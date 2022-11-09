Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firehouse Grille & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

10 Tallmadge Cir

Tallmadge, OH 44278

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Traditional Wings
6 Traditional Wings
Steak Philly Sandwich

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$7.99

Large Basket of French Fries topped with Bacon, and Melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese

Breaded Onion Rings

$8.99

Lightly Battered and Deep Fried served with a side of Horseradish Sauce

Breaded Pickle Chips

Breaded Pickle Chips

$7.99

Hand Breaded Dill Pickle Chips tossed in Southwestern Seasoning and served with a side of Peppercorn Parmesean

Buffalo Califlower

Buffalo Califlower

$7.99

Crispy Cauliflower Tossed in Buffalo Dry Rub served with Side of Hot Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Homemade and Served with a side of Tortilla Chips

Cajun Fries

$4.99

Coated French Fries tossed in Cajun Seasoning

Cheddar Pretzel Poppers

$6.99

Mini Pretzel Bites filled with Cheddar Cheese and served with a side of Nacho Cheese

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Olives and Jalapenos, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Served with Sour Cream, Salsa and Jalapenos

Chili Cheddar Tots

$6.99

Seasoned Tater Tots smoothered with House Made Chili and Cheddar Jack Cheese

Chili Nachos

$10.99

Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Olives and Jalapenos, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Coated French Fries

$3.99

Lightly Seasoned Half Inch French Fries

Erie Island Fries

$4.99

Coated French Fries tossed in our Erie Island Dust

Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.99

Coated French Fries tossed in Garlic Sauce. Seved with Grated Parmesean Cheese

Ghost Pepper Killah Fries

Ghost Pepper Killah Fries

$5.99

Coated French Fries tossed in Ghost Pepper with Melted Cheese and Mild Banana Peppers

Ground Beef Nachos

$10.99

Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Olives and Jalapenos, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Lightly Battered Cheese Sticks Served with Marinara Sauce

Pizzaria Fries

Pizzaria Fries

$5.99

Coated French Fries with Deep Fried Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce

Potato Skins

$8.99

Hand Carved Poatoes Stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Bacon

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.99

Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Olives and Jalapenos, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Rib Rub Zucchini Frites

$7.99

Lightly Fried & Coated with Our Signature Rib RUb Seasoning and Parmesean Cheese

Sampler Platter

$13.99

2 Potato Skins, 2 Mozzarella Sticks, 2 Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings and Chili Cheddar Tots with BBQ, Sour Cream and Marinara

Sauerkraut Balls

$7.99

Homemade and Serv ed with a side of Horsey Sauce

Boss Dogs

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.99

1/4 LB Nathans Famous Hot Dog, Lightly Fried and Topped with Housemade Chili, Sheredded Cheese and Red Onion

Clevelander Dog

$7.99

1/4 LB Nathans Famous Hot Dog, Lightly Fried and Topped with a Potato & Cheese Pierogi, Grilled Onions and a drizzle of Bertman's Stadium Mustard

The Boss Hog Dog

The Boss Hog Dog

$9.99

1/4 LB Nathans Famous Hot Dog, Sliced Honey Ham, Swiss Cheese, Beer Battered and Fried Monte - Cristo Style. Topped with a dash of Powdered sugar and a drizzle of Raspberry Glaze

Burgers

Backdraft Burger

$11.99

Seasoned with a 6-Pepper Rub, Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Fried Pepper Rings, Lettuce, Tomato and a Drizzle of Buffalo Boom Boom Sauce

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.99

Melted Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Lettuce and Tomato

Breakfast Burger

$11.99

Grilled Ham, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Bacon on a Pretzel Bun

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served with Lettuce and Tomato and Choice of Side

Firehouse Burger

$10.99

Smothered With Grilled Mushrooms and Onions, Topped with Swiss and American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Mini Burger

$3.75

1/4 pound All Beef Burger topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$10.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Patty Melt

$10.99

American and Swiss Cheese, Covered with Sauteed Onions and Served on Marble Rye Bread

Smokie Burger

$11.99

BQQ Sauce, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring, Lettuce and tomato

Desserts

Bernie's Famous Seasonal Dessert

$5.99

Ask Your Server About The Monthly Featured Dessert

Bernie's Famous Tuxedo Cheesecake

$5.99

Locally Made Chocolate Brownie and Fudge Cheesecake

Dessert Pierogies

$6.99

Two Apple Pie Pierogies & A Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream

Rootbeer Float

$3.89

A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Served in a Frosty Glass of Rootbeer. Topped with Whipped Cream

Salads & Soups

Bowl House Chili

$4.99

House Made Chili

California Chicken Salad

California Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Tomato and Grilled Chicken

Cup House Chili

$3.99

House Made Chili

Full Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Black Olives, Tomato and Banana Pepper Rings

Full Blackened Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Full Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Full Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Full Grilled Cob Salad

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Dry Blue Cheese, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Half Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Black Olives, Tomato and Banana Pepper Rings

Half Blackened Chicken Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Half Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Half Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Half Grilled Cobb Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Dry Blue Cheese, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, with Pita Bread

Side Salad

$3.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomato and Onion

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Greed and Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Fries, Topped with Sirloin Steak Served with Steakhouse Ranch

Sandwiches

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped Chicken Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar Cheese Sauce and White American Cheese

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.50

Slow Cooked in House Shaved Corned Beef on Grilled Rye Bread, Loaded with Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on the side

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American and Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato Between Grilled Sourdough Bread

Grouper Sandwich

$11.99

Battered in our Special Recipe, Served with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of Tarter Sauce

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Toasted Fresh Pita, Grilled Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Diced Red Onion, and Cucumber Dill Sauce

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing and Mayo

Macaually Clucken

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Tossed in Mild Wing Sauce & Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on a Pretzel Bun with a Side of Ranch

Nashville Chicken Sub

$10.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce Topped with Pickle Chips & Coleslaw on a Grilled Bun

Steak Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped Beef Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar Cheese and White American Cheese

Sweet Caroline

Sweet Caroline

$10.99

Carolina Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Nick's Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw Stacked on a Pretzel Bun.

