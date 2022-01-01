Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Town Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1840 town park blvd

Uniontown, OH 44685

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Acai Bowl

$11.99

Acai blended with almond milk and topped with fresh fruit, granola, peanut butter and honey

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Seasoned avocado, spread over toast and topped with fresh pico

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Creamy cheesy spicy housemade buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips, garnished with fried tortilla triangles and topped with chopped green onion

Deviled Eggs

$7.99

3 halved eggs stuffed with egg mix, served on a bed of fresh greens, and topped with chopped bacon, celery slivers, Paprika dusted

Burnt Endz

$10.99

Tasty tender smoked bbq beef brisket chunks, tossed in BBQ sauce, served over grilled sourdough bread and topped with green onion

Feta (Fiesty) Cheese Dip

$12.99

Roasted red peppers, feta cheese, serrano chili peppers, tomato, garlic, green onion, and hot sauce served cold with fresh pita chips

Fall Fingerling Potatoes (APP)

$9.99

Fresh roasted colorful fingerling potatoes, tossed in garlic sauce and Parmesan cheese, served with poppyseed dressing. Enough to share!

Gametime Nachos

$15.99

Tortilla chips, layered with your choice of grilled chicken or beef short rib, shredded lettuce, white queso cheese, fresh pico, jalapenos, fresh chopped cilantro and fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with sour cream and salsa

Poutine Fries

$12.99

Crispy golden-brown fries, with beef gravy and melted mozzarella/provolone, served with horsey sauce

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

Topped with Parmesan & served with marinara sauce.

Housemade Jalepeno Poppers

$11.99

Homemade bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with sausage, cheddar, pepper jack and cream cheese

Housemade Pork Rinds

$3.99

Fresh made cracklin’s tossed in your choice of maple cinnamon sugar, seasoned salt, cajun or BBQ seasoning

Lettuce Wraps

$11.99

Grilled teriyaki chicken with sweet chili sauce, served with cucumbers, carrot sticks and roasted peanuts

Salsa (Queso) & Chips

$9.99

Fresh pineapple mango salsa, white queso cheese and tortilla chips

SOFT BAKED PRETZEL STICKS

$9.99

3 Soft pretzels served with nacho cheese, honey mustard and yellow mustard

Tavern Signature Sliders

$13.99

4 Certified Angus Beef® sliders with cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion served on King’s Hawaiian Buns

Tavern Loaded FF (w/ Short Rib)

$14.99

Crispy golden-brown fries, Jack Daniels BBQ sauce, chunks of smoked burnt ends, white queso cheese & fresh pico, topped with chopped green onion

Boneless Wings-6

$8.49

Boneless Wings-12

$14.99

Original Wings-6

$9.99

Original Wings-12

$17.99

Entrees

All entrees are served with your choice of 2 sides

Tavern Tenders Basket

$13.99

Grilled or fried chicken tenders, served with 2 sides

Strip Steak Dinner

$29.99

12 oz. Certified Angus Beef® strip steak, prepared to your liking

Pierogies

$13.99

4 Cheese pierogies with sautéed onions and sour cream

8oz Filet

$36.99

Melt-in-your-mouth Certified Angus Beef® filet mignon, served with mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and a smoked maple bourbon demi glaze

Cedar Plank Infused Salmon

$19.99

Grilled salmon served on a char-grilled cedar plank for infused flavor, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and a smoked maple bourbon demi glaze

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.99

Housemade baked pot pie, chicken, carrots, celery, snap peas and broccoli in a creamy gravy with a pie dough baked top

Hot Roasted Prime Rib And Gravy

$18.99

Tender slow cooked Prime rib, served in between 2 pieces of sourdough bread and covered in house made beef gravy, served with your choice of fries or mashed potatoes

Garlic Roasted Shrimp (Special Order)

$15.99Out of stock

8 Garlic roasted shrimp on a bed of rice pilaf, served with a side of mixed veggies. OR you can choose 2 sides of your choice.

