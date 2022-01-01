Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 Guys Pizza Pies

156 Reviews

$

1163 E Tallmadge Ave

Akron, OH 44310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

PIZZA

Chicago Deep Dish 12"

Chicago Deep Dish 12"

$13.99
Baby Chicago Deep Dish 8"

Baby Chicago Deep Dish 8"

$8.99
14" Pizza of month

14" Pizza of month

$13.99
10" Specialty Pizza

10" Specialty Pizza

$10.99
14" Specialty Pizza

14" Specialty Pizza

$17.99
16" Specialty Pizza

16" Specialty Pizza

$23.49
10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$5.99
14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$11.99
16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$13.50

10" PB&J Pizza

$6.99

14" PB&J Pizza

$11.99

16" PB&J Pizza

$13.50

CALZONES

Calzone

Calzone

$5.99
Vegan Calzone

Vegan Calzone

$8.75

SUB & SAMMYS

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$5.99Out of stock

Italian Sub

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken Sub

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken Sammy

$2.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$5.99Out of stock

1/4lb Burger

$4.50+Out of stock

1/4lb Burger w/Cheese

$5.50+Out of stock

Hot Italian Sausage Sub

$5.99Out of stock

Mild Italian Sausage Sub

$5.99Out of stock

PIZZA BOWLS

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$8.75

Veggie Bowl

$7.99
Chicken Spinachi Bowl

Chicken Spinachi Bowl

$7.99
Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$7.99

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$7.99

WINGS

Oven Baked Jumbo Wings

Oven Baked Jumbo Wings

$4.99+

Oven Baked Boneless Wings

$5.99+

PASTA AND SIDES

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$5.99+

Cheesy Bread

$5.99

Ranch Bacon Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Breadsticks

$5.99

Meatballs

$4.99+

Chicken Tenders

$3.99+

Waffle Fries

$2.60+

JoJos

$3.80+

Cheese Ravioli

$5.99

Salad

$5.99+

DESSERTS

Peanut Butter Cup Pizza

Peanut Butter Cup Pizza

$5.99
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$3.50
Sfogliatelle

Sfogliatelle

$3.00+
Or-e-dough

Or-e-dough

$5.99

SAUCE CUPS

RANCH

$0.79

BUFALO

$0.79

BBQ

$0.79

SPICY GARLIC

$0.79

GARLIC PARM

$0.79

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.79

BLUE CHEESE

$0.79

LIGHT ITALIAN

$0.79

BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$0.79

PIZZA

$0.79

MAYO

$0.79

KETCHUP

$0.79

MUSTARD

$0.79

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.79

HOT SRIRACHA

$0.79

SPICY THAI

$0.79

MANGO HABANERO

$0.79

BOOM BOOM

$0.79

AWESOME

$0.79

SPECIALS

3 Topping Chicago Deep Dish

$19.99

2 Topping 14" Pizza for $12

$12.00

1 Topping 14" and 5 Wings

$16.50

Buy a Chicago get Pepperoni Rolls

$13.99

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.89+

Diet Coke

$2.89+

Sprite

$2.89+Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.89+

Mountain Dew

$2.89+Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1163 E Tallmadge Ave, Akron, OH 44310

Directions

Gallery
3 Guys Pizza Pies image
3 Guys Pizza Pies image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road
orange starNo Reviews
1203 Bailey Road Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Grille & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
10 Tallmadge Cir Tallmadge, OH 44278
View restaurantnext
Danny Boys Tallmadge
orange starNo Reviews
10 Tallmadge Cir Tallmadge, OH 44278
View restaurantnext
Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle
orange starNo Reviews
18 Tallmadge Circle Tallmadge, OH 44278
View restaurantnext
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,519
1909 Bailey Rd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Craft Social
orange starNo Reviews
1846 Front St. Suite G Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Akron

EuroGyro - Akron
orange star4.1 • 10,974
444 East Exchange St Akron, OH 44304
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Akron
orange star4.6 • 2,201
1 N. Hawkins Ave. Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Ido Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1537 S Main St Akron, OH 44301
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Akron
orange star4.6 • 1,037
782 West Market Square Akron, OH 44303
View restaurantnext
Bricco - Akron
orange star4.2 • 952
1 W EXCHANGE ST Akron, OH 44308
View restaurantnext
Valley Cafe - Akron
orange star4.5 • 881
1212 Weathervane Ln Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Akron
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston