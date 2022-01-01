Chicken tenders in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Fresh hand-breaded, then crisp-fried or grilled cajun chicken breast strips with ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
The Basement in the Valley
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$12.99
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
Johnny J's
3333 Manchester Rd., Akron
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$12.99
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
EuroGyro
444 East Exchange St, Akron
|4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos
|$7.49
|8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos
|$12.99
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
3333 Massillon Rd, Akron
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce