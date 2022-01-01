Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Sandusky

Sandusky restaurants
Sandusky restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Berardi's Family Kitchen

1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.00
Bed of chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack, 1000 island dressing, seasoned ground beef served in a crispy taco shell. Salsa on the side
More about Berardi's Family Kitchen
Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky

142 Columbus Ave, Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Traditional Chicken Taco$4.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
Lobster Taco$6.50
lump lobster, romaine, bacon, red pepper aioli, buttered shell
Buffalo Shrimp Taco$4.50
hand-breaded shrimp tossed in barra buffalo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, house-made blue cheese dressing
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky
Consumer pic

 

Fire Rock Pizza

913 Crossings Road, Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Pizza
Taco Sauce, Cheese, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce. Choice of Beef or Chicken
Taco Salad$7.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ground Beef, Tortilla, Shredded Cheese
More about Fire Rock Pizza
Restaurant banner

SOUPS

Sandusky Bay Pancake House

4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nancy's Tacos$9.24
Two multigrain pancake taco shells with egg whites, green peppers, and onions, topped with avocado and vegan avocado crema. Served with home fries.
More about Sandusky Bay Pancake House

