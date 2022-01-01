The Upper Deck
357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd
Akron, OH 44319
Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Bluemoon
$4.50
Boston Lager
$4.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
Busch
$3.50
Busch Light
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona
$4.50
Corona Light
$4.50
Great Lakes
$4.75
Heineken
$4.50
Heineken NA
$4.25
Labatt Blue
$3.75
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
$5.00
Mgd
$3.50
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$3.50
Rolling Rock
$3.50
Seagrams Jamacian
$4.25Out of stock
Twisted Tea Original
$4.25
Yuengling
$3.50
Yuengling Light
$3.50
Domestic Bucket
$15.00
Import / Seltzer Bucket
$20.00
Cans Beer
Brew Dog Hazy Jane Mango Ipa
$5.50
Bud Light Black Cherry
$4.25
Bud. Light Cherry Lime
$6.00
Bud Light Ladies Bucket
$20.00Out of stock
CAN 12 Oz Bud
$2.75
CAN 12 Oz Bud Light
$2.75
Bud light next
$3.50Out of stock
CAN Down East Pumpkin
$5.75
CAN Mike's Hard Cherry
$5.00
Truly Mixed Berry
$5.00
Truly Lemonade
$5.00
CAN White Claw Mango
$5.00
CAN White Claw Raspberry
$5.00
High Noon Peach
$6.00
High Noon Watermelon
$6.00
CAN PBR
$3.50
Busch Cans
$2.00
Bike night yuengling CAN
$3.00
Bike night yuengling flight CAN
$3.00
Waterloo Dark
$4.50
Royal Docks Cans
$5.50
Guinness
$5.00
Draft Beer
Summer Drinks
Thursday $3 Margarita
$3.00
Amor en La Playa
$6.75
Berry Gin Smash
$6.75
Blackberry Whiskey Smash
$8.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$8.00
Border Mule
$7.75
Cucumber Mint Refresher
$6.50
Deck Made Bloody Mary
$8.00
Deck Made Margaritas
$8.75
Rum Runner
$7.50
Sizzling Tequila Sunrise
$6.75
Spiced-out Margarita
$6.75
Spike Watermelon Punch
$6.25
Strawberry Blaze
$8.00
Summer Berry-ade
$8.00
Summer Crush
$8.75
Watermelon Mojito
$8.00
Lime-A-Rita 16 oz
$5.00
Frozen Margarita
$5.00
Frozen Blue Hawaiian
$7.00
Rocket Pop
$8.00
Ladies Night Drinks
Wine
GLASS Columbia Red Blend
$7.25
GLASS Concannon Cabernet
$7.25
GLASS Proverb Chardonnay
$6.25
GLASS Proverb Merlot
$6.25
GLASS Proverb Pinot Grigio
$6.25
GLASS Ricossa Moscato
$7.25
GLASS Seaglass Riesling
$6.25
BTL Columbia Red
$20.00
BTL Concannon Cab
$20.00
BTL Proverb Chard
$18.00
BTL Proverb Merlot
$18.00
BTL Proverb Pinot
$18.00Out of stock
BTL Ricossa Moscato
$20.00
BTL Seaglass Riesling
$18.00
BTL Rose
$18.00
GLASS White Zinfandel
$6.00
BTL White Zinfandel
$20.00
Proverb Cabernet
$6.25
Classic Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$7.25
Bahama Mama
$6.75
Bay Breeze
$6.25
Black Russian
$6.00
Blue Hawaiian
$7.00
California (Drink)
$7.25
Hot Toddy
$7.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$7.00
Kaluha & Coffee
$6.25
Liquid Marjuana Drink
$7.25
Long Beach
$7.25
Long Island Iced Tea
$7.25
1/2 Oz. Well Vodka 1/2 Oz. Well Gin 1/2 Oz. Well Tequila 1/2 Oz. Well Rum Sour Coke 14 Oz. Glass TOP WITH ICE
Long Island Top Shelf
$9.25
Mai Tai
$7.25
Manhattan
$7.25
Mimosa
$6.00
Mind Eraser
$6.25
Mudslide
$6.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Royal Flush
$6.25
Rum Runner
$7.50
Sea Breeze
$6.25
Sex On The Beach
$7.25
Tequila Sunrise
$6.25
White Russian
$7.25
Kelly Coffee
$6.50
Fuzzy Naval
$5.50
3 Jello Shots
$3.00
Thursday Margarita
$3.00
BYOBM GAME DAY
$8.00
BYOM GAME DAY
$7.00
Liquor