Power Bowls

BOWL--Cilantro Lime Chicken BOWL

$13.99

Chicken, Mexican street corn, rice, black beans, fresh pico, avocado, and lime wedges

BOWL--Short Rib Bowl

$15.99

Tender slow cooked Certified Angus Beef® short rib served over top of roasted fingerlings and Brussels sprouts, topped with a bourbon demi glaze sauce

Burgers

All burgers are served with fries or add $2.99 for Onion Rings

The Classic

$12.99

2 Burger patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side, served on a brioche bun.

Cheeseburger Mac Wrap

$14.99

8oz. Certified Angus Beef patty, mac and cheese, American cheese, pickles, onion, sliced tomato wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla

Ring Of Fire

$12.99

2 Burger patties topped with pepper jack cheese, spicy jalapeño relish, jalapeños, an onion ring, garlic mayo, served on a brioche bun

Cheesey Town Burger

$12.99

2 Burger patties loaded with mozzarella, American, Swiss & beer cheese - cheese overload! served on a brioche bun

Veggie Life

$13.99

The Beyond Burger, topped with garlic mayo, served on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion on the side

Tavern Signature Burger

$14.99

Burger with cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion, served on a King’s Hawaiian Bun

South Of The Border Burger

$14.99

Burger, fresh pico, pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled golden brown

Sandwiches/Wraps

All sandwiches and hot dogs are served with fries or add $2.99 for Onion Rings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken tossed buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and diced tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Club

$14.99

Triple decker sandwich, chargrilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato & housemade ranch, served on grilled sourdough

Impossible Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Impossible burger, sauteed peppers and onions, salad mix, fresh pico and garlic mayo

Feta Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Salad mix, grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, roasted red pepper dip spread, cucumber slices, feta cheese crumbles wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled

Smoked Burnt Endz Sub

$13.99

Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends tossed in Thai chili, housemade kale slaw, and onion straws, served on a grilled sub roll

Tavern Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded and fried, topped with shredded lettuce & dill pickle chips served with a side of mayo.

Tavern Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grill chicken breast seasoned to perfection, topped with shredded lettuce & dill pickle chips, served with a side of mayo. Can be dipped in your favorite sauce

French Dip

$13.99

Freshly shaved prime rib topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie, served with a side of homemade horsey sauce and au jus.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Loaded with sage derby, smoked Gouda and cheddar cheese, grilled on thick sliced sourdough bread served with marinara ADD*: HAM, BACON OR PEPPERONI $1.50 EACH

Spicy Maple Glazed BLT

$12.99

A pile of delicious, thick sliced spicy maple glazed bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo, served on toasted sour dough bread ADD: EGG AND CHEESE 1.99

Salmon BLT

$16.99

Blackened salmon topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lime herb mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun

The Philly

$14.99

Freshly shaved prime rib, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, served on a hoagie bun served with a side of horsey sauce

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Rainbow veggie blend, cucumbers, carrot, jicama slaw and fresh spinach, served hot or cold

Chicago Beef

$14.99

Shaved prime rib, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and giardiniera relish, served with au jus

Flatbread Pizzas

PIZZA- CHEESE FLATBREAD

$9.99

PIZZA- 1 Topping Flatbread

$10.99

With cheese

PIZZA- Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$12.99

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pesto sauce base and fresh mozzarella cheese

PIZZA- Thai Short Rib Flatbread

$13.99

Thai chili sauce base, carrots, broccoli, beef short rib, three cheese blend, topped with fresh chopped cucumber and cilantro

PIZZA- Tuscan Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, artichokes, fresh spinach, melted provolone mozzarella, and topped with shaved Parmesan and fresh basil chiffonade

PIZZA- Burnt Endz BBQ Flatbread

$13.99

BBQ sauce base, onion straws, brisket burnt ends, sliced fingerling potatoes, topped with cheddar/pepper jack cheese and fresh chopped cilantro

