The Upper Deck

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Bluemoon

$4.50

Boston Lager

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Great Lakes

$4.75

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken NA

$4.25

Labatt Blue

$3.75

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.00

Mgd

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Seagrams Jamacian

$4.25Out of stock

Twisted Tea Original

$4.25

Yuengling

$3.50

Yuengling Light

$3.50

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Import / Seltzer Bucket

$20.00

Cans Beer

Brew Dog Hazy Jane Mango Ipa

$5.50

Bud Light Black Cherry

$4.25

Bud. Light Cherry Lime

$6.00

Bud Light Ladies Bucket

$20.00Out of stock

CAN 12 Oz Bud

$2.75

CAN 12 Oz Bud Light

$2.75

Bud light next

$3.50Out of stock

CAN Down East Pumpkin

$5.75

CAN Mike's Hard Cherry

$5.00

Truly Mixed Berry

$5.00

Truly Lemonade

$5.00

CAN White Claw Mango

$5.00

CAN White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

CAN PBR

$3.50

Busch Cans

$2.00

Bike night yuengling CAN

$3.00

Bike night yuengling flight CAN

$3.00

Waterloo Dark

$4.50

Royal Docks Cans

$5.50

Guinness

$5.00

Draft Beer

DRFT Angry Orchard

$7.00

DRFT Bud Light

$4.75

DRFT Rhinegeist Truth

$7.75

DRFT Yuengling

$4.75

DRFT Yuengling Flight

$5.00

DRFT Night Owl

$7.50

Summer Drinks

Thursday $3 Margarita

$3.00

Amor en La Playa

$6.75

Berry Gin Smash

$6.75

Blackberry Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Border Mule

$7.75

Cucumber Mint Refresher

$6.50

Deck Made Bloody Mary

$8.00

Deck Made Margaritas

$8.75

Rum Runner

$7.50

Sizzling Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

Spiced-out Margarita

$6.75

Spike Watermelon Punch

$6.25

Strawberry Blaze

$8.00

Summer Berry-ade

$8.00

Summer Crush

$8.75

Watermelon Mojito

$8.00

Lime-A-Rita 16 oz

$5.00

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Frozen Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Rocket Pop

$8.00

Ladies Night Drinks

Champs Bong With Bottle

$25.00

Ciroc Squeeze

$10.00

Crown Mason Jars

$6.00

Grapefruit Sparkle

$5.00

Ladies Mojito

$5.00

Orange/peach Mimosa

$5.00

Drink Pouches

$5.00

$7 Drink Pouches

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

GLASS Columbia Red Blend

$7.25

GLASS Concannon Cabernet

$7.25

GLASS Proverb Chardonnay

$6.25

GLASS Proverb Merlot

$6.25

GLASS Proverb Pinot Grigio

$6.25

GLASS Ricossa Moscato

$7.25

GLASS Seaglass Riesling

$6.25

BTL Columbia Red

$20.00

BTL Concannon Cab

$20.00

BTL Proverb Chard

$18.00

BTL Proverb Merlot

$18.00

BTL Proverb Pinot

$18.00Out of stock

BTL Ricossa Moscato

$20.00

BTL Seaglass Riesling

$18.00

BTL Rose

$18.00

GLASS White Zinfandel

$6.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$20.00

Proverb Cabernet

$6.25

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.25

Bahama Mama

$6.75

Bay Breeze

$6.25

Black Russian

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

California (Drink)

$7.25

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Kaluha & Coffee

$6.25

Liquid Marjuana Drink

$7.25

Long Beach

$7.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.25

1/2 Oz. Well Vodka 1/2 Oz. Well Gin 1/2 Oz. Well Tequila 1/2 Oz. Well Rum Sour Coke 14 Oz. Glass TOP WITH ICE

