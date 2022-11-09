Firehouse Grille & Pub
10 Tallmadge Cir
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Appetizers
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Large Basket of French Fries topped with Bacon, and Melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese
Breaded Onion Rings
Lightly Battered and Deep Fried served with a side of Horseradish Sauce
Breaded Pickle Chips
Hand Breaded Dill Pickle Chips tossed in Southwestern Seasoning and served with a side of Peppercorn Parmesean
Buffalo Califlower
Crispy Cauliflower Tossed in Buffalo Dry Rub served with Side of Hot Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Homemade and Served with a side of Tortilla Chips
Cajun Fries
Coated French Fries tossed in Cajun Seasoning
Cheddar Pretzel Poppers
Mini Pretzel Bites filled with Cheddar Cheese and served with a side of Nacho Cheese
Chicken Nachos
Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Olives and Jalapenos, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Served with Sour Cream, Salsa and Jalapenos
Chili Cheddar Tots
Seasoned Tater Tots smoothered with House Made Chili and Cheddar Jack Cheese
Chili Nachos
Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Olives and Jalapenos, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Coated French Fries
Lightly Seasoned Half Inch French Fries
Erie Island Fries
Coated French Fries tossed in our Erie Island Dust
Garlic Parm Fries
Coated French Fries tossed in Garlic Sauce. Seved with Grated Parmesean Cheese
Ghost Pepper Killah Fries
Coated French Fries tossed in Ghost Pepper with Melted Cheese and Mild Banana Peppers
Ground Beef Nachos
Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Olives and Jalapenos, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly Battered Cheese Sticks Served with Marinara Sauce
Pizzaria Fries
Coated French Fries with Deep Fried Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce
Potato Skins
Hand Carved Poatoes Stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Bacon
Pulled Pork Nachos
Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Olives and Jalapenos, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Rib Rub Zucchini Frites
Lightly Fried & Coated with Our Signature Rib RUb Seasoning and Parmesean Cheese
Sampler Platter
2 Potato Skins, 2 Mozzarella Sticks, 2 Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings and Chili Cheddar Tots with BBQ, Sour Cream and Marinara
Sauerkraut Balls
Homemade and Serv ed with a side of Horsey Sauce
Boss Dogs
Chili Cheese Dog
1/4 LB Nathans Famous Hot Dog, Lightly Fried and Topped with Housemade Chili, Sheredded Cheese and Red Onion
Clevelander Dog
1/4 LB Nathans Famous Hot Dog, Lightly Fried and Topped with a Potato & Cheese Pierogi, Grilled Onions and a drizzle of Bertman's Stadium Mustard
The Boss Hog Dog
1/4 LB Nathans Famous Hot Dog, Sliced Honey Ham, Swiss Cheese, Beer Battered and Fried Monte - Cristo Style. Topped with a dash of Powdered sugar and a drizzle of Raspberry Glaze
Burgers
Backdraft Burger
Seasoned with a 6-Pepper Rub, Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Fried Pepper Rings, Lettuce, Tomato and a Drizzle of Buffalo Boom Boom Sauce
Black & Bleu Burger
Melted Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Lettuce and Tomato
Breakfast Burger
Grilled Ham, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Bacon on a Pretzel Bun
Cheeseburger
Served with Lettuce and Tomato and Choice of Side
Firehouse Burger
Smothered With Grilled Mushrooms and Onions, Topped with Swiss and American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Mini Burger
1/4 pound All Beef Burger topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Patty Melt
American and Swiss Cheese, Covered with Sauteed Onions and Served on Marble Rye Bread
Smokie Burger
BQQ Sauce, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring, Lettuce and tomato
Desserts
Bernie's Famous Seasonal Dessert
Ask Your Server About The Monthly Featured Dessert
Bernie's Famous Tuxedo Cheesecake
Locally Made Chocolate Brownie and Fudge Cheesecake
Dessert Pierogies
Two Apple Pie Pierogies & A Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream
Rootbeer Float
A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Served in a Frosty Glass of Rootbeer. Topped with Whipped Cream
Salads & Soups
Bowl House Chili
House Made Chili
California Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Tomato and Grilled Chicken
Cup House Chili
House Made Chili
Full Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Black Olives, Tomato and Banana Pepper Rings
Full Blackened Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Full Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Full Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Full Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Full Grilled Cob Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Dry Blue Cheese, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Half Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Black Olives, Tomato and Banana Pepper Rings
Half Blackened Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Half Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Half Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Half Grilled Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Dry Blue Cheese, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, with Pita Bread
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomato and Onion
Steakhouse Salad
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Greed and Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Fries, Topped with Sirloin Steak Served with Steakhouse Ranch
Sandwiches
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chopped Chicken Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar Cheese Sauce and White American Cheese
Corned Beef Reuben
Slow Cooked in House Shaved Corned Beef on Grilled Rye Bread, Loaded with Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on the side
Grilled Cheese
American and Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato Between Grilled Sourdough Bread
Grouper Sandwich
Battered in our Special Recipe, Served with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of Tarter Sauce
Gyro Sandwich
Toasted Fresh Pita, Grilled Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Diced Red Onion, and Cucumber Dill Sauce
Italian Sub
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing and Mayo
Macaually Clucken
Breaded Chicken Tossed in Mild Wing Sauce & Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on a Pretzel Bun with a Side of Ranch
Nashville Chicken Sub
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce Topped with Pickle Chips & Coleslaw on a Grilled Bun
Steak Philly Sandwich
Chopped Beef Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar Cheese and White American Cheese
Sweet Caroline
Carolina Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Nick's Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw Stacked on a Pretzel Bun.
