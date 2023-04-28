Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sammie’s Bar and Grill 498 South Ave

No reviews yet

498 South Ave

Tallmadge, OH 44278

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

12 Buffalo Wings

$16.99

18 Buffalo Wings

$19.99

6 Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Boneless Wings

$14.99

A pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Calamari

$15.99

Zesty orange sauce, cherry peppers, & green onions.

Cauliflower

$11.99

Tossed in buffalo or garlic parmesan. Served with homemade ranch

Fries of the Week

$16.99

Mussels

$15.99

Simmered in white wine & garlic butter. Served with a toasted baguette.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.99

Steamed in traditional lager with old bay seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce

Potato Balls

$11.49

Pretzels

$11.49

White queso, bacon, & green onions.

Sauerkraut Balls

Sauerkraut Balls

$11.99

Zucchini

$10.49

Grated Parmesan, marinara, & ranch.

Soups & Salads

French Onion

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Side Garden

$7.00

Provolone, cucumber, tomato, black olives, & pickled beets

Side Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, classic caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$15.00

Provolone, cucumber, tomato, black olives, & pickled beets

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, classic caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$14.99

Red onion, smoked bacon, tomato, feta, egg, white French dressing

Harvest Salad

$15.99

Apples, candied pecans, feta, cranberries, smoked bacon, raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.49

Mixed field greens, cheddar, red onion, smoked bacon, tomato, crispy buffalo chicken.

Large ToGo Dressing

$5.00

Burgers

All American Burger

$15.99

BBQ & BLT Burger

$15.99

Black & Blue Burger

$15.49

Premium angus beef, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, & Cajun seasoning

Build Your Own Burger

$14.99

Choose up to five toppings: lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, jalapeños, mayo, BBQ

Mega Mac Burger

$16.49

Premium angus beef, velveeta, smoked bacon, lettuce, red onions, provolone, & our famous dave's mac & cheese

Patty Melt

$15.49

Sammie Burger

$16.49

Premium angus beef, velveeta, dill pickles, grilled onions, & mayo. Served with fries & onion rings.

Sandwiches

BLT Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.49

Crispy buffalo chicken, mixed cheese, lettuce, & tomato

Caribbean Chicken

$15.49

Grilled with Caribbean seasoning, lettuce, smoked bacon, pineapple, provolone, & pineapple habanero sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.49

Cod Sliders

$17.49

Deluxe Sliders

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$16.49

Maple Bacon Chicken

$15.99

Crispy chicken, cheddar, smoked bacon, slaw, maple bacon aioli

Perch Sliders

$17.49

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.49

Seasoned filet, provolone, sautéed mushrooms, & grilled onions

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

BBQ, cheddar, red onion, & coleslaw on a ciabatta bun

Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.99

Reuben

$16.49

Half Reuben

$11.99

Thinly sliced, lean corned beef, rye bread sauerkraut, swiss, & 1000 island

Sammie's Sliders

$14.99

Single Slider

$6.00

Sammie's Wrap

$16.49

Favorites

Chicken Parmesan

$23.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, smoked bacon, tomato, & jalapeño peppers. Served with mild salsa & sour cream

Dave's Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Homemade with a five cheese blend, smoked bacon, and a melted cheese topping

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Our homemade cream alfredo sauce made with a signature cheese blend over fettuccine noodles

Fried Cod

$18.99

Three north Atlantic cod filets hand breaded & fried golden brown. Served with homemade coleslaw, house fries, & tartar sauce

Fried Perch

$18.99

Meatloaf

$21.49

Made with our own seasoning blend and topped with our signature red sauce. Served with fresh green beans & mashed potatoes with gravy

Salmon

$24.99

Horseradish crust, fried leaks & a creamy casabi sauce. Served with rice pilaf & fresh green beans. Available blackened or simply plain

Snapper

$23.99

Oven roasted & sautéed in a sweet orange sauce. Served with roasted Yukon potatoes and sautéed asparagus

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.99

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.99

Layered with vanilla bean ice cream, butterfingers, snickers, caramel, & chocolate

Apple Crisp

$10.99

Baked with sweet apples & a cinnamon sugar crust. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream & caramel

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hamburger

$8.49

Sides

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Baguette

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Garlic Breadstick

$1.25

Green Beans

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Salmon

$12.00

Side Alfredo

$7.99

Side Spaghetti

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Yukon Potatoes

$6.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Milk

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sammie's is here to bring you outstanding, unique, and delicious food and drink offerings!

Location

498 South Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

