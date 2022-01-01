Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tallmadge restaurants you'll love

Go
Tallmadge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tallmadge

Must-try Tallmadge restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Barberton PizzaBOGO

1378 Wooster Rd W, Barberton

Avg 4.3 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
15 jojos$5.00
Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)$10.00
10pc Wings$15.00
More about Barberton PizzaBOGO
Main pic

 

Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle

18 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 pc Chicken Tenders$5.99
All white meat, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.
14" Create Your Own$13.99
Create your own design with any of our meats and vegetables.
12 Wings$16.49
Jumbo wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 2 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
More about Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle
Consumer pic

 

Firehouse Grille & Pub

10 Tallmadge Cir, Tallmadge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Firehouse Grille & Pub
Consumer pic

 

Danny Boys Tallmadge

10 Tallmadge Cir, Tallmadge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Danny Boys Tallmadge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tallmadge

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Garlic Parmesan

Map

More near Tallmadge to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1414 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (533 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston