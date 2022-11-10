Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Burgers

Ido Bar & Grill

1,058 Reviews

$$

1537 S Main St

Akron, OH 44301

Popular Items

Mushroom Burger-OL

Appetizers

Crock French Onion

Crock French Onion

$7.49

with crustini and melted Swiss cheese.

Bowl Soup

$7.99

Bowl of Chef's choice!

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.29

Fresh hand-breaded, then crisp-fried or grilled cajun chicken breast strips with ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.

Jumbo Wings 6 Pk

$10.29

Served with celery & blue cheese.

Jumbo Wings 10 Pk

$15.99

Served with celery & blue cheese.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Panko crusted jumbo lump crab cakes with roasted red pepper aioli.

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried dill pickle spears served with parmesan peppercorn sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.99

1/2 lb. of crispy fried shrimp tossed in a spicy aioli sauce over broccoli slaw.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Battered cod, cabbage, fire roasted salsa & sriracha aioli over three grilled tortillas.

Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$8.99

Homemade hand-breaded mozzarella wedges deep-fried to a golden brown served over marinara sauce.

Sauerkraut Balls

Sauerkraut Balls

$7.99

Served with honey mustard or cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Tail-on shrimp, lemon, crackers & cocktail sauce.

Stuffed Hot Peppers

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$8.99

Stuffed with Italian Sausage, Feta & Provolone over marinara sauce.

Salads

Avocado Salad

$12.99

Romaine, bacon, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumble, parmesan peppercorn ranch dressing.

BC Wedge Salad

BC Wedge Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumble, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bacon & white french dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, grated parmesan and our homemade croutons.

Cajun Chicken Salad

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.99

Char-broiled cajun chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, cucumbers & homemade croutons.

Candied Pecan Salad

Candied Pecan Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled Feta & candied pecans served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, American & Swiss cheese over fresh mixed greens.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, black olives & tomatoes.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.99

Seasoned salmon, mixed greens, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, celery, diced bell peppers, red onions, croutons & raspberry vinaigrette.

Southern Fried Salad

$14.99

Fried chicken tenders, mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, green onions & homemade croutons.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$18.99

Char-grilled steak, mixed greens, Jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions & homemade croutons.

Toasted Almond Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, toasted almonds, tomatoes, green onion, celery & Feta cheese.

Burgers

Blue Cheese Burger-OL

Blue Cheese Burger-OL

$13.69

dry blue cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato.

California Burger-OL

California Burger-OL

$14.99

crisp bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes & sriracha aioli.

Cheeseburger-OL

Cheeseburger-OL

$12.49

American, Swiss, provolone or cheddar cheese.

Dario Burger-OL

Dario Burger-OL

$13.99

cheddar cheese, fresh seasoned onion straws, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayonnaise.

Ido Burger-OL

Ido Burger-OL

$13.49

grilled mushrooms, onions & American cheese.

Kevbo Burger-OL

Kevbo Burger-OL

$14.49

crisp bacon & American cheese.

Montreal Burger-OL

$13.79

Montreal steak seasoning, creamy blue cheese sauce & fresh seasoned onion straws.

Mushroom Burger-OL

Mushroom Burger-OL

$12.99

aged Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms.

Pickle Burger-OL

Pickle Burger-OL

$14.49

fried pickles, grilled onions, American cheese & parmesan peppercorn sauce.

Ranch Burger-OL

Ranch Burger-OL

$14.49

ranch dressing, American cheese, crumbled bacon & fresh seasoned onion straws.

Sandwiches

B's Reuben

B's Reuben

$13.99

Grilled corned beef brisket piled high with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Jumbo fillet of fish deep-fried & served with lettuce & tomato on a toasted hoagie roll.

Hungarian Sausage

$13.49

Al's Hungarian sausage patty with grilled onions, peppers & Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.

Missys Chicken

Missys Chicken

$12.69

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & Provolone cheese on a toasted bun.

Moes Prime Rib Sliders

Moes Prime Rib Sliders

$13.99

Grilled prime rib with sautéed mushrooms & onions, Hungarian hot peppers and melted swiss on garlic toasted brioche buns.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Juicy shaved prime rib with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Pork Crunch

Pork Crunch

$12.49

Fried pork cutlet on a butter toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, chipotle ailoi.

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Sirloin steak char-grilled with mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie roll.

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$13.49

Grilled sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, crisp bacon, steak sauce aioli & sun dried tomato basil wrap.

Steaks & More

Blue Cheese Filet

Blue Cheese Filet

$38.99

8 oz. filet over creamy bleu cheese sauce topped with a mushroom demi-glaze.

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$38.99

Char-grilled to perfection with Ido seasoning and garlic butter.

Black Angus Filet

Black Angus Filet

$36.99

Char-grilled 8 oz. filet cooked to perfection with Ido seasoning and garlic butter.

Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$18.99

Thin sliced baby beef liver, grilled then smothered with grilled onions and bacon.

Pork Chops-OL

Pork Chops-OL

$20.99

Two 8 oz. center cut boneless chops, broiled to perfection with choice of two sides. Natural - Cajun - Montreal - BBQ - Deep Fried.

