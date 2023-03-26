Restaurant header imageView gallery

Danny Boys - Sandusky

No reviews yet

6207 Milan Rd

Sandusky, OH 44870

Popular Items

Family Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
Pasta

Pizza

Solo Mio

Solo Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Solo Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Solo Burning River Clevelander

$13.00

Solo California Dreamin"

$13.00

Solo Calzone Deluxe

$13.99

Solo Classic Margherita

$9.00

Solo Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

Solo Fold Over

$12.00

Solo Grateful Clevelander

$13.00

Solo Honey Bee

$14.00

Solo Italian Margherita

$13.00

Solo Meatball Clevelander

$13.00

Solo Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

Solo Original Clevelander

$13.00

Solo Spicy White

$10.00

Small Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken Fold Over

$17.00

Small Burning River Clevelander

$17.00

Small California Dreamin"

$17.00

Small Calzone Deluxe

$20.99

Small Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Small Chicago

$18.00

Small Classic Margherita

$11.00

Small Deluxe Pizza

$20.99

Small Fold Over

$17.00

Small Grateful Clevelander

$17.00

Small Honey Bee

$18.00

Small Italian Margherita

$17.00

Small Meatball Clevelander

$17.00

Small Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.00

Small Original Clevelander

$17.00

Small Spicy White

$13.00

Medium Pizza

Medium Burning River Clevelander

$22.00

Medium California Dreamin'

$23.00

Medium Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Medium Chicago

$24.00

Medium Classic Margarita

$15.00

Medium Deluxe Calzone

$27.99

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$27.99

Medium Fold Over

$22.00

Medium Grateful Clevelander

$22.00

Medium Honey Bee

$23.00

Medium Italian Margarita

$22.00

Medium Meatball Clevelander

$22.00

Medium Nashville Hot Chicken

$22.00

Medium Original Clevelander

$22.00

Medium Spicy White

$17.00

Family Pizza

Family Burning River Clevelander

$27.00

Family California Dreamin'

$27.00

Family Calzone Deluxe

$34.99

Family Cheese Calzone

$18.99

Family Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Family Classic Margarita

$18.00

Family Deluxe Pizza

$34.99

Family Double Down

$30.00

Family Fold Over

$26.00

Family Grateful Clevelander

$27.00

Family Honey Bee

$28.00

Family Italian Margarita

$27.00

Family Meatball Clevelander

$27.00

Family Nashville Hot Chicken

$27.00

Family Original Clevelander

$27.00

Family Spicy White

$20.00

Low Gluten 11"/8 slice

Low Gluten Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Low Gluten Fold Over

$27.00

Low Gluten Burning River Clevelander

$27.00

Low Gluten California Dreamin'

$28.00

Low Gluten Classic Margarita

$20.00

Low Gluten Grateful Clevelander

$27.00

Low Gluten Honey Bee

$28.00

Low Gluten Italian Margarita

$27.00

Low Gluten Original Clevelander

$27.00

Low Gluten Spicy White

$22.00

Food Menu

Starters

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Breadsticks and Sauce

$6.99Out of stock

Our famous breadsticks twisted up and homemade sauce.

Cajun Parm Chips

$7.99

Seasoned chips & dip.

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Firecracker Cauliflower

$9.99

Breaded cauliflower, fire spice parmesan peppercorn drizzle.

Funnel Fries

$8.99

Funnel cake fries, powdered sugar, caramel & chocolate.

Garlic Bread

$10.99

Homemade garlic bread, 5 cheese, pizza sauce.

Meatballs Moltisante

$12.99

3 meatballs, marinara, 5 cheese, flatbread.

Onion Rings

$10.99

Breaded onion rings, swing sauce, parmesan.

Saucy Pierogi

$10.99

6 pierogis, choice of sauce, celery, blue cheese.

Sausage and Peppers

$12.99

Italian sausage, red, yellow and green pepper, marinara, 5 cheese, flatbread.

Tater Tots

$7.99

Crisp and zesty tater tots, buffalo ranch.

Zucchini Frites

$9.99

Breaded zucchini, parmesan, pizza sauce, ranch.

Don't Make

Coconut Shrimp App

$11.99

Salads & Such

Bistro Chicken Salad

$14.99

Cranberry, candied walnut, tomato, apple, goat cheese, fresh parm, citrus grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cucumber, tomato, celery, 5 cheese, fried pepperoni, crispy chicken, blue cheese or ranch.

Caesar House Salad

$6.99

Black olive, tomato, fresh mushroom, parm, caesar.

House Salad

$5.99

tomato, cucumber, carrot, 5 cheese, choice of dressing.

Large House Caesar Salad

$12.99

Large House Salad

$12.99

Lemon Asparagus Salad

$13.99

Tomato, sunflower seed, carrot, black olive, goat cheese, fresh parm, grilled lemon asparagus, balsamic vinaigrette.

Meatballs & Salad

$11.99

Meatballs & Soup

$11.99

Solo Pizza & Salad

$11.99

Solo Pizza & Soup

$11.99

Soup & Salad

$11.99

Handhelds

Brioche Chicken Club

$13.99

Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Brioche Hawaiian Chicken

$13.99

Grilled BBQ chicken, pineapple, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Brioche Nashville Chicken

$13.99

Crispy or grilled chicken, nashville sauce, 5 cheese, coleslaw, pickles.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Crispy chicken, yellow pepper, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese or ranch.