The Marc Cuban

$11.99

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Grilled Ham, Swiss, Pickle Chips, House Mustard, Served on a Pressed Bread.

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.99

A Triple Decker Combination of Turkey, Bacon, Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on Three Huge Layers of Grilled Italian Bread, Mayo On The Side

Turkey Reuben

$12.50

Grilled Turkey on Grilled Rye Bread, Loaded with Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on the side

Sides

BAKED POTATO

$2.99

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.25

EXTRA SAUCE

LOADED POTATO

$3.99

SIDE BACON CHEDDAR FRIES

$5.99

SIDE CHIPS

$3.99

SIDE COATED

$3.99

SIDE COLE SLAW

$2.49

SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.49

SIDE GARLIC PARM POTAOES

$3.49

SIDE MAC n CHEESE

$3.49

SIDE MIXED VEGGIES

$2.49

SIDE ONION RINGS

$3.99

SIDE ONION RINGS

$3.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

SIDE TOTS

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$7.49

Choice of Sauce

12 Traditional Wings

$13.99

Choice of Sauce

18 Traditional Wings

$19.99

Choice of Sauce

24 Traditional Wings

$27.50

Choice of Sauce

50 Traditional Wings

$58.00

Choice of Sauce

100 Traditional Wings

$116.00

Choice of Sauce

6 Boneless Wings

$5.99

Choice of Sauce

12 Boneless Wings

$10.99

Choice of Sauce

18 Boneless Wings

$16.99

Choice of Sauce

24 Boneless Wings

$21.99

Choice of Sauce

50 Boneless Wings

$39.99

Choice of Sauce

100 Boneless Wings

$75.99

Choice of Sauce

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in Southwestern Seasoning and served with a sChoice of Sauce

Party Fowl Assortment Plater - Boneless

$22.99

Choice of Sauce

Party Fowl Assortment Plater - Traditional

$30.99

Choice of Sauce

Sassy Pierogies

$5.99

Choice of Sauce

Celery

$0.99

SD Ranch

$0.89

SD BC

$0.89

***AS APP***

Wraps

Bistro Chicken Wrap

Bistro Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Craisins, Goat Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato and Drizzled with Garlic Aioli

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Breaded Chicken Breast, Tossed in our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce. Stuffed with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Strips of Tender Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Ranch Dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Fried Strips of Tender Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Ranch Dressing

Gyro Wrap

$9.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Gyro Meat, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Cucumber Sauce

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers and

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chopped Beef, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese and Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Steak Wrap

$10.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chargrilled Medium Well Steak Sliced and Rolled wirth Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Pepperjack Cheese and a Drizzle of Steakhouse Ranch Dressing

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze

Family Packs

Big Clucker

$62.00

30 Wings + 5 Double 1/4 LB Cheeseburgers + Kettle Chips

Tenders & Wedges

$29.99

20 House Breaded Tenders + Mini JoJo Wedges

The Appetizer Stimulus Package

$45.00

Chicken Quesadilla, Cheese Quesadilla, BBQ Pork Quesadilla, House Breaded Chicken Tenders and Bacon Cheddar Fries

Wings and Tots

$22.00

18 Wings + Large Side of Tater Tots

Dinners

Baked Grouper Dinner

$12.99

Old Bay Seasoned and Baked

Black & Blue New York Strip

$19.99

14oz New York Strip Steak Lightly Seasoned and Grilled, Topped With Crumbled Bleu Cheese

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in Southwestern Seasoning and served with a sChoice of Sauce

Hand Battered Grouper Dinner

$12.99

House Battered and Deep Fried

New York Strip

New York Strip

$18.99

14oz New York Strip Steak Lightly Seasoned and Grilled

New York Strip & Surf

$23.99

14oz New York Strip Steak Lightly Seasoned and Grilled Topped with Grilled Shrimp

Pierogi Dinner

$10.99

Six Potato & Cheese Pierogies Topped with Sauteed Onions and Sour Cream on the Side

St. Louis Rib Dinner

St. Louis Rib Dinner

$14.99

Half Rack of Slowcooked BBQ Ribs

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local sports bar chain serving burgers, wings & other pub eats, along with draft beer & cocktails

Website

Location

10 Tallmadge Cir, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Danny Boys Tallmadge
orange starNo Reviews
10 Tallmadge Cir Tallmadge, OH 44278
View restaurantnext
Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle
orange starNo Reviews
18 Tallmadge Circle Tallmadge, OH 44278
View restaurantnext
3 Guys Pizza Pies
orange star4.4 • 156
1163 E Tallmadge Ave Akron, OH 44310
View restaurantnext
Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road
orange starNo Reviews
1203 Bailey Road Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,519
1909 Bailey Rd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brimfield OH
orange star4.1 • 1,286
3975 Cascades Blvd Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tallmadge

Barberton PizzaBOGO
orange star4.3 • 747
1378 Wooster Rd W Barberton, OH 44278
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tallmadge
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston