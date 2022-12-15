Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lake Life Deli & Dogs

review star

No reviews yet

5187 Manchester Road

New Franklin, OH 44319

Sandwiches

NAUTILUS

NAUTILUS

$13.49

FAMOUSLY LOADED with - Chopped Ham, Turkey, Salami, White American Cheese, Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing on a Fresh Sub Bun

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.99

Salami, Capitol, Ham, Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Oil and Red Wine Vinegar on a Fresh Sub Bun

Rueben Sandwich

Rueben Sandwich

$9.99

Corned beef (or turkey), Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on Fresh Rye Bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Loaded with Yellow and White American Cheese on Fresh Texas Toast

Meatball sub

Meatball sub

$9.99

Meatballs and Marinara with Provolone Cheese on a Fresh Sub Bun

French Dip

French Dip

$11.99

Roast beef and Provolone Cheese on a Fresh Sub Bun with Au Jus Sauce

Cuban

Cuban

$9.99

Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard on Fresh Texas Toast

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$10.99

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Lettuce, and Mayonnaise on a Fresh Sub Bun

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$9.99

Tender Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Horse Radish Sauce on a Fresh Sub Bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Salad and Lettuce on a Fresh Croissant

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Salad and Lettuce on a Fresh Croissant

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Egg Salad and Lettuce on a Fresh Croissant

Nathans Hot Dogs

The Simple Simon

The Simple Simon

$4.99

A plain old weeny on a Fresh Bun

The Original

The Original

$4.99

Relish, Onion, Yellow Mustard, and Ketchup on a Fresh Bun

The Southern Ohio

The Southern Ohio

$6.49

Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Onion, and Yellow Mustard on a Fresh Bun

The CLE

The CLE

$5.99

Kraut, Onion, and Stadium Mustard on a Fresh Bun

Reuben Dog

Reuben Dog

$6.49

Kraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing on a Fresh Bun

Bossman

Bossman

$5.99

Like a Boss - Relish, Onion, Mayonnaise, and Stadium Mustard on a Fresh Bun

Amigo

Amigo

$6.49

Pickled Jalapenos, Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Topped with Fritos on a Fresh Bun

Scag

Scag

$5.99

Marinara, Provolone Cheese, and Pepperoni on a Fresh Bun

The Brooks

The Brooks

$6.49

Coney Sauce, Coleslaw, and Yellow Mustard on a Fresh Bun

Coney Dog

Coney Dog

$5.99

Loaded with Coney Sauce and Topped with Cheese on a Fresh Bun

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$6.49

Ultra loaded Chicago style with Poppy Seed Bun, Tomato, Relish, Dill Spear, Onion, Mustard, and Sport Pepper on a Fresh Bun

Kids Meal

Kids Buoy Meal - Hotdog & Fries + Toy

Kids Buoy Meal - Hotdog & Fries + Toy

$5.49

Kids Meal - Hot Dog + Fries + Toy

Kids Buoy Meal - Tenders & Fries + Toy

Kids Buoy Meal - Tenders & Fries + Toy

$5.49

Kids Meal - Tenders + Fries + Toy

Sides

Buffalo Chicken Log (3)

Buffalo Chicken Log (3)

$9.99
Tots

Tots

$3.99

Classic Tots!

Mini Corn dogs

Mini Corn dogs

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$3.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99
Macaroni salad

Macaroni salad

$1.99
Tots - GLUTEN FREE

Tots - GLUTEN FREE

$3.99

Gluten Free Tater Tots. Deep Fried in separate Gluten Free Fryer.

French Fries - GLUTEN FREE

French Fries - GLUTEN FREE

$3.99
Chicken Tenders (2)

Chicken Tenders (2)

$3.49
Gluten Free Tenders (2)

Gluten Free Tenders (2)

$5.99
Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

$0.35

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato and Banana Peppers

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Shredded Mozzarella, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, and Banana Peppers

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion, Egg and Crispy Chicken Strips

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, and Red Onion

Soup

Smokey Poblano and Cheese Soup

Smokey Poblano and Cheese Soup

$5.49+
Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.49+

Beverages

Arizona Iced Tea - Green

Arizona Iced Tea - Green

$0.99
Arizona Iced Tea - Sweet

Arizona Iced Tea - Sweet

$0.99
Body Armor - Fruit Punch

Body Armor - Fruit Punch

$2.50
Body Armor - Orange Mango

Body Armor - Orange Mango

$2.50
Coke - Cherry

Coke - Cherry

$2.00
Coke - Diet

Coke - Diet

$2.00
Coke - Glass Bottle

Coke - Glass Bottle

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$1.50
Fanta - Grape

Fanta - Grape

$2.00
Fanta - Orange

Fanta - Orange

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Tea

$2.00
Minute Maid - Lemonade

Minute Maid - Lemonade

$2.00
Minute Maid - Pink

Minute Maid - Pink

$2.00
Minute Maid -Mango

Minute Maid -Mango

$2.00
Minute Maid -Strawberry

Minute Maid -Strawberry

$2.00
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$2.75
Peace Tea - Caddy Shack

Peace Tea - Caddy Shack

$2.50
Powerade - Blue

Powerade - Blue

$2.00
Powerade - Red

Powerade - Red

$2.00
Root beer

Root beer

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Sprite - Glass Bottle

Sprite - Glass Bottle

$2.00
Sprite Zero

Sprite Zero

$2.00
ZOA - Orange

ZOA - Orange

$2.75
ZOA - Original

ZOA - Original

$2.75

Popcorn

Sea Salt Turtle Pecan

Sea Salt Turtle Pecan

$4.99
Buckeye Peanut Butter & Chocolate

Buckeye Peanut Butter & Chocolate

$4.99
3 Cheese Ranch

3 Cheese Ranch

$4.99

Shirts

Shirts

Shirts

$14.99+

Lake Life Deli T-shirt

Deserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Cheesecake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Cheesecake

$4.99
Udi's Gluten Free Cookie - Snicker Doodle

Udi's Gluten Free Cookie - Snicker Doodle

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwiches with a smile!

Location

5187 Manchester Road, New Franklin, OH 44319

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

