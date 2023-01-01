Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sandusky

Sandusky restaurants
Sandusky restaurants that serve chicken salad

Danny Boys - Sandusky

6207 Milan Rd, Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bistro Chicken Salad$14.99
Cranberry, candied walnut, tomato, apple, goat cheese, fresh parm, citrus grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Cucumber, tomato, celery, 5 cheese, fried pepperoni, crispy chicken, blue cheese or ranch.
More about Danny Boys - Sandusky
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Berardi's Family Kitchen

1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Breast Salad$11.50
Our hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast on spring mix-romaine blen with bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, red onion and choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.25
A generous serving of our home-made chicken salad made with grapes on a croissant
Bella Rosa Salad with Chicken$10.50
Spring mix/romaine blend, caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, toasted coconut and creamy avocado ranch dressing.
More about Berardi's Family Kitchen

