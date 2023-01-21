Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upper Crust Barberton

review star

No reviews yet

1378 Wooster Rd W

Barberton, OH 44278

Order Again

FISH DINNER

3 Pieces of Swai Filets (6 Oz per filet), southwest fries and a side of tartar sauce.

$15.00

$15.00

SOUL BOX

SHRIMP SOUL BOX

$18.00

$18.00

Southwest Fries, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Blackened Shrimp, and Ranch Drizzle on Top.

STEAK SOUL BOX

$20.00

$20.00

Southwest Fries, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Filet Mignon , and Ranch Drizzle on Top.

SURF AND TURF SOUL BOX

$22.00

$22.00

Southwest Fries, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Blackened Shrimp, Filet Mignon, and Ranch Drizzle on Top.

CREATE YOUR OWN

AMERICAN PAN

$11.00

$11.00

12" Round, Soft & Light (8 Slices)

DETROIT CRUNCH

$11.00

$11.00

Thick, Crunchy & Airy (4 slices with sauce on top)

THIN & SQUARE

$11.00

$11.00

12" Light, Thin & Crispy (12 slices)

GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

$14.00

Rice flour, Cauliflower, Thin & Low Carbs

CRAFT PIZZAS

AMERICAN PAN

AMERICAN PAN

12" Round, Soft & Light (8 Slices)

DETROIT CRUNCH

DETROIT CRUNCH

Thick, Crunchy & Airy (4 slices with sauce on top)

THIN & SQUARE

THIN & SQUARE

12" Light, Thin & Crispy (12 slices)

GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER

GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER

Rice flour, Cauliflower, Thin & Low Carbs

JUMBO TENDERS

4PC TENDER

$13.00

$13.00

4 Jumbo Tenders with southwest fries and 1 Side Sauce

8PC TENDER

$22.00

$22.00

8 Jumbo Tenders with southwest fries and 2 Side Sauces

20PC TENDER

$50.00

$50.00

20 Jumbo Tenders with southwest fries and 4 Side Sauces

40 PC TENDER

$90.00

$90.00

40 Jumbo Tenders with southwest fries and 6 Side Sauces

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

10PC WING

$15.00

$15.00

10 Traditional wings either breaded or naked with 1 sauce tossed on or on the side

20PC WING

$30.00

$30.00

20 Traditional wings either breaded or naked with 2 sauces tossed on or on the side

30PC WING

$40.00

$40.00

30 Traditional wings either breaded or naked with 3 sauces tossed on or on the side

SHAREABLES

PEPPERONI ROLLS

$12.00

$12.00

Hand Crafted, Made to Order and comes with a side of marinara or garlic butter

FRIED PICKLE SPEARS

$8.00Out of stock

$8.00Out of stock

8 Fried Pickle Spears with a side of UpperCrust Sauce.

SOUTHWEST FRIES

$6.00Out of stock

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh cut & Hand breaded

COLESLAW

$5.00

$5.00

Pint of Coleslaw

CHEESE BREAD

$7.00

$7.00

8 slices with a side of marinara or garlic butter

SALADS

Onion, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese with dressing on the side (Feeds 2)
GARDEN SALAD

$11.00

$11.00

Onion, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese with dressing on the side (Feeds 2)

DRINKS

20 OZ COKE

$2.00

$2.00
20 OZ DIET COKE

$2.00

$2.00
20 OZ SPRITE

$2.00

$2.00
20 OZ ROOT BEER

$2.00Out of stock

$2.00Out of stock
20 OZ WATER

$2.00

$2.00
2 LITER COKE

$4.00

$4.00
2 LITER DIET COKE

$4.00

$4.00
2 LITER SPRITE

$4.00

$4.00
2 LITER ROOT BEER

$4.00

$4.00

SIDE SAUCES

BUFFALO

$1.50

$1.50
BBQ

BBQ

$1.50
HOT BBQ

$1.50

$1.50
GARLIC PARMESAN

$1.50

$1.50
UPPER CRUST

$1.50

$1.50
HONEY GOLD

$1.50

$1.50
RANCH

$1.50

$1.50
CHIPOTLE

$1.50

$1.50
CREAMY GARLIC

$1.50

$1.50
HOT HONEY

$1.50

$1.50
NASHVILLE HOT (DRY RUB)

$1.50

$1.50
THAI PEANUT CHILI

$1.50

$1.50
SOUR CREAM

$1.50

$1.50
MARINARA

$1.50

$1.50
GARLIC BUTTER

$1.50

$1.50
ITALIAN DRESSING

$1.50

$1.50

TARTAR SAUCE

$1.50
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

WORLD PIZZA CHAMPIONS AND FOOD ADDICTS!

Website

Location

1378 Wooster Rd W, Barberton, OH 44278

Directions

