35 Brix - NEW***
No reviews yet
3875 Massillon Rd Suite 250
Uniontown, OH 44685
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Menu
Starters
- Brix Dynamite Shrimp$14.00
Lightly buttermilk battered fried shrimp tossed in our housemade Brix dynamite sauce.
- Cauliflower Wings$14.00
Buttermilk fried tossed with honey lime sriracha sauce, & housemade blue cheese dressing
- Crab Cakes$21.00
Three Maryland style crab cakes, Brix barbeque sauce, and whole grain mustard aioli
- Crab Rangoon Dip$15.00
House made creamy lump crab dip, sweet chili sauce and fried wontons to dip
- Flatbread$16.00
GLUTEN FREE Seasoned Cauliflower Crust
- Hummus Platter$10.00
Pureed chick peas blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and a hint of garlic. Served with vegetables and fried pita chips
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
Colassal shrimp, lettuce wedge, horseradish cream, Russian, and cocktail sauce
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Baked spinach artichoke cheese dip, served with seasoned fried pita chips
- Twice Fried Chicken Wings$16.00
Eight jumbo wings, seasoned with our special spice blend, tossed in your choice of sauce, with black peppercorn ranch dressing
- Pierogi$16.00
Five handmade pierogies from Akron's own Pierogi Lady.
- Bacon App$12.00
Soup & Salads
- Soup of the Day$8.00
- .Brix Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, croutons
- Double Brix Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, croutons
- Asian Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, fried wontons, snow peas, carrots, corn, Asian sesame dressing, and sesame seeds
- The Cobb$15.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, chopped Brix bacon, candied pecans, hard cooked egg, and white balsamic
- Grilled Romaine Heart$11.00
Chopped Brix bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, blue cheese dressing, and chargrilled chicken breast
- Summer Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Nectarine Slices, Strawberries, Pecans, White Cheddar Cheese, Pineapple Vinaigrette
- Brix Wedge$15.00
Iceberg lettuce wedge, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg, chopped Brix bacon, White French dressing, and crumbled blue cheese
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine hearts, Parmesan, Brix bacon, homemade croutons, Parmesan crisp and housemade Caesar dressing, and grilled chicken breast
- .Side Asian$8.50
Mixed greens, fried wontons, snow peas, carrots, corn, Asian sesame dressing, sesame seeds
- .Side Cobb$8.00
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, chopped Brix bacon, candied pecans, hard cooked egg, White Balsamic
- .Side Wedge$8.50
Iceberg lettuce wedge, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg, chopped Brix bacon, White French Dressing, crumbled blue cheese
- .Side Caesar$8.50
Crisp romaine hearts, Parmesan, Brix Bacon, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan crisp and house made Caesar Dressing
- .Side Summer$8.50
Mixed Greens, Nectarine Slices, Strawberries, Pecans, White Cheddar Cheese, Pineapple Vinaigrette
Entrées
- Cajun Chicken$14.00
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, white rice, and grilled asparagus
- Sirloin Steak Medallions$16.00
6 oz sirloin steak coulotte medallions, white rice, grilled asparagus, and chef's A2 steak sauce
- Blackened Salmon$16.00
Blackened Faroe Island salmon, white rice, grilled asparagus, and lemon dill cream sauce
- Tuscan Chicken$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, in a velvety cream sauce over fresh Ohio city linguine
- Blackened Shrimp Pasta$21.00
Blackened jumbo shrimp, roasted artichoke hearts, sautéed onion, peppers, mushrooms, chardonnay cream sauce, and Ohio city pasta fresh garlic linguine
- Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Jumbo pan seared shrimp scampi served over fresh Ohio city linguine with roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, capers, in a garlic wine butter sauce
- Asiago Chicken$17.00
Tender grilled chicken breast served with Ohio city pasta in a Asiago bacon cream sauce
- Fish and Chips$19.00
Craft beer battered haddock filets, fresh hand cut French fries, and tartar sauce
Features
Handhelds
- Bang Bang Shrimp Taco's$15.00
Feathered cabbage, crispy shrimp, and Brix dynamite sauce
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
House smoked pulled pork, Brix BBQ sauce, coleslaw and Cheddar cheese on a toasted pretzel roll
- Beef on Weck$14.00
House made sliced ribeye, thin dipped in au jus and served on a freshly prepared kummelweck style roll. Served with creamy horseradish sauce and au jus
- Brix Hamburger$11.00
8 oz Brix recipe blend accompanied by crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion and house aioli
- Cauliflower Tacos$15.00
Crispy cauliflower, feathered cabbage, Brix Dynamite Sauce
- Fried Chicken Wrap$12.00
Regular: Fried chicken, fresh tomato basil wrap, lettuce, mango pico de gallo. Barbeque, Cajun Buffalo, or Plain Casear: Crisp romaine lettuce, bacon, oven cured tomatoes, shaved parm, caesar dressing, chicken breast
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Regular: Fried chicken, fresh tomato basil wrap, lettuce, mango pico de gallo. Barbeque, Cajun Buffalo, or Plain Caesar: Crisp romaine lettuce, bacon, oven cured tomatoes, shaved parm, Caesar dressing, chicken breast
- Meatloaf Melt$14.00
House made cheese stuffed meatloaf, between grilled thick cut Italian bread, melted provolone cheese, red onion marmalade, and mayonnaise
- Miso Chicken Taco's$15.00
Miso glazed chicken breast, feathered cabbage, pickled red onion, and dynamite sauce
- Philadelphia Cheesesteak$16.00
Sliced roasted prime rib, sauteed Honey Bourbon Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, served on a toasted Cellone's Italian roll
- Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Brix bacon, house ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and toasted pretzel roll
- Prime Rib Wrap$14.00
Slow roasted sliced prime rib in a sun-dried tomato wrap, mixed greens, red onion jam, white Cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
Crisp lettuce, roma tomatoes, tartar sauce, and craft beer battered haddock filet.
