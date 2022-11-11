Restaurant header imageView gallery

Danny Boys Tallmadge

review star

No reviews yet

10 Tallmadge Cir

Tallmadge, OH 44278

Popular Items

16" Familly Pizza
Create Your Own Pasta
Chicken Parmesan

Appetizers

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese

10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$13.99

10Traditional Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.99

6 Homemade Break Sticks with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese with Side of Marinara

Baked Meatballs

Baked Meatballs

$10.99

Three Homemade Meatballs, Marinara and Cheese

Garlic Bread With Cheese

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$8.99

Homemade Fresh Daily with a side of Pizza Sauce

Great Lakes Everything Pretzels

Great Lakes Everything Pretzels

$7.99

Two everything-seasoned Bavarian soft pretzels, served with a side of Great Lakes beer cheese spread.

Meatball Sliders

$6.99

Two Homemade Meatballs & Sauce wrapped in our Homemade Breadsticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Six Italian Breaded Mozzarella Sticks topped with parmesan cheese. Side of Pizza Sauce

Onion Rings - App

$8.99

Breaded Onion Rings with a side of Swing Sauce

Rib Rub Tots - App

Rib Rub Tots - App

$6.99

Fried tots seasoned with our house rib rub, side of swing sauce

Saucy Pierogies

$7.99

Six Potato and Cheese Pierogies Deep Fried and Tossed in your choice of Wing Sauce

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$12.99

Italian Sausage, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers, Marinara and Cheese

Zuccihi Frites

Zuccihi Frites

$7.99

Breaded Zucchini Frites, Parmesan Cheese, side of Pizza Sauce

Small Pizza & Calzone

Cle Pizza Week - Clevelander

$8.00
10" Small Pizza

10" Small Pizza

$9.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend

10" Small Thin Crust Pizza

$9.99

Thin crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend

10" Small Deep Dish Pizza

$11.74

Deep dish crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend

10" Small Calzone

10" Small Calzone

$9.99

Half-moon calzone, ricotta cheese, and five cheese blend. Side pizza sauce.

Small Chicago

Small Chicago

$16.00

Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Small DB Spicy White

$11.00

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes

Small Gangster Calzone

Small Gangster Calzone

$16.50

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni

Small Mac & Cheese Pizza

Small Mac & Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips

Small Famous 8 Item Deluxe

$16.50

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Small Honey Bee

Small Honey Bee

$15.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey

Small Italian Margherita

Small Italian Margherita

$11.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze

Small Lady is a Tramp Calzone

$15.00

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Small Original Clevelander

Small Original Clevelander

$15.00

New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni

Small Original Margherita

$11.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices

Small Social Clevelander

$15.00

New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Medium Pizza & Calzone

13" Medium Pizza

13" Medium Pizza

$12.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend

13" Medium Thin Crust Pizza

$12.99

Thin crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend

13" Medium Deep Dish Pizza

$15.24

Deep dish crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend

13" Medium Calzone

$12.99

Half moon calzone, ricotta cheese, and pizza five cheese blend. Side pizza sauce.

Medium Original Margherita

$15.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices

Medium Original Clevelander

Medium Original Clevelander

$19.00

New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni

Medium Chicago

Medium Chicago

$20.00

Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Medium DB Spicy White

$15.00

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes

Medium Downtown Mac & Cheese

Medium Downtown Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips

Medium Double Crust Gangster Calzone

Medium Double Crust Gangster Calzone

$22.00

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni

Medium Italian Margherita

Medium Italian Margherita

$15.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze

Medium Lady is a Tramp Calzone

$19.00

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Medium Honey Bee

Medium Honey Bee

$19.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey

Medium Famous 8 Item Deluxe

$22.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Medium Social Clevelander

$19.00

New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Medium Gluten Free

$13.99

Gluten free crust, pizza sauce and five cheese blend.

Family Pizza & Calzone

16" Familly Pizza

16" Familly Pizza

$15.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend

16" Familly Thin Crust Pizza

$15.99

Thin crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend

16" Familly Calzone

$15.99

Half moon calzone, ricotta cheese, and five cheese blend. Side pizza sauce.

Fam DB Spicy White

$19.00

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes

Fam Double Crust Gangster Calzone

Fam Double Crust Gangster Calzone

$28.00

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni

Fam Famous 8 Item Deluxe

$28.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Fam Honey Bee Pizza

Fam Honey Bee Pizza

$25.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey

Fam Italian Margherita

$19.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze

Fam Lady is a Tramp Calzone

$25.00

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Fam Mac & Cheese Pizza

$25.00

House made mac & Cheese sauce, penne, broccoli, chicken & Bacon. Served with a large house salad and Breadsticks

Fam Original Clevelander

Fam Original Clevelander

$25.00

New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni

Fam ORIGINAL Margherita

$19.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices

Fam Social Clevelander

$25.00

New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Salads

Tomatoes, onions, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, five cheese blend, thin-sliced strip steak.
Bistro Chicken Salad

Bistro Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Apples, Goat Cheese, Citrus Chicken

Chopstix Salad

Chopstix Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, Bacon, Green Peppers, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese

House Pizzeria Salad

House Pizzeria Salad

$5.50

Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend

House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend

Large House

$8.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend

LG Pizzeria Salad

$9.99

Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$14.99

Tomatoes, onions, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, five cheese blend, thin-sliced strip steak

Subs/Woogies

The Woogie Boss

$9.99

A rolled calzone with ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, choice of three toppings. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce

Backstage Woogie

Backstage Woogie

$9.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Garlic, Basil and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Woogie

$9.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Buffalo Chicken, Five Cheese Blend. Served with Celery and Bleu Cheese.

