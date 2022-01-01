Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jim's Pizza Box Huron

336 Reviews

$$

819 Main St

Huron, OH 44839

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg 15" Regular Crust
Med 11” Regular Crust
Garlic Bread With Cheese

Pizza

Sm 8” Regular Crust

$6.99

Med 11” Regular Crust

$9.99

Lg 15" Regular Crust

$12.99

Medium 11" Deep Dish (Limited Quantities)

$10.99

Large 15" Deep Dish (Limited Quantities)

$14.49

Gluten Free Crust (Medium Only)

$13.99

Sm Deluxe Pizza

$9.99

Sm BLT Pizza

$9.99

Sm Chicken Club Pizza

$10.99

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

Sm Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.99

Sm Spinach & Stewed Tomato Pizza

$8.99

Sm White Veggie Pizza

$8.99

Sm Meatball Pizza

$9.99

Sm Taco Original Pizza

$9.99

Sm Taco Supreme Pizza

$10.99

Sm Buffalo Wing Pizza

$9.99

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.99

Sm Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$9.99

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.99

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$10.99

Sm Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$8.99

Sm Margherita Pizza

$8.99

Sm Cinnamon Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Med Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Med BLT Pizza

$15.99

Med Chicken Club Pizza

$16.99

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Med Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.99

Med Spinach & Stewed Tomato Pizza

$12.99

Med White Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Med Meatball Pizza

$14.99

Med Taco Original Pizza

$14.99

Med Taco Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Med Buffalo Wing Pizza

$14.99

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Med Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Med Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$13.99

Med Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Med Cinnamon Pizza

$8.50Out of stock

Lg Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

Lg BLT Pizza

$19.99

Lg Chicken Club Pizza

$21.99

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Lg Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.99

Lg Spinach & Stewed Tomato Pizza

$17.99

Lg White Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Lg Meatball Pizza

$19.99

Lg Taco Original Pizza

$19.99

Lg Taco Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Lg Buffalo Wing Pizza

$19.99

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Lg Chick Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

Lg BBQ Chick Pizza

$17.99

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

Lg Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$18.99

Lg Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Lg Cinnamon Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Sm Smitty Calzone

$9.99

Med Smitty Calzone

$15.99

Lg Smitty Calzone

$21.99

Sm Apple Crisp Pizza

$10.99

Md Apple Crisp Pizza

$16.99

Lg Apple Crisp Pizza

$21.99

Calzone

Build Your Own Sm Calzone

$6.49

Sm Deluxe Calz

$8.99

Sm BLT Calz

$8.99

Sm Chick Club Calz

$8.99

Sm Hawaiian Calz

$8.99

Sm Cheeseburger Calz

$8.99

Sm Spinach & Stewed Tomato Calz

$7.99

Sm White Veggie Calz

$7.99

Sm Meatball Calz

$7.99

Sm Taco Original Calz

$8.99

Sm Taco Supreme Calz

$8.99

Sm Buffalo Wing Calz

$8.99

Sm Meat Lovers Calz

$8.99

Sm Chick Alfredo Calz

$7.99

Sm BBQ Chick Calz

$7.99

Sm Chick Bacon Ranch Calz

$8.99

Sm Old World Sausage & Peppers Calz

$7.99

Sm Popper Calz

$7.99

Sm Gyro Calz

$8.99

Sm BBQ Pork & Beef Calz

$7.99

Build Your Own Med Calzone

$9.99

Med Deluxe Calz

$14.99

Med BLT Calz

$14.99

Med Chick Club Calz

$14.99

Med Hawaiian Calz

$13.99

Med Cheeseburger Calz

$13.99

Med Spinach & Stewed Tomato Calz

$11.99

Med White Veggie Calz

$11.99

Med Meatball Calz

$11.99

Med Taco Original Calz

$13.99

Med Taco Supreme Calz

$13.99

Med Buffalo Wing Calz

$13.99

Med Meat Lovers Calz

$13.99

Med Chick Alfredo Calz

$11.99

Med BBQ Chick Calz

$11.99

Med Chick Bacon Ranch Calz

$14.99

Med Old World Sausage & Peppers Calz

$11.99

Med Popper Calz

$11.99

Med Gyro Calzone

$13.99

Med BBQ Pork & Beef Calz

$11.99

Build Your Own Lg Calzone

$12.99

Lg Deluxe Calz

$18.99

Lg BLT Calz

$18.99

Lg Chick Club Calz

$19.99

Lg Hawaiian Calz

$18.99

Lg Cheeseburger Calz

$18.99

Lg Spinach & Stewed Tomato Calz

$15.99

Lg White Veggie Calz

$15.99

Lg Meatball Calz

$15.99

Lg Taco Original Calz

$18.99

Lg Taco Supreme Calz

$18.99

Lg Buffalo Wing Calz

$18.99

Lg Meat Lovers Calz

$18.99

Lg Chicken Alfredo Calz

$15.99

Lg BBQ Chick Calz

$15.99

Lg Chick Bacon Ranch Calz

$19.99

Lg Old World Sausage & Peppers Calz

$15.99

Lg Popper Calz

$15.99

Lg Gyro Calz

$18.99

Lg BBQ Pork & Beef Calz

$15.99

Pasta Dishes

Half Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$10.99

Full Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$15.99

Half Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$10.99

Full Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$15.99

Baked Spaghetti

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan W/ Spaghetti

$14.99

Veal Parmesan W/ Spaghetti

$14.99

Eggplant Parmesan W/ Spaghetti

$13.99

Meatball Parm W/ Spaghetti

$14.99

Baked Rigatoni

$13.99

Half Rigatoni

$10.99

Full Rigatoni

$14.99

Full Katie's Special

$14.99

Half Katie's Special

$9.99

Half Saccatino

$9.99

Full Saccatino

$14.99

Half Order Jumbo Meat Ravioli

$11.99

Full Order Jumbo Meat Ravioli

$15.99

Half Order Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Full Order Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Half Order Jumbo Combo Ravioli

