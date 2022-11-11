Danny Boys Tallmadge
10 Tallmadge Cir
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Appetizers
10 Boneless Wings
10 Boneless Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese
10 Traditional Wings
10Traditional Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese
Breadsticks
6 Homemade Break Sticks with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese with Side of Marinara
Baked Meatballs
Three Homemade Meatballs, Marinara and Cheese
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Homemade Fresh Daily with a side of Pizza Sauce
Great Lakes Everything Pretzels
Two everything-seasoned Bavarian soft pretzels, served with a side of Great Lakes beer cheese spread.
Meatball Sliders
Two Homemade Meatballs & Sauce wrapped in our Homemade Breadsticks
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Italian Breaded Mozzarella Sticks topped with parmesan cheese. Side of Pizza Sauce
Onion Rings - App
Breaded Onion Rings with a side of Swing Sauce
Rib Rub Tots - App
Fried tots seasoned with our house rib rub, side of swing sauce
Saucy Pierogies
Six Potato and Cheese Pierogies Deep Fried and Tossed in your choice of Wing Sauce
Sausage & Peppers
Italian Sausage, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers, Marinara and Cheese
Zuccihi Frites
Breaded Zucchini Frites, Parmesan Cheese, side of Pizza Sauce
Small Pizza & Calzone
Cle Pizza Week - Clevelander
10" Small Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend
10" Small Thin Crust Pizza
Thin crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend
10" Small Deep Dish Pizza
Deep dish crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend
10" Small Calzone
Half-moon calzone, ricotta cheese, and five cheese blend. Side pizza sauce.
Small Chicago
Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
Small DB Spicy White
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes
Small Gangster Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni
Small Mac & Cheese Pizza
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
Small Famous 8 Item Deluxe
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Small Honey Bee
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey
Small Italian Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze
Small Lady is a Tramp Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Small Original Clevelander
New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni
Small Original Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices
Small Social Clevelander
New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Medium Pizza & Calzone
13" Medium Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend
13" Medium Thin Crust Pizza
Thin crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend
13" Medium Deep Dish Pizza
Deep dish crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend
13" Medium Calzone
Half moon calzone, ricotta cheese, and pizza five cheese blend. Side pizza sauce.
Medium Original Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices
Medium Original Clevelander
New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni
Medium Chicago
Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
Medium DB Spicy White
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes
Medium Downtown Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
Medium Double Crust Gangster Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni
Medium Italian Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze
Medium Lady is a Tramp Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Medium Honey Bee
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey
Medium Famous 8 Item Deluxe
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Medium Social Clevelander
New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Medium Gluten Free
Gluten free crust, pizza sauce and five cheese blend.
Family Pizza & Calzone
16" Familly Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend
16" Familly Thin Crust Pizza
Thin crust, pizza sauce, and five cheese blend
16" Familly Calzone
Half moon calzone, ricotta cheese, and five cheese blend. Side pizza sauce.
Fam DB Spicy White
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes
Fam Double Crust Gangster Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni
Fam Famous 8 Item Deluxe
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Fam Honey Bee Pizza
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey
Fam Italian Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze
Fam Lady is a Tramp Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Fam Mac & Cheese Pizza
House made mac & Cheese sauce, penne, broccoli, chicken & Bacon. Served with a large house salad and Breadsticks
Fam Original Clevelander
New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni
Fam ORIGINAL Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices
Fam Social Clevelander
New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Salads
Bistro Chicken Salad
Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Apples, Goat Cheese, Citrus Chicken
Chopstix Salad
Tomatoes, Bacon, Green Peppers, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese
House Pizzeria Salad
Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend
House Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend
Large House
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend
LG Pizzeria Salad
Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend
Steakhouse Salad
Tomatoes, onions, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, five cheese blend, thin-sliced strip steak
Subs/Woogies
The Woogie Boss
A rolled calzone with ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, choice of three toppings. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce
Backstage Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Garlic, Basil and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Buffalo Chicken, Five Cheese Blend. Served with Celery and Bleu Cheese.
New Jersey Chicken Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Basil, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Drizzle of Italian Dressing and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.
Parmesan Chicken Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Chicken, Light Pizza Sauce, Parmesan and Five Cheese Blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.
Chicken Parm Stacker
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, Five Cheese Blend, on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Jimmy Whispers Sub
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Five Cheese Blend. Lettuce, Tomato and Italian Dressing
Rocky Balboa Sub
Homemade Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers and Five Cheese Blend
Strip Steak Sub
Thin - Sliced Strip Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions with Five Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Tony Soprano Sub
Spaghetti Marinara, Meatballs, Five Cheese Blend
Dinners/Burgers
Chicken Tender Platter
Five Crispy Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Fresh Bread
Craft Battered Fish & Chips
Three Battered Alaskan Pollock Fillets, French Fries, Coleslaw and Bread. Served with Tartar Sauce
Create Your Own Pasta
Pasta marinara with your choice of noodle. Upgrade your sauce and build it how you like it.
Full Slab St. Louis Rib Dinner
French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread
Half Slab St. Louis Rib Dinner
French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread
DB Hoboken Burger
Grilled Burger, five Cheese Blend, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing
Last Call Burger
Grilled Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Pineapple Willie Burger
Grilled Burger, BBQ Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Ring and Mayo
Pastas
Create Your Own Pasta
Pasta marinara with your choice of noodle. Upgrade your sauce and build it how you like it.
Chicken Parmesan
Two Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara
1/2 Chicken Parmesan
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine, Cajun Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Green and Red Peppers
Cheese Ravioli
Eight Cheese Ravioli, Garlic, Basil with Marinara
Deano's Kick in the Head Penne
Penne, meat sauce, and a homemade meatball
Italian Pierogies
Six Potato and Cheese Pierogies, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green and Red Peppers
Old Blue Eyes Mac & Cheese
Rosemary Garlic Cheddar Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli and Bacon
Silvio's Creamy Chicken
Angel Hair Pasta, Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach , Fresh Mushrooms, Basil and Tomatoes
Steakhouse Fettuccine Alfredo
Made to Order, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms and Onions Tossed with Thin Sliced Strip Steak
Stoplight Peppers & Pasta
Grilled Chicken or Italian Sausage, Fettuccine, Blackened Red and Green Peppers and Banana Peppers over Marinara Sauce
Summer Wind Shrimp Angel Hair Pasta
Garlic Butter Sauce, Shrimp, Tomatoes and Basil over Marinara
Sides
Togo Deals and Family Packs
15.99 - 16" Family - Two Topping Pizza
16" Family Pizza with two toppings. Premium toppings are extra
Family Chicken Parm Dinner for 4
Four pieces of breaded chicken topped with marinara & pizza cheese, served with a half pan of Penne marinara, large salad and breadsticks
Feed the Family
16" Family Pizza, Full Order of Penne Marinara, m2 Meatballs, Salad and Breadsticks
Trick or Treat Box
13” 8-Cut Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, 6 Breadsticks & Sauce
Beverages & Drinks For Online Ordering
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Danny Boy's Italian Eatery offers a perfectly "Frank" atmosphere, unique menu choices and fun for the whole family.
10 Tallmadge Cir, Tallmadge, OH 44278