New Jersey Chicken Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Basil, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Drizzle of Italian Dressing and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.

Parmesan Chicken Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Chicken, Light Pizza Sauce, Parmesan and Five Cheese Blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.

Chicken Parm Stacker

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, Five Cheese Blend, on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Jimmy Whispers Sub

Jimmy Whispers Sub

$9.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Five Cheese Blend. Lettuce, Tomato and Italian Dressing

Rocky Balboa Sub

$10.99

Homemade Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers and Five Cheese Blend

Strip Steak Sub

Strip Steak Sub

$12.99

Thin - Sliced Strip Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions with Five Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Tony Soprano Sub

Tony Soprano Sub

$11.99

Spaghetti Marinara, Meatballs, Five Cheese Blend

Dinners/Burgers

Chicken Tender Platter

$11.99

Five Crispy Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Fresh Bread

Craft Battered Fish & Chips

Craft Battered Fish & Chips

$13.99

Three Battered Alaskan Pollock Fillets, French Fries, Coleslaw and Bread. Served with Tartar Sauce

Create Your Own Pasta

$11.99

Pasta marinara with your choice of noodle. Upgrade your sauce and build it how you like it.

Full Slab St. Louis Rib Dinner

$25.99

French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread

Half Slab St. Louis Rib Dinner

Half Slab St. Louis Rib Dinner

$17.99

French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread

DB Hoboken Burger

$10.99

Grilled Burger, five Cheese Blend, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing

Last Call Burger

$9.99

Grilled Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Pineapple Willie Burger

$12.99

Grilled Burger, BBQ Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Ring and Mayo

Pastas

Create Your Own Pasta

$11.99

Pasta marinara with your choice of noodle. Upgrade your sauce and build it how you like it.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Two Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara

1/2 Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine, Cajun Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Green and Red Peppers

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Eight Cheese Ravioli, Garlic, Basil with Marinara

Deano's Kick in the Head Penne

$15.99

Penne, meat sauce, and a homemade meatball

Italian Pierogies

Italian Pierogies

$15.99

Six Potato and Cheese Pierogies, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green and Red Peppers

Old Blue Eyes Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Rosemary Garlic Cheddar Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli and Bacon

Silvio's Creamy Chicken

$16.99

Angel Hair Pasta, Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach , Fresh Mushrooms, Basil and Tomatoes

Steakhouse Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Made to Order, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms and Onions Tossed with Thin Sliced Strip Steak

Stoplight Peppers & Pasta

$14.99

Grilled Chicken or Italian Sausage, Fettuccine, Blackened Red and Green Peppers and Banana Peppers over Marinara Sauce

Summer Wind Shrimp Angel Hair Pasta

$16.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Shrimp, Tomatoes and Basil over Marinara

Sides

Cajun Fries - SD

$3.99

Coleslaw - SD

$2.50

French Fries - SD

$3.99

Grilled Asparagus - SD

$5.00Out of stock

Onion Rings - SD

$3.99

Rib Rub Tots - side

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli - SD

$3.99

Side of Sauce - 2 oz

Side of Sauce - 3.5 oz

Side of Sauce - 6 oz

Side of Sauce - 12 oz

Meatball A La Carte

$2.50

Togo Deals and Family Packs

15.99 - 16" Family - Two Topping Pizza

15.99 - 16" Family - Two Topping Pizza

$15.99

16" Family Pizza with two toppings. Premium toppings are extra

Family Chicken Parm Dinner for 4

Family Chicken Parm Dinner for 4

$35.00

Four pieces of breaded chicken topped with marinara & pizza cheese, served with a half pan of Penne marinara, large salad and breadsticks

Feed the Family

$29.99

16" Family Pizza, Full Order of Penne Marinara, m2 Meatballs, Salad and Breadsticks

Trick or Treat Box

Trick or Treat Box

$23.23

13” 8-Cut Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, 6 Breadsticks & Sauce

Beverages & Drinks For Online Ordering

21 or older, contains alcohol
Long Island Iced Tea Carryout

Long Island Iced Tea Carryout

$7.00

21 or older, contains alcohol

1800 Gold Margarita Carryout

1800 Gold Margarita Carryout

$7.00

21 or older, contains alcohol

Tito's Mule Carryout

Tito's Mule Carryout

$7.00

21 or older, contains alcohol

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Desserts

Cherry Cobbler

$10.99

10" made to order with our pizza dough, powdered sugar, cherry pie filling.

Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Tuxedo Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.99

21 or older, contains alcohol
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Danny Boy's Italian Eatery offers a perfectly "Frank" atmosphere, unique menu choices and fun for the whole family.

Website

Location

10 Tallmadge Cir, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Directions