Long Island Top Shelf

$9.25

Mai Tai

$7.25

Manhattan

$7.25

Mimosa

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.25

Mudslide

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Royal Flush

$6.25

Rum Runner

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$6.25

Sex On The Beach

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$6.25

White Russian

$7.25

Kelly Coffee

$6.50

Fuzzy Naval

$5.50

3 Jello Shots

$3.00

Thursday Margarita

$3.00

BYOBM GAME DAY

$8.00

BYOM GAME DAY

$7.00

Liquor

Absolut Citron-VODKA

$5.50

Absolut Lime-VODKA

$5.50

Absolut Mandarin-VODKA

$5.50

Absolut Watermelon

$5.50

Absolut-VODKA

$5.50

Absolute Grapefruit

$5.50

Belvedere

$8.00

Buckeye Vodka

$5.25

Ciroc-VODKA

$7.75

Cucumber Vodka

$5.75

Deep Eddys Lemon

$5.00

Kettle One

$6.50

Pinnacle Blueberry

$5.25

Pinnacle Ras

$5.25

Pinnacle Vanilla

$5.25

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.25

Seagrams Sweet Tea

$4.25

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.25

Stoli

$5.50

Stoli Orange

$5.50

Stoli Razz

$5.50

Three Olives Cherry-VODKA

$5.75

Three Olives Grape-VODKA

$5.75

Titos - VODKA

$5.75

Van Gogh

$5.25

Vox

$5.25

Well Vodka

$4.00

Wheatley Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray- GIN

$5.75

Hendericks-GIN

$6.75

Tanqueray Orange Sevilla

$5.75

Captain Morgain-RUM

$5.50

Captain Morgan Apple-RUM

$5.50

Captain Morgan White-RUM

$5.50

Cruzan

$5.50

Cruzan Bananna

$5.50

Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade

$5.50

Cruzan Coconut

$5.50

Cruzan Mango

$5.50

Cruzan Pineapple

$5.50

Meyers Dark Rum

$5.50

Saltwater Grapefruit Rum

$5.00

Selva Rey

$6.00

Selvarey White Rum

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Rumhaven

$4.75

1800 Gold Tequila

$6.50

1800 Silver Tequila

$6.50

Deleon

$6.50

Don Julio Silver

$9.50

Espolon Blanco

$5.50Out of stock

Exotico

$5.50

Hornitos Gold

$5.75

Hornitos Silver

$5.75

Tanteo tequila

$6.50

Volcan

$6.50

Well Tequila

$4.00

Corazon

$5.50

Birddog

$5.00

Bulleit

$6.75

Bulleit Rye-WHISKEY

$6.75

Busker Irish Whiskey

$4.50

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$6.25

Crown Peach

$7.25Out of stock

Crown-WHISKEY

$6.25

Fireball

$5.25

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$5.75

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.75

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Jim Beam Red Stag-WHISKEY

$5.50

Jim Beam-WHISKEY

$5.50

Maker's Mark-WHISKEY

$6.50

Proper Twelve

$5.50

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.25

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$5.75

Sheep Dog

$5.25

Southern Comfort-WHISKEY

$5.50

Tullamore Dew Cask

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$7.00

Bailey's-CORDIAL

$5.75

Black Haus-CORDIAL

$5.75

Jäger-CORDIAL

$5.75

Rum Chatta-CORDIAL

$5.50

Rumpleminz-CORDIAL

$5.75

Amaretto

$4.00

Kaluha

$5.75

Godiva

$5.75

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Dewars-SCOTCH

$6.50

Titos Bottle Service

$155.00

Absolute Bottle Service

$155.00

Captain Morgan Bottle Service

$155.00

Jack Daniels Bottle Service

$165.00

Jameson Bottle Service

$165.00

Tanqueray Bottle Service

$165.00

Hornitos Bottle Service

$165.00

Crown Bottle Service

$165.00

Crown Apple Bottle Service

$165.00

1800 Sillver Bottle Service

$165.00

1800 Gold Bottle Service

$165.00

Ciroc

$200.00

Belvedere

$185.00

Don Julio

$185.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$550.00

Don Julio 1942 Half Gallon

$1,000.00

Bourbon Bar

1792

$9.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Angels Envy Rye

$14.00

Basil Hayden's

$8.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$9.00

Blanton

$19.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Crown Royal Rye

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$9.00

Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18

$22.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$9.00

Four Roses Smallbatch

$10.00

George Stagg

$35.00+

Glenlivet 12

$7.00

Heaven Dbl Bourbon

$10.00

Heavens Bourbon

$10.00

Henry Mckenna

$11.00

Hibiki

$22.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$6.00

Jefferson Pritchard Cab

$12.00

Jefferson Reserve Small Batch

$10.00

Kentucky Owl

$18.00

Knob Creek 12

$10.00

Knob Creek 15

$12.00

Larceny

$9.00

Little Book

$18.00

Macallan 12

$10.00

Makers Mark Honeysuckle

$10.00

Old Ezra

$14.00

Rip Van Winkle

$50.00+Out of stock

Rose And Company

$6.25

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$8.00

Smooth Ambler Old Scout

$6.00

Stag Junior

$19.00

Stranahans Blue Peak

$10.00

Wathen's Single Barrel

$10.00

Weller

$12.00

Weller 12_year

$20.00

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$10.00

Weller Full Proof

$12.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Bookers

$22.00

Tequila Bar

Avion Silver

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Reposado

$26.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Gold

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

21 Seeds

$6.75

Don Julio 1942

$25.00Out of stock

Maestro Dobel

$10.00

Termana Tequila

$8.00

Shots

Blow Job (Shot)

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.50

California (Shot)