- Reuben$14.00
House prepared corn beef, sauerkraut, sautéed honey bourbon glazed onions, Russian dressing, grilled Cellone's marble rye bread with melted Swiss cheese
- Salmon BLT$16.00
Faroe Island salmon pan seared, with our maple crusted bacon, tomato, mixed greens, red onion marmalade and aioli
- Steak Tacos$15.00
Mixed greens, thin sliced steak, yellow Cheddar, pickled red onions, salsa, and chipotle sour cream.
- Veggie Burger$14.00
Impossible veggie burger, lettuce, tomato and aioli
Flatbreads
Sides
Dessert
- Cheesecake$7.00
Traditional vanilla cheesecake with grahmcracker crust.
- Pistachio Bomb$10.00
Vanilla cake base Pistachio Mousse Surrounded by White Chocolate Ganache Covered in Crushed Almonds
- PNut Mousse Bomb$10.00
Chocolate Cake base Peanut Butter Mousse Milk Chocolate Cover Caramel and Chocolate swirls
- Triple Chocolate Ganache$8.00
Chocolate Mousse Chocolate Cake Chocolate Gnashed Frosting Chocolate Swirls and Whipped Cream
X Sauces
- White French$0.75
- White Balsamic$0.75
- Black PCorn Ranch$0.75
- Asian Sesame$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$0.75
- Italian$0.75
- Ceasar$0.75
- Cranberry Citrus$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Oil & Vinegar$0.75
- Russian$0.75
- BBQ$0.75
- Cajun Buffalo$0.75
- Honey Lime Sriracha$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Nashville Hot Sauce$0.75
- Sweet Thai$0.75
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Cauliflower Wings$14.00
Buttermilk fried tossed with honey lime sriracha sauce, & house made blue cheese dressing
- Crab Cakes$21.00
Three Maryland style crab cakes, Brix barbeque sauce, and whole grain mustard aioli
- Crab Rangoon Dip$15.00
House made creamy lump crab dip, sweet chili sauce and fried wontons to dip
- Dynamite Shrimp$14.00
Lightly buttermilk battered fried shrimp tossed in our house made Brix dynamite sauce
- Flatbread$16.00
GLUTEN FREE Seasoned Cauliflower Crust
- Hummus Platter$10.00
Pureed chick peas blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and a hint of garlic. Served with vegetables and fried pita chips to dip
- Mussels Fra Diavolo$15.00
One Pound of PEI mussels sautéed in a spicy tomato broth, parm crisps, and grilled baguette crostini
- Pierogi$16.00
Five handmade pierogies from Akron's own Pierogi Lady.
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
Colassal shrimp, lettuce wedge, horseradish cream, Russian, and cocktail sauce
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Baked spinach artichoke cheese dip, served with seasoned fried pita chips
- Twice Fried Chicken Wings$16.00
Eight jumbo wings, seasoned with our special spice blend, tossed in your choice of sauce, with black peppercorn ranch dressing
- Bacon App$12.00
Soup and Salads
- Soup of the Day$8.00
- .Brix Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, croutons
- Double Brix Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, croutons
- Asian Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, fried wontons, snow peas, carrots, corn, Asian sesame dressing, and sesame seeds
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese, Brix bacon, parm crisp and housemade Caesar dressing
- The Cobb$15.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, chopped Brix bacon, candied pecans, hard cooked egg, and white balsamic
- Grilled Romaine Heart$11.00
Chopped Brix bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, blue cheese dressing, and chargrilled chicken breast
- Brix Wedge$15.00
Iceberg lettuce wedge, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg, chopped Brix bacon, White French dressing, and crumbled blue cheese
- Summer Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Nectarine Slices, Strawberries, Pecans, White Cheddar Cheese, Pineapple Vinaigrette
- .Side Asian$8.50
Mixed greens, fried wontons, snow peas, carrots, corn, Asian sesame dressing, sesame seeds
- .Side Caesar$8.50
Crisp romaine hearts, Parmesan, Brix Bacon, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan crisp and house made Caesar Dressing
- .Side Cobb$8.00
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, chopped Brix bacon, candied pecans, hard cooked egg, White Balsamic
- .Side Summer$8.50
Mixed Greens, Nectarine Slices, Strawberries, Pecans, White Cheddar Cheese, Pineapple Vinaigrette
- .Side Wedge$8.50
Iceberg lettuce wedge, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg, chopped Brix bacon, White French Dressing, crumbled blue cheese