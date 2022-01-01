Jim's Pizza Box Huron
336 Reviews
$$
819 Main St
Huron, OH 44839
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
Sm 8” Regular Crust
$6.99
Med 11” Regular Crust
$9.99
Lg 15" Regular Crust
$12.99
Medium 11" Deep Dish (Limited Quantities)
$10.99
Large 15" Deep Dish (Limited Quantities)
$14.49
Gluten Free Crust (Medium Only)
$13.99
Sm Deluxe Pizza
$9.99
Sm BLT Pizza
$9.99
Sm Chicken Club Pizza
$10.99
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
$10.99
Sm Cheeseburger Pizza
$10.99
Sm Spinach & Stewed Tomato Pizza
$8.99
Sm White Veggie Pizza
$8.99
Sm Meatball Pizza
$9.99
Sm Taco Original Pizza
$9.99
Sm Taco Supreme Pizza
$10.99
Sm Buffalo Wing Pizza
$9.99
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
$10.99
Sm Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$9.99
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
$8.99
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$10.99
Sm Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza
$8.99
Sm Margherita Pizza
$8.99
Sm Cinnamon Pizza
$6.00Out of stock
Med Deluxe Pizza
$15.99
Med BLT Pizza
$15.99
Med Chicken Club Pizza
$16.99
Med Hawaiian Pizza
$16.99
Med Cheeseburger Pizza
$16.99
Med Spinach & Stewed Tomato Pizza
$12.99
Med White Veggie Pizza
$12.99
Med Meatball Pizza
$14.99
Med Taco Original Pizza
$14.99
Med Taco Supreme Pizza
$16.99
Med Buffalo Wing Pizza
$14.99
Med Meat Lovers Pizza
$16.99
Med Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$13.99
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
$12.99
Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$16.99
Med Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza
$13.99
Med Margherita Pizza
$12.99
Med Cinnamon Pizza
$8.50Out of stock
Lg Deluxe Pizza
$19.99
Lg BLT Pizza
$19.99
Lg Chicken Club Pizza
$21.99
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
$21.99
Lg Cheeseburger Pizza
$21.99
Lg Spinach & Stewed Tomato Pizza
$17.99
Lg White Veggie Pizza
$17.99
Lg Meatball Pizza
$19.99
Lg Taco Original Pizza
$19.99
Lg Taco Supreme Pizza
$21.99
Lg Buffalo Wing Pizza
$19.99
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
$21.99
Lg Chick Alfredo Pizza
$18.99
Lg BBQ Chick Pizza
$17.99
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$21.99
Lg Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza
$18.99
Lg Margherita Pizza
$18.99
Lg Cinnamon Pizza
$11.00Out of stock
Sm Smitty Calzone
$9.99
Med Smitty Calzone
$15.99
Lg Smitty Calzone
$21.99
Sm Apple Crisp Pizza
$10.99
Md Apple Crisp Pizza
$16.99
Lg Apple Crisp Pizza
$21.99
Calzone
Build Your Own Sm Calzone
$6.49
Sm Deluxe Calz
$8.99
Sm BLT Calz
$8.99
Sm Chick Club Calz
$8.99
Sm Hawaiian Calz
$8.99
Sm Cheeseburger Calz
$8.99
Sm Spinach & Stewed Tomato Calz
$7.99
Sm White Veggie Calz
$7.99
Sm Meatball Calz
$7.99
Sm Taco Original Calz
$8.99
Sm Taco Supreme Calz
$8.99
Sm Buffalo Wing Calz
$8.99
Sm Meat Lovers Calz
$8.99
Sm Chick Alfredo Calz
$7.99
