super smooth and deceptively strong Imperial Hazy IPA with heaps of Idaho 7, Centennial, Sabro and Ekuanot hops. Notes of honeydew, mango, tangerine and apricot come through with a pleasant and subtle alcohol warming.

White Light Crowler

$7.00

Barrel Aged Bottles

BBA Boo - Stranahan's

$12.99

BBA Boo - High Bank

$12.99

BBA Boo - Woodford

$12.99

BBA Boo - Woody Creek

$12.99

Features

Hot Fauxbia White Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Whole Milk.

Hot I Can Teach Blue Latte

$5.00+

Hot Modern Crimes White Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, White Chocolate Sauce, Coconut Syrup, Whole Milk.

Weekly Feature

$5.00+

Hot What's His Nuts? Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, Caramel Syrup, Peanut Butter Syrup, Whole Milk

pumpkin coldbrew

$5.00+

spice of life latte

$5.00+

toasted saucy

$5.00+

boo thang

$5.00+

hot maple chi

$5.00+

Hot Saucy Ginger brew

$5.00+

hot white choc snicker doodle

$5.00+

Hot

Americano

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Classic Macchiato

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Pour Over

$4.00

Red Eye

$3.50+

Saucy Q4

$5.00+

Iced

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

House made Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Crowler

$9.00

Cold Brew Growler

$25.00

Cold Brew Growler Refill

$20.00

Frappe

$6.00

Iced Americano

$4.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced El Churro Mocha

$6.00

Iced Fauxbia Mocha

$6.00

Iced I Can Teach Blue

$6.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Modern Crimes Latte

$6.00

Iced What's His Nuts? Latte

$6.00

iced weekly special latte

$6.00

iced red eye

$4.50

Saucy Q4

$6.00

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Plastic Cup

$0.50

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Juice

$3.00

add boba

$0.50

add flavor

$0.75

add slushy

$1.00

Boba tea

$5.50

chocolate milk

$2.75

Pastry

build your own bagel

$8.50

nature bar

$1.25

breakfast burrito

$9.00

Scones

$3.50

Bagels

$4.00

Lemon bars

$4.50

melt away bars

$4.50

pecan choc.chunk

$4.50

brownie bash bar

$4.50

blueberry muffin

$3.50

choc muffin

$3.50

banana

$0.75

pecan rolls

$2.00

cupcake pumpkin

$1.50

caramel apple cupcake

$1.50

lemon dream

$2.50

oreo

$2.00

cinnamon roll

$3.50

banana nut muffin

$3.50

A.D.O.P.T

Pup Cup Donation

$1.00

Adult Beverages

Electric Lemonade

$8.00

The Hulk

$8.00

Premium Coffee

$10.00

loyalty cards

latte

drip

iced

Half of Pasty friday

Pasty

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 & 217 East Water St, Sandusky, OH 44870

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

