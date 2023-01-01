Chicken salad in Sandusky
Sandusky restaurants that serve chicken salad
Danny Boys - Sandusky
6207 Milan Rd, Sandusky
|Bistro Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Cranberry, candied walnut, tomato, apple, goat cheese, fresh parm, citrus grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Cucumber, tomato, celery, 5 cheese, fried pepperoni, crispy chicken, blue cheese or ranch.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Berardi's Family Kitchen
1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky
|Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Breast Salad
|$11.50
Our hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast on spring mix-romaine blen with bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, red onion and choice of dressing
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.25
A generous serving of our home-made chicken salad made with grapes on a croissant
|Bella Rosa Salad with Chicken
|$10.50
Spring mix/romaine blend, caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, toasted coconut and creamy avocado ranch dressing.