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$22.99

Char-grilled to perfection with Ido seasoning and garlic butter.

Steak Alfredo

Steak Alfredo

$22.99

Grilled cajun sirloin steak served over corkscrew pasta with baby spinach in a creamy gorgonzola-alfredo sauce.

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$55.99

Char-broiled 8 oz. filet cooked to perfection with a South African Lobster Tail.

Seafood

Drunken Seafood

Drunken Seafood

$25.99

Mahi mahi, shrimp & lump crab meat over linguini tossed in a light vodka cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$20.99

Succulent jumbo shrimp, hand-battered then deep fried to a golden brown.

Salmon

$22.99

Atlantic salmon marinated in a bourbon marinade, grilled to a flaky perfection.

Halibut

Halibut

$36.99

Alaskan Halibut, lightly seasoned then pan-fried with a crisp Potato or Almond crust topped with a lemon butter sauce.

Lobster Tail Single

Lobster Tail Single

$29.99

Tender and flavorful, South African cold water lobster tails.

Lobster Tails Twin

Lobster Tails Twin

$48.99

Tender and flavorful, South African cold water lobster tails.

Lobster Tails Triplets

Lobster Tails Triplets

$67.99

Tender and flavorful, South African cold water lobster tails.

Mahi Hemingway

Mahi Hemingway

$32.99

Parmesan panko-crusted Mahi Mahi, lump crab meat, sautéed spinach, Sun dried tomatoes, lemon butter sauce.

Scampies

$30.99

Eight jumbo scampies broiled to perfection in a garlic lemon butter.

Scampies w/Crab Stuffed

$34.99

Eight jumbo scampies broiled to perfection in a garlic lemon butter. CRAB STUFFED with lemon butter sauce.

Shrimp Capellini

Shrimp Capellini

$24.99

Shrimp & lump crabmeat sautéed in garlic butter tossed with angel hair pasta & parmesan cheese.

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$55.99

Char-broiled 8 oz. filet cooked to perfection with a South African Lobster Tail.

Chicken & More

Almond Crusted Chicken

$20.99

Pan-fried almond crusted chicken breast topped with a lemon butter sauce.

Chicken & Shrimp Rustica

$20.99

Chicken, shrimp and bacon tossed with parmesan cream sauce & corkscrew pasta then baked until golden.

Chicken Francaise

Chicken Francaise

$20.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast sautéed in a lemon sherry butter sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Chicken breast lightly breaded and deep fried, topped with pasta sauce & provolone cheese served over linguini.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with a parmesan and garlic cheese crust.

Sonoma Chicken

Sonoma Chicken

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed spinach, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese and a lemon butter sauce.

Comfort Dinner-OL

Country Fried Pork-DOL

$16.99

Country fried pork cutlet with brown gravy.

Fried Chicken-DOL

Fried Chicken-DOL

$17.99

Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders deep fried to a golden brown served with honey mustard sauce.

Mac N Cheese-DOL

Mac N Cheese-DOL

$17.99

Fried chicken, bacon, cavatappi pasta, parmesan peppercorn & sriracha aioli drizzle.

Meatloaf-DOL

Meatloaf-DOL

$16.99

Old fashioned meatloaf with rich brown gravy over sour dough.

Short Ribs-DOL

$17.49

Slow roasted beef short ribs with rich brown gravy over sour dough.

Swiss Steak-DOL

$16.99

Tender Swiss steak in a rich brown gravy.

Fish & Chips-D

$16.99

Desserts

Apple Dumpling

Apple Dumpling

$8.99

House Specialty - A fresh baked apple cinnamon delight swimming in a warm buttery vanilla sauce with ice cream.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Homemade bread pudding, vanilla rich custard topped with homemade caramel sauce & ice cream.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$11.99

Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake with cream cheese icing studded with pecans and fresh toasted coconut.

Buckeye Cheesecake

Buckeye Cheesecake

$9.99

Cheesecake, double chocolate brownies, peanut butter, Can't explain it!

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Authentic Florida Key Lime...tartly refreshing in a granola crust.

New York Cheesecake

$7.99

New York style cheesecake with strawberry topping & whipped cream.

Sides / Extras-D

Extra Dressing/Sauces

Extra Wing Sauce

S/Baked Potato(After 4 pm)

$3.99

S/Broccoli

$3.99

S/Cole Slaw

$3.99

S/Cottage Cheese

$3.99

S/Fries

$3.99

S/Garlic Mashed

$3.99

S/Gravy

$1.99

S/Green Beans

$2.99

S/Home Fries

$5.99

S/House Salad

$7.99

S/Lemon ButterSauce

$1.99

S/Mac'n'Cheese

$3.99

S/Mashed Potato

$3.99

S/Mashed & Gravy

$3.99

S/Onion Rings

$3.99

S/Onion Straws

$3.99

S/Rice Pilaf

$3.99Out of stock

Croutons 12oz

$3.99

Dressing Pint

$6.99
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markToilets
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Home of Great Steaks, Seafood & Burgers. Come in and enjoy!

1537 S Main St, Akron, OH 44301