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.25

Grape Bomb

$6.50

Irish Breakfast Shot

$6.25

Irish Car Bomb

$8.75

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Little Beer Shot

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$6.00

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake Shot

$6.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$6.00

Pixie Stick Shot

$6.00

Red Tea Shot

$6.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$6.00

Snakebite

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.25

Wet Pussy

$6.00

White Gummy Bear Shot

$6.00

White Russian

$7.25

White Tea Shot

$6.00

1 Jello Shot

$3.00

2 Jello Shots

$5.00

Shot Girl

$4.00

Wheat Tea

$5.00

Working Wed Fireball

$5.00

Drink Chips / Ice

$3 Chip

$3.00

$4 Chip

$4.00

$5 Chip

$5.00

Bag of Ice

$5.00

Daquiri's/Pina Coladas

Daquiri

$9.25

Pina Colada

$9.25

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

7up

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Ice Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Rootbeer

$2.69

Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Water

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Open Bev

Open Bev

Starters

Cheese Sticks (5)

$8.99

Buffalo Dip

$10.99

Nacho Mamas

$10.99

Hummus

$9.99

Mini Corn Dogs (10)

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Chips And Nacho Cheese

$4.99

Chips And Salsa

$3.00

Game Day Apps

$5.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Sides

Sm House Made Coleslaw

$1.99

Large Coleslaw

$2.99

Sm House Made Bean Salad

$1.99

Large Bean Salad

$3.49

Celery & Carrot Sticks With Ranch

$2.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Basket French Fries

$5.49

Side O Rings

$4.99

Basket O Rings

$7.99

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.99

Deck Specialties

Chicken Stuffed Banana Peppers

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Flounder and chips

$12.99

Baja Crab Cakes

$12.99

Deck Bowl

$10.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or fried, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips on a brioche bun

Plx Chicken

$12.99

House made seasoned ground chicken patty topped with grilled onions and melted provolone cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips on a brioche bun

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$12.99

keilbasa Sandwich

$9.99

Deck Burgers

The Quarter Pound

$8.99

The Half Pound

$11.99

The Laker Dog

$6.99Out of stock

Golfer Burger W FF

$5.99

Tidal Wave Burger

$13.99

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

House Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Southwest Chipotle Salad

$9.99

Goat Cheese And Berry

$10.99

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Grecian Salad

$10.99

Weekly Specials

Monday Spaghetti Special

$9.99

Spaghetti Refill

Pasta Bar

$14.99

Extra Pasta Bar Protein

$5.00

Cinncinati Chili

$9.99

Monday Turkey Sub

$5.99

Tuesday Meatball Sub

$5.99

Tuesday Italian Sub

$5.99

Wednesday Gyro

$5.99

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Thursday Chicken Tacos

$6.99

Thursday3 Hard Tacos

$5.99

Thursday 3 Soft Tacos

$5.99

Thursday Taco Salad

$5.99

Friday Perch Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Friday Grilled Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Haddock Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Melt

Out of stock

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$6.99Out of stock

Deck Powerbowl

$11.99Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Basket

$8.99Out of stock

Salmon Blt Special

$8.99Out of stock

Game Day Kielbasa

$8.99

Sauces

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Hot BBQ

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

mild

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

White French

$0.75

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Desserts

Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.99

Baklava cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Employee Merch

Employee Tee

$8.00

Crewneck

$15.00

Hungover/NEW Hoodies

$30.00

St Pats Shirts

$10.00

Quarter Zip

$25.00

Pop up bar hoodie

$20.00

Pop up bar tee

$10.00

Customer Merch

Customer Hoodie\ Zip Up

$35.00

Customer Tee

$15.00

Crewneck

$25.00

Hungover Hoodies

$40.00

St Pats Shirts

$15.00

Pop up bar hoodie

$35.00

Pop up bar tee

$20.00

Open Merch

Open Merch

Cover Charge

Cover Charge

$5.00

Appetizers

Jumbo Pretzel

$8.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.99

Fried Onion Pedals

$8.99

Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Roasted Corn DIp

$11.99

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Salads

House Salad

$10.99

Harvest Pear Salad

$11.99

Autumn Apple Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$4.49

Sandwiches

Top Round Melt

$13.99

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Closed Casket Burger

$13.99

Frankenfurter

$9.99

Fried Haddock

$13.99

Quarter Pound

$8.99

Half Pound

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or fried, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips on a brioche bun

Deck Specialties

Chicken Stuffed Banana Peppers

$13.99

Cajun Shrimp

$14.99

Seared Pork Tenderloin

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Seasonal Couscous

$3.99Out of stock

Seasonal Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Desserts

Spooky S'mores Dip

$9.99

Blondie Brownie

$9.99

Drinks

Devil's Margarita

$8.00

Poison Apple

$7.00

Witches Brew

$7.00

Black Widow

$8.00

Embalming Liquid

$8.00

Candy Corn Fields

$8.00

Crisp Bite

$7.00

Rotten Pumpkin

$8.00

Cookies and Scream Shot

$5.00

Blood Bath

$7.00

Boneyard Shot

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44319

Directions

Gallery
The Upper Deck image
The Upper Deck image

