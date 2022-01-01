Tacos in Sandusky
Sandusky restaurants that serve tacos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Berardi's Family Kitchen
1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Bed of chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack, 1000 island dressing, seasoned ground beef served in a crispy taco shell. Salsa on the side
Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky
142 Columbus Ave, Sandusky
|Traditional Chicken Taco
|$4.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
|Lobster Taco
|$6.50
lump lobster, romaine, bacon, red pepper aioli, buttered shell
|Buffalo Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
hand-breaded shrimp tossed in barra buffalo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, house-made blue cheese dressing
Fire Rock Pizza
913 Crossings Road, Sandusky
|Taco Pizza
Taco Sauce, Cheese, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce. Choice of Beef or Chicken
|Taco Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ground Beef, Tortilla, Shredded Cheese