$11.99

Full Order Jumbo Combo Ravioli

$15.99

Half Gnocchi

$9.99

Full Gnocchi

$12.99

Individual Meatball

$1.25

Individual Sausage Link

$3.00

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$11.99

Nachos

$8.99

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

BBQ Pork & Beef Fries

$8.99

Plain Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$5.99

Extra Pizza Sos

$0.50

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers

$10.99

Sauerkraut Balls

$9.99

Bread and Oil Dip

$4.99

Meatball Appetizer

$11.99

Guidos Sausage And Peppers

$11.99

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.59

Applesauce

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.59

Sm Dressing

$0.75

Roll

$0.40

Sandwiches & Subs

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Smitty Sub

$9.49

Sausage Sub

$10.49

Hot Sub

$9.49

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Jimmy's Grinder

$9.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$9.99

BLT Sub

$10.49

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Veal Sandwich

$10.99

Steakburger

$10.99

BBQ Pork and Beef

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.99

Veal Parmesan Sandwich

$9.99

Bowl Of Doritos

$0.75

Bowl Of Ruffles Chips

$0.75

Wraps

Gyro Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Soups

Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Regular Chili

$4.99

Jim's Cinci Chili

$5.99

Quarts

Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$7.99

10 Traditional Wings

$14.99

15 Traditional Wings

$21.99

20 Traditional Wings

$29.99

50 Traditional Wings

$69.99

7 Boneless Wings

$8.99

10 Boneless Wings

$13.99

15 Boneless Wings

$17.99

20 Boneless Wings

$21.99

Desserts

Homemade Texas Sheet Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Cannoli

$4.99

Limoncello Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake (with raspberry sauce)

$4.99

Cannoli Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Indulgence Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Homemade Pumpkin Bar

$4.99

Specials

Lasagna Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$13.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Cream Chicken Over Biscuits

$12.99Out of stock

Beef Burgundy

$12.99Out of stock

Cabbage And Noodle With Keilbasa

$12.99Out of stock

Beef Tips Over Noodles

$13.99Out of stock

Cheese Manicotti

$13.99Out of stock

Cabbage Roll Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Meatloaf Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

Lemon Chicken Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Homemade Meatloaf

$13.99Out of stock

Baked White Fish

$13.99Out of stock

Stuffed Peppers Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Honey Chicken Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

2 Liters

2 Liter Coke

$2.49

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.49

2 Liter Sprite

$2.49

2 Liter Rootbeer

$2.49

Bottled Drinks

Water

$1.25

Cream Soda

$1.99Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.49

Bulk H20

$24.00

Sparkeling Water

$4.00

Orange Juice

$1.49

Bottle Wine

Bottle Pinot Grigio (Proverb)

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle Chardonnay (Proverb)

$12.00

Bottle Moscato

$12.00

Bottle Chardonnay (Bread & Butter)

$20.00

Bottle Sauv Blanc (13 Celcius)

$17.00

Bottle Cabernet (Proverb)

$12.00

Bottle Cabernet (Athena)

$12.00

Bottle Chianti

$17.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio (Seaglass)

$18.00

Bottle Merlot (Proverb)

$12.00

Bottle Twilight (Papermoon)

$12.00

Bottle Harvest Blend (Papermoon)

$12.00

Bottle Red Blend (Hope's End)

$14.00Out of stock

Bottle Pinot Nior (Proverb)

$12.00

Prophecy (Bottle)

$14.00

Noble Vines (Bottle)

$18.00

19 Crimes Red Blend

$14.00

Pinot Grigio (Jermann)

$30.00

Elqui red blend

$20.00

Beer

6 Pack Bud Light

$6.99

6 Pack Miller Lite

$6.99

6 Pack Coors Light

$9.49

6 Pack Budwieser

$6.99

6 Pack Yuengling

$7.99

6 Pack Corona Extra

$9.49

6 Pack Cornoa Light

$9.49

6 PackHeineken

$9.49

6 Pack Mich Ultra

$7.49

6 Pack White Claw Variety

$10.00

GL Hefeweizen

$4.00

Cidergeist Zappy

$4.00

12 Pack Bud Light

$12.99

12 Pack Miller Lite

$12.99

12 Pack Coors Light

$12.99

12 Pack Budwieser

$12.99

12 Pack Yuengling

$13.99

12 Pack Corona Extra

$17.99

12 Pack Cornoa Light

$17.99

12 Pack Heineken

$17.99

12 Pack Mich Ultra

$13.99

12 Pack White Claw Variety

$16.99

Bottle Bud Light

$2.00

Bottle Miller Lite

$2.00

Bottle Coors Light

$2.00

Bottle Budwieser

$2.00

Bottle Yuengling

$2.00

Bottle Corona Extra

$3.00

Bottle Cornoa Light

$3.00

Bottle Heineken

$3.00

Bottle Mich Ultra

$3.00

White Claw Variety

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

819 Main St, Huron, OH 44839

Directions

Gallery
Jim's Pizza Box image
Jim's Pizza Box image
Jim's Pizza Box image

