Upper Crust Green 3333 Massillon Rd

No reviews yet

3333 Massillon Rd

Akron, OH 44312

Call

Hours

Directions

PIZZA

Build Your Own

12" Round, Soft & Light (8 Slices)

American Pan

$12.00
Detroit Crust

Detroit Crust

$12.00

Thick, Crunchy & Airy (4 slices with sauce on top)

Thin Crust

Thin Crust

$12.00

12" Light, Thin & Crispy (12 slices)

Gluten Free Cauliflower

Gluten Free Cauliflower

$17.00

Rice Flour, Cauliflower, Thin & Low Carbs

Local Favorites

American Pan

American Pan

$18.00

12" Round, Soft & Light (8 Slices)

Detroit Crust

Detroit Crust

$18.00

Thick, Crunchy & Airy (4 slices with sauce on top)

Thin Crust

Thin Crust

$18.00

12" Light, Thin & Crispy (12 slices)

Gluten Free Cauliflower

Gluten Free Cauliflower

$23.00

Rice Flour, Cauliflower, Thin & Low Carbs

Craft Pizzas

American Pan

American Pan

$23.00

12" Round, Soft & Light (8 Slices)

Detroit Crust

Detroit Crust

$23.00

Thick, Crunchy & Airy (4 slices with sauce on top)

Thin Crust

Thin Crust

$23.00

12" Light, Thin & Crispy (12 slices)

Gluten Free Cauliflower

Gluten Free Cauliflower

$28.00

Rice Flour, Cauliflower, Thin & Low Carbs

CHICKEN

Tenders

2pc Tender

2pc Tender

$10.00

2 Jumbo Tenders With Southwest Fries and 1 Side Sauce

4pc Tender

4pc Tender

$14.00

4 Jumbo Tenders With Southwest Fries and 1 Side Sauce

8pc Tender

8pc Tender

$25.00

8 Jumbo Tenders With Southwest Fries and 2 Side Sauces

20pc Tender

20pc Tender

$51.00

20 Jumbo Tenders With Southwest Fries and 4 Side Sauces

40pc Tender

40pc Tender

$101.00

40 Jumbo Tenders With Southwest Fries and 8 Side Sauces

100pc Tender

100pc Tender

$250.00

100 Jumbo Tenders With Southwest Fries and 20 Side Sauces

Wings

10pc Wing

10pc Wing

$15.00

10 Traditional wings either breaded or naked with 1 sauce tossed or on the side

20pc Wing

20pc Wing

$30.00

20 Traditional wings either breaded or naked with 2 sauces tossed or on the side

30pc Wing

30pc Wing

$45.00

30 Traditional wings either breaded or naked with 3 sauces tossed or on the side

SHAREABLES

Southwest Fries

Southwest Fries

$6.00

Fresh Cut & Hand Breaded

Fried Pickle Spears (8 Count)

Fried Pickle Spears (8 Count)

$8.00

8 Fried Pickle Spears With a Side of UpperCrust Sauce

Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)

Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)

$12.00

Hand Crafted, Made to Order and comes with a side of marinara or garlic butter

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$8.00

8 slices with side of marinara or garlic butter

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Pint of Coleslaw

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$8.00

Tater tots with side of uppercrust sauce

SALADS

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$11.00

Onion, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese with dressing on the side (feeds 2) optional protein; chicken tenders, cup & char pepperoni

DRINKS

Beverages

20 oz. Coke

20 oz. Coke

$2.50

20 oz. Cherry Coke

$2.50
20 oz. Sprite

20 oz. Sprite

$2.50

20 oz. Fruit Punch

$2.50
20 oz. Diet Coke

20 oz. Diet Coke

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$4.00
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00
2 Liter Root Beer

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.00
2 Liter Diet Coke

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

SIDE SAUCES

Buffalo

Buffalo

$2.00
BBQ

BBQ

$2.00
Honey Gold

Honey Gold

$2.00
Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

$2.00
UpperCrust

UpperCrust

$2.00
Jalapeno Ranch

Jalapeno Ranch

$2.00
Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter

$2.00
Ranch

Ranch

$2.00
Chipotle

Chipotle

$2.00
Creamy Garlic

Creamy Garlic

$2.00
Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$2.00
Kentucky Bourbon

Kentucky Bourbon

$2.00
Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)

Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)

$2.00
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$2.00
Nacho Cheese

Nacho Cheese

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
World Pizza Champions and Chicken Addicts!

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron, OH 44312

Directions

Main pic