The Marc Cuban
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Grilled Ham, Swiss, Pickle Chips, House Mustard, Served on a Pressed Bread.
Turkey Club Sandwich
A Triple Decker Combination of Turkey, Bacon, Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on Three Huge Layers of Grilled Italian Bread, Mayo On The Side
Turkey Reuben
Grilled Turkey on Grilled Rye Bread, Loaded with Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on the side
Sides
Chips & Salsa
Wings
6 Traditional Wings
Choice of Sauce
12 Traditional Wings
Choice of Sauce
18 Traditional Wings
Choice of Sauce
24 Traditional Wings
Choice of Sauce
50 Traditional Wings
Choice of Sauce
100 Traditional Wings
Choice of Sauce
6 Boneless Wings
Choice of Sauce
12 Boneless Wings
Choice of Sauce
18 Boneless Wings
Choice of Sauce
24 Boneless Wings
Choice of Sauce
50 Boneless Wings
Choice of Sauce
100 Boneless Wings
Choice of Sauce
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in Southwestern Seasoning and served with a sChoice of Sauce
Party Fowl Assortment Plater - Boneless
Choice of Sauce
Party Fowl Assortment Plater - Traditional
Choice of Sauce
Sassy Pierogies
Choice of Sauce
Wraps
Bistro Chicken Wrap
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Craisins, Goat Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato and Drizzled with Garlic Aioli
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Breaded Chicken Breast, Tossed in our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce. Stuffed with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Strips of Tender Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Ranch Dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Fried Strips of Tender Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Ranch Dressing
Gyro Wrap
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Gyro Meat, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Cucumber Sauce
Italian Wrap
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers and
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chopped Beef, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese and Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Steak Wrap
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chargrilled Medium Well Steak Sliced and Rolled wirth Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Pepperjack Cheese and a Drizzle of Steakhouse Ranch Dressing
Veggie Wrap
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze
Family Packs
Big Clucker
30 Wings + 5 Double 1/4 LB Cheeseburgers + Kettle Chips
Tenders & Wedges
20 House Breaded Tenders + Mini JoJo Wedges
The Appetizer Stimulus Package
Chicken Quesadilla, Cheese Quesadilla, BBQ Pork Quesadilla, House Breaded Chicken Tenders and Bacon Cheddar Fries
Wings and Tots
18 Wings + Large Side of Tater Tots
Dinners
Baked Grouper Dinner
Old Bay Seasoned and Baked
Black & Blue New York Strip
14oz New York Strip Steak Lightly Seasoned and Grilled, Topped With Crumbled Bleu Cheese
Chicken Tender Dinner
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in Southwestern Seasoning and served with a sChoice of Sauce
Hand Battered Grouper Dinner
House Battered and Deep Fried
New York Strip
14oz New York Strip Steak Lightly Seasoned and Grilled
New York Strip & Surf
14oz New York Strip Steak Lightly Seasoned and Grilled Topped with Grilled Shrimp
Pierogi Dinner
Six Potato & Cheese Pierogies Topped with Sauteed Onions and Sour Cream on the Side
St. Louis Rib Dinner
Half Rack of Slowcooked BBQ Ribs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Local sports bar chain serving burgers, wings & other pub eats, along with draft beer & cocktails