Sm BBQ Chick Calz
$7.99
Sm Chick Bacon Ranch Calz
$8.99
Sm Old World Sausage & Peppers Calz
$7.99
Sm Popper Calz
$7.99
Sm Gyro Calz
$8.99
Sm BBQ Pork & Beef Calz
$7.99
Build Your Own Med Calzone
$9.99
Med Deluxe Calz
$14.99
Med BLT Calz
$14.99
Med Chick Club Calz
$14.99
Med Hawaiian Calz
$13.99
Med Cheeseburger Calz
$13.99
Med Spinach & Stewed Tomato Calz
$11.99
Med White Veggie Calz
$11.99
Med Meatball Calz
$11.99
Med Taco Original Calz
$13.99
Med Taco Supreme Calz
$13.99
Med Buffalo Wing Calz
$13.99
Med Meat Lovers Calz
$13.99
Med Chick Alfredo Calz
$11.99
Med BBQ Chick Calz
$11.99
Med Chick Bacon Ranch Calz
$14.99
Med Old World Sausage & Peppers Calz
$11.99
Med Popper Calz
$11.99
Med Gyro Calzone
$13.99
Med BBQ Pork & Beef Calz
$11.99
Build Your Own Lg Calzone
$12.99
Lg Deluxe Calz
$18.99
Lg BLT Calz
$18.99
Lg Chick Club Calz
$19.99
Lg Hawaiian Calz
$18.99
Lg Cheeseburger Calz
$18.99
Lg Spinach & Stewed Tomato Calz
$15.99
Lg White Veggie Calz
$15.99
Lg Meatball Calz
$15.99
Lg Taco Original Calz
$18.99
Lg Taco Supreme Calz
$18.99
Lg Buffalo Wing Calz
$18.99
Lg Meat Lovers Calz
$18.99
Lg Chicken Alfredo Calz
$15.99
Lg BBQ Chick Calz
$15.99
Lg Chick Bacon Ranch Calz
$19.99
Lg Old World Sausage & Peppers Calz
$15.99
Lg Popper Calz
$15.99
Lg Gyro Calz
$18.99
Lg BBQ Pork & Beef Calz
$15.99
Pasta Dishes
Half Spaghetti w/ Meatball
$10.99
Full Spaghetti w/ Meatball
$15.99
Half Spaghetti w/ Sausage
$10.99
Full Spaghetti w/ Sausage
$15.99
Baked Spaghetti
$13.99
Chicken Parmesan W/ Spaghetti
$14.99
Veal Parmesan W/ Spaghetti
$14.99
Eggplant Parmesan W/ Spaghetti
$13.99
Meatball Parm W/ Spaghetti
$14.99
Baked Rigatoni
$13.99
Half Rigatoni
$10.99
Full Rigatoni
$14.99
Full Katie's Special
$14.99
Half Katie's Special
$9.99
Half Saccatino
$9.99
Full Saccatino
$14.99
Half Order Jumbo Meat Ravioli
$11.99
Full Order Jumbo Meat Ravioli
$15.99
Half Order Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
$11.99
Full Order Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
$15.99
Half Order Jumbo Combo Ravioli
$11.99
Full Order Jumbo Combo Ravioli
$15.99
Half Gnocchi
$9.99
Full Gnocchi
$12.99
Individual Meatball
$1.25
Individual Sausage Link
$3.00
Appetizers
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$11.99
Beef Quesadilla
$11.99
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
$11.99
Nachos
$8.99
Basket of Fries
$3.99
Cheese Fries
$6.99
Bacon Cheese Fries
$8.99
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.99
BBQ Pork & Beef Fries
$8.99
Plain Garlic Bread
$3.99
Garlic Bread With Cheese
$5.99
Extra Pizza Sos
$0.50
Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers
$10.99
Sauerkraut Balls
$9.99
Bread and Oil Dip
$4.99
Meatball Appetizer
$11.99
Guidos Sausage And Peppers
$11.99
Sandwiches & Subs
Meatball Sub
$8.99
Smitty Sub
$9.49
Sausage Sub
$10.49
Hot Sub
$9.49
Veggie Sub
$9.99
Jimmy's Grinder
$9.99
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
$9.99
BLT Sub
$10.49
Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Veal Sandwich
$10.99