PIZZA- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP FLATBREAD

$12.99

Our housemade buffalo chicken dip, diced chicken breast, three cheese blend, topped with chopped green onion

Gametime Sicilian Party Pizza

$15.99

Gametime 16 cut Sicilian Party Pizza. Pizza sauce & cheese

Salads

FULL TAVERN Salad

$9.99

Ohio grown spring mix, topped with shredded provolone cheese, tomatoes and red onion

Full Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Full Southwest Chipotle Salad w/chicken

$14.99

Ohio grown spring mix, black beans, roasted corn mix, avocado, cheddar cheese, fresh pico, onion straws, grilled chicken, fresh cilantro, served with housemade chipotle ranch

Full Kale Salad

$9.99

Fresh kale, sliced seasonal apples, feta crumbles, shredded carrot and candied walnuts, served with lemon vinaigrette

Full Chicken Spinach Poppyseed Salad

$14.99

Chargrilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, mushrooms, cucumber, red onion, apple slices, candied walnuts, grape tomatoes and feta crumbles, served with poppyseed dressing

Full Tavern Cobb Salad

$14.99

Local grown lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, avocado, chicken breast, bacon, crumbled feta cheese and a hard boiled egg

Fall Apple Berry Salad W\ Chicken

$14.99

Local grown lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, seasonal berries, apple slices, feta crumbles, grilled chicken and candied walnuts, served with raspberry vinaigrette

Full Tavern Loaded Burger Salad

$14.99

Bed of greens, 8 oz Certified Angus Beef® patty, choice of cheese, bacon, cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onion, fries and choice of dressing

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Spicy Maple Glazed Bacon

$3.99

Bacon (Regular)

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

House Salad

$4.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Carmelized Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$3.99

Roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon tossed with a balsamic reduction

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Fingerling Potatoes (Side)

$3.99

Fruit Bowl

$3.99

Mac n Cheese - Side

$3.99

Tots

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.99

Chili

$4.99

Housemade Broccoli Salad

$2.99

Side Sauce

$0.75

Extra Chips

$1.00

Kale Slaw

$3.99

Kids Menu

Each main dish is served with one kids side. Kids Eat Free On Tuesdays! Dine-in only.

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.99

Strawberry or grape jelly

Kids Grilled Cheese Bars

$6.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Cheese or pepperoni

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Grilled or fried

Kids Burger

$6.99

Plain or with cheese

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Mr. Pibb

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Mellow Yellow

$3.29

Bottled Water

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.75

Blueberry Red Bull

$3.75

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.75

Coconut Red Bull

$3.75

Tropical Red Bull

$3.75

FEATURED COCKTAILS

Smoked Maple Walnut Old Fashioned

$12.00

Smores Martini

$10.00

Adult Java Drinks

Java Espresso Martini

$10.00

Black Forest Latte

$10.00

Chocolate Banana Latte

$10.00

Irish Latte

$10.00

Mocha Mint Latte

$10.00

Bailey's Espresso Shot

$9.00

Espresso & Cappuccino

Single Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.50

Single Latte Macchiato

$5.00

Single Ristretto

$5.00

Single Cappuccino

$5.00

Single Mocha Latte

$5.00

Double Mocha Latte

$8.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown, OH 44685

Directions

Gallery
Town Tavern Green image
Town Tavern Green image
Town Tavern Green image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - North Canton
orange star4.4 • 841
6976 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Johnny J's - Portage Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
3333 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319
View restaurantnext
Johnny J's - Springfield
orange starNo Reviews
2891 east waterloo rd akron, OH 44312
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Waterloo
orange starNo Reviews
255 E Waterloo Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar & Grill - Manchester Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3420 Manchester Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurantnext
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1761 S Main Street Akron, OH 44301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Uniontown

Papa Gyros - Green
orange star4.6 • 2,341
3939 Massillon Road Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Uniontown
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston