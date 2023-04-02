Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wake up and Waffle 122 E Water St

122 E Water St

Sandusky, OH 44870

Popular Items

4PK Wakie Waffle

Food

Breakfasts

Brunch Sandwich

$8.95

Scrambled eggs and cheese on warm Liege waffles.

Classic Eggs Benny

$13.95

Two poached eggs, honey cured ham and fresh tomato over a garlic and chive waffle, smothered with hollandaise & served w/ fried red skin potatoes.

Turkey Florentine

$14.95

Two poached eggs, turkey, fresh tomato, spinach & avocado over a garlic & chive waffle smothered with hollandaise & served w/ fried red skin potatoes.

Veggie Florentine

$12.95

Two poached eggs, fresh tomato, spinach & avocado over a garlic & chive waffle smothered with hollandaise & served w/ fried red skin potatoes.

Avocado Toast

$6.95

Our thick cut whole grain toast with fresh avocado...

4PK Wakie Waffle

$12.00

4 Pack so you can enjoy them at home.

Traditional Breakfast

$8.95

Two fresh eggs cooked to order w/choice of fried red skin potatoes, or tossed greens with a balsamic vinaigrette and toast.

Scramble Breakfast

$8.95

Two scrambled eggs w/ your choice of fried red skin potatoes, or tossed greens with a balsamic vinaigrette and toast.

Tofu Scramble

$11.95

Tofu Scrambled served with avocado, garlic and chive, side of salsa, your choice of red skin potatoes or tossed greens and toast option.

Avocado Toast Breakfast

$11.95

Breakfast Special

$13.95

Sandwiches

Brunch Sandwich

$8.95

Scrambled eggs and cheese on warm Liege waffles.

Chicken "N" Waffles

$13.95

Hand battered chicken tenders deep fried served on classic Liege waffles with sweet pickles and maple syrup.

Monte Cristo

$13.50

Honey-cured ham, Gruyere cheese and Dijon mustard, served on classic Liege waffles with sweet pickles.

Cuban

$13.95

Pulled pork, honey-cured ham, Swiss and Dijon mustard, served on classic Liege waffles with sweet pickles.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.95

House-made pulled pork, Cheddar cheese and pickled onions served on classic Liege waffles with sweet pickles

Beef "N" Blue

$13.95

Sliced steak, house pickled red onion and Blue cheese, served on garlic & chive waffles with horseradish aioli.

Turkey Club

$13.95

Turkey breast, bacon, tomato, and Cheddar cheese served on garlic & chive waffles with mayonnaise.

Triple Cheese

$10.95

Cheddar, Gouda & Swiss served on garlic and chive waffles. Add bacon & tomato $4.00

Veggie Burger

$13.95

Handmade beet & chickpea patty served on a scratch-made English muffin w/ spinach, tomato and "Bitchin sauce", a creamy lemon garlic spread.

Shareables

Loaded "Brunch" Nachos

$14.95

A pound of our famous red skin potatoes topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, garlic and ranch.

Macho "Brunch" Nachos

$14.95

A pound of our famous red skin potatoes topped with cheese, black beans, green onions, garlic, sour cream and salsa.

Soup & Salad

Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.95

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$6.95

Garden Salad

$12.95

Spring mixed tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette, and topped with cucumbers, carrots and tomato wedges.

al a carte

Egg

$2.00

Bacon 2 strips

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Toast (2pc)

$4.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Strawberries

$4.00

Fresh Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Whip Cream

$2.00

Turkey Sauage

$4.00

Add Cheese

$2.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Tossed Greens

$4.00

Side of Syrup

$1.00

side Ranch

$0.50

side BBQ

$0.50

side Mayo

$0.50

side Hollandaise

$1.00

side PB

$1.00

side Banana

$1.00

side Pecans

$2.50

Desserts

Waffle Sundae

$8.95

Fresh hot Liege waffle topped with Hartzler's vanilla bean ice cream and your choice of hot fudge, caramel or strawberries. Finished with a scoop of our house made whip cream.

Strawberry Waffle

$8.95

Fresh hot Liege waffle served with macerated strawberries and fresh whip cream.

The Elvis

$8.95

Fresh hot Liege waffle topped with peanut butter, bacon and bananas.

Banana Pecan

$10.95

Fresh hot Liege waffle stuffed with fresh banana, candied pecans and topped with caramel and more pecans.

4PK Wakie Waffle

$12.00

4 Pack so you can enjoy them at home.

Wakie Waffle

$3.95

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Juice Small

$4.00

6oz

Juice Large

$6.00

10oz

Hartzler Dairy Flavored Milk

$3.50

A deliciously sweet treat, locally produced in Wooster, OH.

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Carnival Lemonade

$4.95

Carnival Lem Strawberry

$4.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

kids milks

$2.00

Cocktails

Carnival Lemonade Classic

$4.95

Freshly squeezed lemons, sugar, water.

Carnival Lemonade Strawberry

$4.95

Classic lemonade with strawberry puree.

Carnival Lemonade Palmer

$4.95

Classic lemonade made with iced tea instead of water.

Grey Hound

$8.00

Eye Opener

$8.00

Liquor

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Brunch style restaurant serving hardy classic liege waffles made into sandwiches, and eggs benedicts from Savory to Sweet!

Location

122 E Water St, Sandusky, OH 44870

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

