Lake Life Deli & Dogs
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sandwiches with a smile!
Location
5187 Manchester Road, New Franklin, OH 44319
