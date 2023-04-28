Sammie’s Bar and Grill 498 South Ave
498 South Ave
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Food
Starters
12 Buffalo Wings
18 Buffalo Wings
6 Buffalo Wings
Boneless Wings
A pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Calamari
Zesty orange sauce, cherry peppers, & green onions.
Cauliflower
Tossed in buffalo or garlic parmesan. Served with homemade ranch
Fries of the Week
Mussels
Simmered in white wine & garlic butter. Served with a toasted baguette.
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Steamed in traditional lager with old bay seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce
Potato Balls
Pretzels
White queso, bacon, & green onions.
Sauerkraut Balls
Zucchini
Grated Parmesan, marinara, & ranch.
Soups & Salads
French Onion
Soup of the Day
Side Garden
Provolone, cucumber, tomato, black olives, & pickled beets
Side Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, classic caesar dressing
Garden Salad
Provolone, cucumber, tomato, black olives, & pickled beets
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, classic caesar dressing
Wedge Salad
Red onion, smoked bacon, tomato, feta, egg, white French dressing
Harvest Salad
Apples, candied pecans, feta, cranberries, smoked bacon, raspberry walnut vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed field greens, cheddar, red onion, smoked bacon, tomato, crispy buffalo chicken.
Large ToGo Dressing
Burgers
All American Burger
BBQ & BLT Burger
Black & Blue Burger
Premium angus beef, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, & Cajun seasoning
Build Your Own Burger
Choose up to five toppings: lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, jalapeños, mayo, BBQ
Mega Mac Burger
Premium angus beef, velveeta, smoked bacon, lettuce, red onions, provolone, & our famous dave's mac & cheese
Patty Melt
Sammie Burger
Premium angus beef, velveeta, dill pickles, grilled onions, & mayo. Served with fries & onion rings.
Sandwiches
BLT Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken, mixed cheese, lettuce, & tomato
Caribbean Chicken
Grilled with Caribbean seasoning, lettuce, smoked bacon, pineapple, provolone, & pineapple habanero sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Cod Sliders
Deluxe Sliders
Grilled Chicken Sliders
Maple Bacon Chicken
Crispy chicken, cheddar, smoked bacon, slaw, maple bacon aioli
Perch Sliders
Philly Cheesesteak
Seasoned filet, provolone, sautéed mushrooms, & grilled onions
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ, cheddar, red onion, & coleslaw on a ciabatta bun
Pulled Pork Sliders
Reuben
Half Reuben
Thinly sliced, lean corned beef, rye bread sauerkraut, swiss, & 1000 island
Sammie's Sliders
Single Slider
Sammie's Wrap
Favorites
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, smoked bacon, tomato, & jalapeño peppers. Served with mild salsa & sour cream
Dave's Mac & Cheese
Homemade with a five cheese blend, smoked bacon, and a melted cheese topping
Fettuccine Alfredo
Our homemade cream alfredo sauce made with a signature cheese blend over fettuccine noodles
Fried Cod
Three north Atlantic cod filets hand breaded & fried golden brown. Served with homemade coleslaw, house fries, & tartar sauce
Fried Perch
Meatloaf
Made with our own seasoning blend and topped with our signature red sauce. Served with fresh green beans & mashed potatoes with gravy
Salmon
Horseradish crust, fried leaks & a creamy casabi sauce. Served with rice pilaf & fresh green beans. Available blackened or simply plain
Snapper
Oven roasted & sautéed in a sweet orange sauce. Served with roasted Yukon potatoes and sautéed asparagus
Spaghetti Dinner
Dessert
Sides
Apple Sauce
Asparagus
Baguette
Broccoli
Cole Slaw
Fries
Garlic Breadstick
Green Beans
Grilled Chicken Breast
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Onion Rings
Rice Pilaf
Salmon
Side Alfredo
Side Spaghetti
Sweet Potato Fries
Yukon Potatoes
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Raspberry Tea
Root Beer
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sammie's is here to bring you outstanding, unique, and delicious food and drink offerings!
498 South Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278