Steakburger
$10.99
BBQ Pork and Beef
$9.99
Grilled Cheese
$7.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$9.99
Veal Parmesan Sandwich
$9.99
Bowl Of Doritos
$0.75
Bowl Of Ruffles Chips
$0.75
Wraps
Salads
Wings
Desserts
Specials
Lasagna Dinner
$15.99Out of stock
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
$13.99Out of stock
Prime Rib Dinner
$15.99Out of stock
Cream Chicken Over Biscuits
$12.99Out of stock
Beef Burgundy
$12.99Out of stock
Cabbage And Noodle With Keilbasa
$12.99Out of stock
Beef Tips Over Noodles
$13.99Out of stock
Cheese Manicotti
$13.99Out of stock
Cabbage Roll Dinner
$13.99Out of stock
Meatloaf Dinner
$11.99Out of stock
Lemon Chicken Dinner
$12.99Out of stock
Homemade Meatloaf
$13.99Out of stock
Baked White Fish
$13.99Out of stock
Stuffed Peppers Dinner
$12.99Out of stock
Honey Chicken Dinner
$11.99Out of stock
Bottled Drinks
Bottle Wine
Bottle Pinot Grigio (Proverb)
$12.00Out of stock
Bottle Chardonnay (Proverb)
$12.00
Bottle Moscato
$12.00
Bottle Chardonnay (Bread & Butter)
$20.00
Bottle Sauv Blanc (13 Celcius)
$17.00
Bottle Cabernet (Proverb)
$12.00
Bottle Cabernet (Athena)
$12.00
Bottle Chianti
$17.00
Bottle Pinot Grigio (Seaglass)
$18.00
Bottle Merlot (Proverb)
$12.00
Bottle Twilight (Papermoon)
$12.00
Bottle Harvest Blend (Papermoon)
$12.00
Bottle Red Blend (Hope's End)
$14.00Out of stock
Bottle Pinot Nior (Proverb)
$12.00
Prophecy (Bottle)
$14.00
Noble Vines (Bottle)
$18.00
19 Crimes Red Blend
$14.00
Pinot Grigio (Jermann)
$30.00
Elqui red blend
$20.00
Beer
6 Pack Bud Light
$6.99
6 Pack Miller Lite
$6.99
6 Pack Coors Light
$9.49
6 Pack Budwieser
$6.99
6 Pack Yuengling
$7.99
6 Pack Corona Extra
$9.49
6 Pack Cornoa Light
$9.49
6 PackHeineken
$9.49
6 Pack Mich Ultra
$7.49
6 Pack White Claw Variety
$10.00
GL Hefeweizen
$4.00
Cidergeist Zappy
$4.00
12 Pack Bud Light
$12.99
12 Pack Miller Lite
$12.99
12 Pack Coors Light
$12.99
12 Pack Budwieser
$12.99
12 Pack Yuengling
$13.99
12 Pack Corona Extra
$17.99
12 Pack Cornoa Light
$17.99
12 Pack Heineken
$17.99
12 Pack Mich Ultra
$13.99
12 Pack White Claw Variety
$16.99
Bottle Bud Light
$2.00
Bottle Miller Lite
$2.00
Bottle Coors Light
$2.00
Bottle Budwieser
$2.00
Bottle Yuengling
$2.00
Bottle Corona Extra
$3.00
Bottle Cornoa Light
$3.00
Bottle Heineken
$3.00
Bottle Mich Ultra
$3.00
White Claw Variety
$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
819 Main St, Huron, OH 44839
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Berardi's Family Restaurant - 218 Cleveland Rd. E.
No Reviews
218 Cleveland Rd. E. Huron, OH 44839
View restaurant
Saucy Brew Works - Sandusky - 215 & 217 East Water St
No Reviews
215 & 217 East Water St Sandusky, OH 44870
View restaurant
More near Huron
Sandusky
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Oberlin
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Elyria
No reviews yet
Willard
No reviews yet
Avon
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Avon Lake
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.