Cajun Chicken Gyro

$13.99

Pita, lettuce, tomato, onion, cajun grilled chicken, tzatziki, goat cheese.

Crispy Chicken Pita

$13.99

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, sprinkle of cheddar, honey mustard.

DBP Classic Club

$13.99

Brioche bun, ham, turkey, bacon, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

TLC Wrap

$12.99

Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, spinach, cucumber, poppyseed.

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Breaded eggplant, spinach, lettuce, yellow pepper, tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.

Fish Sandwich and Fries

$12.99

Woogie Melt Pizza Rolls

Abe Froman Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, 5 cheese, italian sausage, green pepper, onion.

Backstage Classic Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta, 5 cheese, pepperoni, sausage, yellow peppers, garlic, basil.

Buffalo Chicken Woogie

$13.50

Italian Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, 5 cheese italian, pepperoni, ham, salami, yellow pepper, tomato.

Meatball Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta, 5 cheese, onion, green pepper, chopped meatball.

New Jersey Chicken Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta, 5 cheese, grilled chicken, basil, tomato, pepperoni, italian.

Parmesan Chicken Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta, 5 cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, parmesan.

Turkey Bacon Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, 5 cheese, turkey, bacon, cheddar, ranch.

Woogie Boss

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, 5 cheese, your choice of 3 toppings.

DBP Faves

A La Carte Boneless Wings

$11.99

A La Carte Traditional Wings

$13.99

BBQ Ribs

$24.99

St. Louis style ribs served with jojo potatoes, coleslaw and warm bread. Half slab.

Boneless Wing Platter

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Fettucine, alfredo, grilled chicken, warm bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.99

Breaded chicken, sauce, cheese, angel hair, warm bread. Sub eggplant for no charge.

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

5 chicken tenders, french fries, coleslaw, warm bread, choice of sauce.

Fish and Chips

$16.99

Three beer battered cod filets, french fries, coleslaw, tartar, lemon wedge, warm bread.

Italian Pierogi

$15.99

6 pierogi, italian sausage, onion, green pepper, red pepper, marinara, warm bread.

Polish Pierogi

$15.99

6 pierogi, kielbasa, onion, red pepper, green pepper, sour cream, warm bread.

Rice Bowl

$14.99

Broccoli, carrot, fresh mushrooms, peas, asparagus, brown rice, balsamic glaze.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.99

Spaghetti, marinara, 2 meatballs, warm bread.

Tomato Basil Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

8 cheese ravioli, grape tomato, basil, tomato basil cream, warm bread.

Traditional Wing Platter

$16.99

Ten traditional wings, celery, blue cheese or ranch, warm bread.

Pasta

Pasta

$11.99

Kids

Kids 4 Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Woogie

$7.99

Kids Flatbread

$5.99

Kids Penne Marinara

$4.99

Kids Chicken Chunks

$8.99

Sidekicks

A La Carte Meatball

$2.50

Buffalo Fries

$4.00

Cajun Parm Chip & Dip Side

$3.00

Cajun Parm Fries

$3.50

Champ Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Firecracker Cauliflower

$9.99

French Fries

$3.50

Side Breaded Chicken

$6.00

Side Buffalo Chips

$7.99

Side Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sautéed Vegetable

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Ala Cart Sausage link

$3.00

Ala cart Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Broccoli

Mushroom

Onion

Fresh Mushroom

Yellow Banana Peppers

Green Peppers

Red Peppers

Black Olives

Tomatoes

Extra Large Dressing

Large Pasta Sauce

$1.50

Large Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Large 1000 island

$1.50

Large Alfredo sauce

$4.00

Large Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Large BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Large Blue Cheese

$1.50

Large Buffalo Cream Sauce

$4.00

Large Caesar

$1.50

Large Cajun Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

Large Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.50

Large Chip Dip

$2.00

Large Garlic Butter

$1.50

Large Honey French

$1.50

Large Honey Mustard

$1.50

Large Italian

$1.50

Large Meat sauce

$4.00

Large Parmesan Peppercorn

$1.50

Large Poppyseed

$1.50

Large Ranch

$1.50

Large Rosemary-Cream Sauce

$5.00

Large Tomato Basil Cream Sauce

$4.00

Extra 2 oz Dressing

2oz 1000 island

$0.75

2oz balsamic vinaigrette

$0.75

2oz bbq sauce

$0.75

2oz blue cheese

$0.75

2oz caesar

$0.75

2oz champagne vinaigrette

$0.75

2oz chip dip

$1.00

2oz honey french

$0.75

2oz honey mustard

$0.75

2oz italian

$0.75

2oz parmesan peppercorn

$0.75

2oz pasta sauce

$0.75

2oz pizza sauce

$0.75

2oz poppy seed

$0.75

2oz ranch

$0.75

no dressing/sauce

Dessert

3 Petite Cannoli

$6.99

Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Fried Dough

$7.99

Funnel Fries

$8.99

Funnel cake fries, powdered sugar, caramel & chocolate.

Gluten Free Cookie

$4.00

Godiva Cheesecake

$9.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Retail

Free Italian GC

Free pasta sauce GC

Full growler

$27.00

Growler only

$15.00

Italian dressing jar

$3.00

Long sleeve tee shirt

$25.00

Pasta sauce jar

$3.00

Pint glass

$5.00

Refill growler

$22.00

Short sleeve tee shirt

$20.00

Stella glass

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving North East Ohio since 1991. Open for Dine-In, Pick up & Delivery. Follow for giveaways, promotions & more!

Website

Location

6207 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870

Directions

