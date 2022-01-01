- Home
The Town Tavern
No reviews yet
1840 town park blvd
Uniontown, OH 44685
Appetizers
Acai Bowl
Acai blended with almond milk and topped with fresh fruit, granola, peanut butter and honey
Avocado Toast
Seasoned avocado, spread over toast and topped with fresh pico
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy cheesy spicy housemade buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips, garnished with fried tortilla triangles and topped with chopped green onion
Deviled Eggs
3 halved eggs stuffed with egg mix, served on a bed of fresh greens, and topped with chopped bacon, celery slivers, Paprika dusted
Burnt Endz
Tasty tender smoked bbq beef brisket chunks, tossed in BBQ sauce, served over grilled sourdough bread and topped with green onion
Feta (Fiesty) Cheese Dip
Roasted red peppers, feta cheese, serrano chili peppers, tomato, garlic, green onion, and hot sauce served cold with fresh pita chips
Fall Fingerling Potatoes (APP)
Fresh roasted colorful fingerling potatoes, tossed in garlic sauce and Parmesan cheese, served with poppyseed dressing. Enough to share!
Gametime Nachos
Tortilla chips, layered with your choice of grilled chicken or beef short rib, shredded lettuce, white queso cheese, fresh pico, jalapenos, fresh chopped cilantro and fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with sour cream and salsa
Poutine Fries
Crispy golden-brown fries, with beef gravy and melted mozzarella/provolone, served with horsey sauce
Fried Cheese Curds
Topped with Parmesan & served with marinara sauce.
Housemade Jalepeno Poppers
Homemade bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with sausage, cheddar, pepper jack and cream cheese
Housemade Pork Rinds
Fresh made cracklin’s tossed in your choice of maple cinnamon sugar, seasoned salt, cajun or BBQ seasoning
Lettuce Wraps
Grilled teriyaki chicken with sweet chili sauce, served with cucumbers, carrot sticks and roasted peanuts
Salsa (Queso) & Chips
Fresh pineapple mango salsa, white queso cheese and tortilla chips
SOFT BAKED PRETZEL STICKS
3 Soft pretzels served with nacho cheese, honey mustard and yellow mustard
Tavern Signature Sliders
4 Certified Angus Beef® sliders with cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion served on King’s Hawaiian Buns
Tavern Loaded FF (w/ Short Rib)
Crispy golden-brown fries, Jack Daniels BBQ sauce, chunks of smoked burnt ends, white queso cheese & fresh pico, topped with chopped green onion
Boneless Wings-6
Boneless Wings-12
Original Wings-6
Original Wings-12
Entrees
Tavern Tenders Basket
Grilled or fried chicken tenders, served with 2 sides
Strip Steak Dinner
12 oz. Certified Angus Beef® strip steak, prepared to your liking
Pierogies
4 Cheese pierogies with sautéed onions and sour cream
8oz Filet
Melt-in-your-mouth Certified Angus Beef® filet mignon, served with mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and a smoked maple bourbon demi glaze
Cedar Plank Infused Salmon
Grilled salmon served on a char-grilled cedar plank for infused flavor, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and a smoked maple bourbon demi glaze
Chicken Pot Pie
Housemade baked pot pie, chicken, carrots, celery, snap peas and broccoli in a creamy gravy with a pie dough baked top
Hot Roasted Prime Rib And Gravy
Tender slow cooked Prime rib, served in between 2 pieces of sourdough bread and covered in house made beef gravy, served with your choice of fries or mashed potatoes
Garlic Roasted Shrimp (Special Order)
8 Garlic roasted shrimp on a bed of rice pilaf, served with a side of mixed veggies. OR you can choose 2 sides of your choice.
Power Bowls
Burgers
The Classic
2 Burger patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side, served on a brioche bun.
Cheeseburger Mac Wrap
8oz. Certified Angus Beef patty, mac and cheese, American cheese, pickles, onion, sliced tomato wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla
Ring Of Fire
2 Burger patties topped with pepper jack cheese, spicy jalapeño relish, jalapeños, an onion ring, garlic mayo, served on a brioche bun
Cheesey Town Burger
2 Burger patties loaded with mozzarella, American, Swiss & beer cheese - cheese overload! served on a brioche bun
Veggie Life
The Beyond Burger, topped with garlic mayo, served on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion on the side
Tavern Signature Burger
Burger with cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion, served on a King’s Hawaiian Bun
South Of The Border Burger
Burger, fresh pico, pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled golden brown
Sandwiches/Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken tossed buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and diced tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Club
Triple decker sandwich, chargrilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato & housemade ranch, served on grilled sourdough
Impossible Wrap
Grilled Impossible burger, sauteed peppers and onions, salad mix, fresh pico and garlic mayo
Feta Chicken Wrap
Salad mix, grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, roasted red pepper dip spread, cucumber slices, feta cheese crumbles wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled
Smoked Burnt Endz Sub
Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends tossed in Thai chili, housemade kale slaw, and onion straws, served on a grilled sub roll
Tavern Breaded Chicken Sandwich
A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded and fried, topped with shredded lettuce & dill pickle chips served with a side of mayo.