Absolut Citron-VODKA
$5.50
Absolut Lime-VODKA
$5.50
Absolut Mandarin-VODKA
$5.50
Absolut Watermelon
$5.50
Absolut-VODKA
$5.50
Absolute Grapefruit
$5.50
Belvedere
$8.00
Buckeye Vodka
$5.25
Ciroc-VODKA
$7.75
Cucumber Vodka
$5.75
Deep Eddys Lemon
$5.00
Kettle One
$6.50
Pinnacle Blueberry
$5.25
Pinnacle Ras
$5.25
Pinnacle Vanilla
$5.25
Pinnacle Whipped
$5.25
Seagrams Sweet Tea
$4.25
Smirnoff Strawberry
$5.25
Stoli
$5.50
Stoli Orange
$5.50
Stoli Razz
$5.50
Three Olives Cherry-VODKA
$5.75
Three Olives Grape-VODKA
$5.75
Titos - VODKA
$5.75
Van Gogh
$5.25
Vox
$5.25
Well Vodka
$4.00
Wheatley Vodka
$5.00
Well Gin
$4.00
Tanqueray- GIN
$5.75
Hendericks-GIN
$6.75
Tanqueray Orange Sevilla
$5.75
Captain Morgain-RUM
$5.50
Captain Morgan Apple-RUM
$5.50
Captain Morgan White-RUM
$5.50
Cruzan
$5.50
Cruzan Bananna
$5.50
Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade
$5.50
Cruzan Coconut
$5.50
Cruzan Mango
$5.50
Cruzan Pineapple
$5.50
Meyers Dark Rum
$5.50
Saltwater Grapefruit Rum
$5.00
Selva Rey
$6.00
Selvarey White Rum
$6.00
Well Rum
$4.00
Rumhaven
$4.75
1800 Gold Tequila
$6.50
1800 Silver Tequila
$6.50
Deleon
$6.50
Don Julio Silver
$9.50
Espolon Blanco
$5.50Out of stock
Exotico
$5.50
Hornitos Gold
$5.75
Hornitos Silver
$5.75
Tanteo tequila
$6.50
Volcan
$6.50
Well Tequila
$4.00
Corazon
$5.50
Birddog
$5.00
Bulleit
$6.75
Bulleit Rye-WHISKEY
$6.75
Busker Irish Whiskey
$4.50
Canadian Club
$5.00
Crown Apple
$6.25
Crown Peach
$7.25Out of stock
Crown-WHISKEY
$6.25
Fireball
$5.25
Jack Daniel's Bonded
$6.50
Jack Daniels
$5.75
Jack Daniels Fire
$5.75
Jameson
$6.50
Jameson Orange
$6.50
Jim Beam Red Stag-WHISKEY
$5.50
Jim Beam-WHISKEY
$5.50
Maker's Mark-WHISKEY
$6.50
Proper Twelve
$5.50
Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$6.25
Seagrams 7
$5.00
Sexton Irish Whiskey
$5.75
Sheep Dog
$5.25
Southern Comfort-WHISKEY
$5.50
Tullamore Dew Cask
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$8.00
Wyoming Whiskey
$7.00
Bailey's-CORDIAL
$5.75
Black Haus-CORDIAL
$5.75
Jäger-CORDIAL
$5.75
Rum Chatta-CORDIAL
$5.50
Rumpleminz-CORDIAL
$5.75
Amaretto
$4.00
Kaluha
$5.75
Godiva
$5.75
Blackberry Brandy
$4.00
Dewars-SCOTCH
$6.50
Titos Bottle Service
$155.00
Absolute Bottle Service
$155.00
Captain Morgan Bottle Service
$155.00
Jack Daniels Bottle Service
$165.00
Jameson Bottle Service
$165.00
Tanqueray Bottle Service
$165.00
Hornitos Bottle Service
$165.00
Crown Bottle Service
$165.00
Crown Apple Bottle Service
$165.00
1800 Sillver Bottle Service
$165.00
1800 Gold Bottle Service
$165.00
Ciroc
$200.00
Belvedere
$185.00
Don Julio
$185.00
Don Julio 1942 Bottle
$550.00
Don Julio 1942 Half Gallon
$1,000.00
Bourbon Bar
1792
$9.00
Angels Envy
$10.00
Angels Envy Rye
$14.00
Basil Hayden's
$8.00
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
$9.00
Blanton
$19.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Crown Royal Rye
$12.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$9.00
Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18
$22.00
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
$9.00
Four Roses Smallbatch
$10.00
George Stagg
$35.00+
Glenlivet 12
$7.00
Heaven Dbl Bourbon
$10.00
Heavens Bourbon
$10.00
Henry Mckenna
$11.00
Hibiki
$22.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$6.00
Jefferson Pritchard Cab
$12.00
Jefferson Reserve Small Batch
$10.00
Kentucky Owl
$18.00
Knob Creek 12
$10.00
Knob Creek 15
$12.00
Larceny
$9.00
Little Book
$18.00
Macallan 12
$10.00
Makers Mark Honeysuckle
$10.00
Old Ezra
$14.00
Rip Van Winkle
$50.00+Out of stock
Rose And Company
$6.25
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
$8.00
Smooth Ambler Old Scout
$6.00
Stag Junior
$19.00
Stranahans Blue Peak
$10.00
Wathen's Single Barrel
$10.00
Weller
$12.00
Weller 12_year
$20.00
Weller Special Reserve
$8.00
Whistle Pig
$12.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye
$14.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$10.00
Weller Full Proof
$12.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$12.00
Bookers
$22.00
Tequila Bar
Avion Silver
$9.00
Cabo Wabo Anejo
$9.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$9.00
Cabo Wabo Reposado
$9.00
Casamigos Anejo
$9.00
Casamigos Blanco
$9.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$9.00
Casamigos Reposado
$9.00Out of stock
Clase Azul Reposado
$26.00Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo
$9.00
Herradura Gold
$8.00
Herradura Silver
$8.00
21 Seeds
$6.75
Don Julio 1942
$25.00Out of stock
Maestro Dobel
$10.00
Termana Tequila
$8.00
Shots
Blow Job (Shot)
$6.00
Buttery Nipple
$4.50
California (Shot)
$6.00
Cherry Bomb
$6.50
Green Tea Shot
$6.25
Grape Bomb
$6.50
Irish Breakfast Shot
$6.25
Irish Car Bomb
$8.75
Jager Bomb
$7.00
Jolly Rancher Shot
$6.00
Kamikaze Shot
$5.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Little Beer Shot
$6.00
Oatmeal Cookie Shot
$6.00
Pineapple Upsidedown Cake Shot
$6.00
Pink Starburst Shot
$6.00
Pixie Stick Shot
$6.00
Red Tea Shot
$6.00
Red Headed Slut Shot
$6.00
Snakebite
$5.50
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
Washington Apple Shot
$6.25
Wet Pussy
$6.00
White Gummy Bear Shot
$6.00
White Russian
$7.25
White Tea Shot
$6.00
1 Jello Shot
$3.00
2 Jello Shots
$5.00
Shot Girl
$4.00
Wheat Tea
$5.00
Working Wed Fireball
$5.00
Drink Chips / Ice
Daquiri's/Pina Coladas
NA Beverages
Open Bev
Starters
Wings
Sides
Deck Specialties
Sandwiches & Wraps
Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
Grilled or fried, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips on a brioche bun
Plx Chicken
$12.99
House made seasoned ground chicken patty topped with grilled onions and melted provolone cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips on a brioche bun
Southwest Chicken Wrap
$12.99
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap
$12.99
keilbasa Sandwich
$9.99
Deck Burgers
Salads
Weekly Specials
Monday Spaghetti Special
$9.99
Spaghetti Refill
Pasta Bar
$14.99
Extra Pasta Bar Protein
$5.00
Cinncinati Chili
$9.99
Monday Turkey Sub
$5.99
Tuesday Meatball Sub
$5.99
Tuesday Italian Sub
$5.99
Wednesday Gyro
$5.99
Chicken Parmesan
$9.99
Thursday Chicken Tacos
$6.99
Thursday3 Hard Tacos
$5.99
Thursday 3 Soft Tacos
$5.99
Thursday Taco Salad
$5.99
Friday Perch Sandwich
$8.99Out of stock
Friday Grilled Shrimp
$15.99Out of stock
Haddock Sandwich
$8.99
Tuna Melt
Out of stock
Turkey Bacon Swiss
$6.99Out of stock
Deck Powerbowl
$11.99Out of stock
Fried Shrimp Basket
$8.99Out of stock
Salmon Blt Special
$8.99Out of stock
Game Day Kielbasa
$8.99
Sauces
Employee Merch
Customer Merch
Open Merch
Cover Charge
Appetizers
Salads
Sandwiches
Deck Specialties
Sides
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44319
