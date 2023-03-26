Danny Boys - Sandusky
6207 Milan Rd
Sandusky, OH 44870
Popular Items
Pizza
Solo Mio
Solo Cheese Pizza
Solo Cheese Calzone
Solo Burning River Clevelander
Solo California Dreamin"
Solo Calzone Deluxe
Solo Classic Margherita
Solo Deluxe Pizza
Solo Fold Over
Solo Grateful Clevelander
Solo Honey Bee
Solo Italian Margherita
Solo Meatball Clevelander
Solo Nashville Hot Chicken
Solo Original Clevelander
Solo Spicy White
Small Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken Fold Over
Small Burning River Clevelander
Small California Dreamin"
Small Calzone Deluxe
Small Cheese Calzone
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Chicago
Small Classic Margherita
Small Deluxe Pizza
Small Fold Over
Small Grateful Clevelander
Small Honey Bee
Small Italian Margherita
Small Meatball Clevelander
Small Nashville Hot Chicken
Small Original Clevelander
Small Spicy White
Medium Pizza
Medium Burning River Clevelander
Medium California Dreamin'
Medium Cheese Calzone
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium Chicago
Medium Classic Margarita
Medium Deluxe Calzone
Medium Deluxe Pizza
Medium Fold Over
Medium Grateful Clevelander
Medium Honey Bee
Medium Italian Margarita
Medium Meatball Clevelander
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
Medium Original Clevelander
Medium Spicy White
Family Pizza
Family Burning River Clevelander
Family California Dreamin'
Family Calzone Deluxe
Family Cheese Calzone
Family Cheese Pizza
Family Classic Margarita
Family Deluxe Pizza
Family Double Down
Family Fold Over
Family Grateful Clevelander
Family Honey Bee
Family Italian Margarita
Family Meatball Clevelander
Family Nashville Hot Chicken
Family Original Clevelander
Family Spicy White
Low Gluten 11"/8 slice
Low Gluten Cheese Pizza
Low Gluten Fold Over
Low Gluten Burning River Clevelander
Low Gluten California Dreamin'
Low Gluten Classic Margarita
Low Gluten Grateful Clevelander
Low Gluten Honey Bee
Low Gluten Italian Margarita
Low Gluten Original Clevelander
Low Gluten Spicy White
Food Menu
Starters
Bowl of Soup
Breadsticks and Sauce
Our famous breadsticks twisted up and homemade sauce.
Cajun Parm Chips
Seasoned chips & dip.
Cup of Soup
Firecracker Cauliflower
Breaded cauliflower, fire spice parmesan peppercorn drizzle.
Funnel Fries
Funnel cake fries, powdered sugar, caramel & chocolate.
Garlic Bread
Homemade garlic bread, 5 cheese, pizza sauce.
Meatballs Moltisante
3 meatballs, marinara, 5 cheese, flatbread.
Onion Rings
Breaded onion rings, swing sauce, parmesan.
Saucy Pierogi
6 pierogis, choice of sauce, celery, blue cheese.
Sausage and Peppers
Italian sausage, red, yellow and green pepper, marinara, 5 cheese, flatbread.
Tater Tots
Crisp and zesty tater tots, buffalo ranch.
Zucchini Frites
Breaded zucchini, parmesan, pizza sauce, ranch.
Salads & Such
Bistro Chicken Salad
Cranberry, candied walnut, tomato, apple, goat cheese, fresh parm, citrus grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Cucumber, tomato, celery, 5 cheese, fried pepperoni, crispy chicken, blue cheese or ranch.
Caesar House Salad
Black olive, tomato, fresh mushroom, parm, caesar.
House Salad
tomato, cucumber, carrot, 5 cheese, choice of dressing.
Large House Caesar Salad
Large House Salad
Lemon Asparagus Salad
Tomato, sunflower seed, carrot, black olive, goat cheese, fresh parm, grilled lemon asparagus, balsamic vinaigrette.
Meatballs & Salad
Meatballs & Soup
Solo Pizza & Salad
Solo Pizza & Soup
Soup & Salad
Handhelds
Brioche Chicken Club
Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Brioche Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled BBQ chicken, pineapple, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Brioche Nashville Chicken
Crispy or grilled chicken, nashville sauce, 5 cheese, coleslaw, pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, yellow pepper, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese or ranch.
Cajun Chicken Gyro
Pita, lettuce, tomato, onion, cajun grilled chicken, tzatziki, goat cheese.
Crispy Chicken Pita
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, sprinkle of cheddar, honey mustard.
DBP Classic Club
Brioche bun, ham, turkey, bacon, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
TLC Wrap
Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, spinach, cucumber, poppyseed.
Veggie Wrap
Breaded eggplant, spinach, lettuce, yellow pepper, tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
Fish Sandwich and Fries
Woogie Melt Pizza Rolls
Abe Froman Woogie
Ricotta cheese, 5 cheese, italian sausage, green pepper, onion.
Backstage Classic Woogie
Ricotta, 5 cheese, pepperoni, sausage, yellow peppers, garlic, basil.
Buffalo Chicken Woogie
Italian Woogie
Ricotta cheese, 5 cheese italian, pepperoni, ham, salami, yellow pepper, tomato.
Meatball Woogie
Ricotta, 5 cheese, onion, green pepper, chopped meatball.
New Jersey Chicken Woogie
Ricotta, 5 cheese, grilled chicken, basil, tomato, pepperoni, italian.
Parmesan Chicken Woogie
Ricotta, 5 cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, parmesan.
Turkey Bacon Woogie
Ricotta cheese, 5 cheese, turkey, bacon, cheddar, ranch.
Woogie Boss
Ricotta cheese, 5 cheese, your choice of 3 toppings.
DBP Faves
A La Carte Boneless Wings
A La Carte Traditional Wings
BBQ Ribs
St. Louis style ribs served with jojo potatoes, coleslaw and warm bread. Half slab.
Boneless Wing Platter
Chicken Alfredo
Fettucine, alfredo, grilled chicken, warm bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken, sauce, cheese, angel hair, warm bread. Sub eggplant for no charge.
Chicken Tenders
5 chicken tenders, french fries, coleslaw, warm bread, choice of sauce.
Fish and Chips
Three beer battered cod filets, french fries, coleslaw, tartar, lemon wedge, warm bread.
Italian Pierogi
6 pierogi, italian sausage, onion, green pepper, red pepper, marinara, warm bread.
Polish Pierogi
6 pierogi, kielbasa, onion, red pepper, green pepper, sour cream, warm bread.
Rice Bowl
Broccoli, carrot, fresh mushrooms, peas, asparagus, brown rice, balsamic glaze.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti, marinara, 2 meatballs, warm bread.
Tomato Basil Cheese Ravioli
8 cheese ravioli, grape tomato, basil, tomato basil cream, warm bread.
Traditional Wing Platter
Ten traditional wings, celery, blue cheese or ranch, warm bread.
Pasta
Kids
Sidekicks
A La Carte Meatball
Buffalo Fries
Cajun Parm Chip & Dip Side
Cajun Parm Fries
Champ Cucumber & Tomato Salad
Coleslaw
Firecracker Cauliflower
French Fries
Side Breaded Chicken
Side Buffalo Chips
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Onion Rings
Side Sautéed Vegetable
Side Tater Tots
Ala Cart Sausage link
Ala cart Grilled Shrimp
Broccoli
Mushroom
Onion
Fresh Mushroom
Yellow Banana Peppers
Green Peppers
Red Peppers
Black Olives
Tomatoes
Extra Large Dressing
Large Pasta Sauce
Large Pizza Sauce
Large 1000 island
Large Alfredo sauce
Large Balsamic Vinaigrette
Large BBQ Sauce
Large Blue Cheese
Large Buffalo Cream Sauce
Large Caesar
Large Cajun Alfredo Sauce
Large Champagne Vinaigrette
Large Chip Dip
Large Garlic Butter
Large Honey French
Large Honey Mustard
Large Italian
Large Meat sauce
Large Parmesan Peppercorn
Large Poppyseed
Large Ranch
Large Rosemary-Cream Sauce
Large Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
Extra 2 oz Dressing
2oz 1000 island
2oz balsamic vinaigrette
2oz bbq sauce
2oz blue cheese
2oz caesar
2oz champagne vinaigrette
2oz chip dip
2oz honey french
2oz honey mustard
2oz italian
2oz parmesan peppercorn
2oz pasta sauce
2oz pizza sauce
2oz poppy seed
2oz ranch
no dressing/sauce
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving North East Ohio since 1991. Open for Dine-In, Pick up & Delivery. Follow for giveaways, promotions & more!
6207 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870