Tavern Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grill chicken breast seasoned to perfection, topped with shredded lettuce & dill pickle chips, served with a side of mayo. Can be dipped in your favorite sauce
French Dip
Freshly shaved prime rib topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie, served with a side of homemade horsey sauce and au jus.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Loaded with sage derby, smoked Gouda and cheddar cheese, grilled on thick sliced sourdough bread served with marinara ADD*: HAM, BACON OR PEPPERONI $1.50 EACH
Spicy Maple Glazed BLT
A pile of delicious, thick sliced spicy maple glazed bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo, served on toasted sour dough bread ADD: EGG AND CHEESE 1.99
Salmon BLT
Blackened salmon topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lime herb mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun
The Philly
Freshly shaved prime rib, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, served on a hoagie bun served with a side of horsey sauce
Veggie Wrap
Rainbow veggie blend, cucumbers, carrot, jicama slaw and fresh spinach, served hot or cold
Chicago Beef
Shaved prime rib, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and giardiniera relish, served with au jus
Flatbread Pizzas
PIZZA- CHEESE FLATBREAD
PIZZA- 1 Topping Flatbread
With cheese
PIZZA- Chicken Pesto Flatbread
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pesto sauce base and fresh mozzarella cheese
PIZZA- Thai Short Rib Flatbread
Thai chili sauce base, carrots, broccoli, beef short rib, three cheese blend, topped with fresh chopped cucumber and cilantro
PIZZA- Tuscan Chicken Flatbread
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, artichokes, fresh spinach, melted provolone mozzarella, and topped with shaved Parmesan and fresh basil chiffonade
PIZZA- Burnt Endz BBQ Flatbread
BBQ sauce base, onion straws, brisket burnt ends, sliced fingerling potatoes, topped with cheddar/pepper jack cheese and fresh chopped cilantro
PIZZA- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP FLATBREAD
Our housemade buffalo chicken dip, diced chicken breast, three cheese blend, topped with chopped green onion
Gametime Sicilian Party Pizza
Gametime 16 cut Sicilian Party Pizza. Pizza sauce & cheese
Salads
FULL TAVERN Salad
Ohio grown spring mix, topped with shredded provolone cheese, tomatoes and red onion
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Full Southwest Chipotle Salad w/chicken
Ohio grown spring mix, black beans, roasted corn mix, avocado, cheddar cheese, fresh pico, onion straws, grilled chicken, fresh cilantro, served with housemade chipotle ranch
Full Kale Salad
Fresh kale, sliced seasonal apples, feta crumbles, shredded carrot and candied walnuts, served with lemon vinaigrette
Full Chicken Spinach Poppyseed Salad
Chargrilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, mushrooms, cucumber, red onion, apple slices, candied walnuts, grape tomatoes and feta crumbles, served with poppyseed dressing
Full Tavern Cobb Salad
Local grown lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, avocado, chicken breast, bacon, crumbled feta cheese and a hard boiled egg
Fall Apple Berry Salad W\ Chicken
Local grown lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, seasonal berries, apple slices, feta crumbles, grilled chicken and candied walnuts, served with raspberry vinaigrette
Full Tavern Loaded Burger Salad
Bed of greens, 8 oz Certified Angus Beef® patty, choice of cheese, bacon, cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onion, fries and choice of dressing
Sides
Fries
Applesauce
Spicy Maple Glazed Bacon
Bacon (Regular)
Baked Beans
Caesar Salad
House Salad
Broccoli
Carmelized Bacon Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon tossed with a balsamic reduction
Cole Slaw
Fingerling Potatoes (Side)
Fruit Bowl
Mac n Cheese - Side
Tots
Onion Rings
Mashed Potatoes
Soup of the Day
Tomato Basil Soup
Chili
Housemade Broccoli Salad
Side Sauce
Extra Chips
Kale Slaw
Kids Menu
NA Beverages
FEATURED COCKTAILS
Adult Java Drinks
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1840 town park blvd, Uniontown, OH 44685