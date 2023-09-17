Drinks

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.50+

Build Your Own Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Non-Coffee Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Soda

$1.00

Water

Chai

$5.50+

London Fog

$5.00+

Matcha

$5.50+

Smoothie

$5.50

Frappe

$5.50

Build Your Own Frappe

$5.50

Refresher

$5.50

Lemonade

$2.50

20oz Perk Iced Tea

$2.50

20oz Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Leather Chair Latte

$5.00

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Lemonade

$2.00

Kid's Juice

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

12oz Kid's Frappe

$5.00

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Drip Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Food

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Bagel

$4.00

Breafast Burrito

$8.00

Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Good Morning Flatbread Savory

$9.00

Good Morning Flatbread Sweet

$9.00

Maple Bacon Crunchwrap

$7.00

Muffin

$3.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Omelette

$7.00

Scone

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Yogurt Parfait 1/2 size

$3.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken BLT Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad Deluxe

$11.00

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Tuna Salad Deluxe

$11.00

Soups

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup & 1/2 Salad

$10.00

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$9.00

Bowl

$6.00

Super Soup

$7.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Downtown Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Pinwheel Wrap

$9.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Sandwiches

3-Cheese Panini

$5.50

Bistro Panini

$7.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.00

Good Grades Panini

$7.00

Italian Muffuletta

$7.00

Meat & Cheese Panini

$7.00

TBA Panini

$9.00

Tuna Melt Panini

$7.50

Tuna Salad Croissant

$7.00

Quesadillas

Apple/Bacon/Cheddar Quesadilla

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kid's Uncrustable

$4.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Kid's Cheesy Flatbread

$4.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Blueberry Fig Flatbread

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Cheesy Flatbread

$9.00

Feisty Feta Flatbread

$11.00

Garden Flatbread

$10.00

Garlic Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Sides

Pickle

$0.50

Chips

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Carrots

$4.00

Peppers

$4.00

Grab & Go

G&G Chipotle Chicken Salad

$12.00

G&G Croissant Sandwich

$7.00

G&G Fruit

$5.00

G&G Loaded Chix Salad Wrap

$9.00

G&G Muffin

$3.00

G&G Pasta Salad

$3.00

G&G Seasonal Salad

$11.00

G&G Veggies & Hummus

$4.00

G&G Wrap

$9.00

G&G Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Retail

Retail Items

Bagged Coffee 12oz

$13.00

Beanie

$16.00

Carafe

$20.00

Deluxe Carafe

$23.00

Glass Cup w/Lid

$20.00

Mug 16oz

$12.00

SS Tumbler 24oz

$25.00

Sweatshirt/Crewneck

$40.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Tea Canister

Tea Canister 3pack

$18.00