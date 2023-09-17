Downtown Perk
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
We’re a local Cafe offering breakfast, lunch, dessert, and all kinds of coffee options.
Location
145 West Main Street, Ashland, OH 44805
