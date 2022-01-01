Chicken tenders in Akron

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
Chicken Tenders image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Fresh hand-breaded, then crisp-fried or grilled cajun chicken breast strips with ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
The Basement in the Valley image

 

The Basement in the Valley

1282 Weathervane lane, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
Johnny J's image

 

Johnny J's

3333 Manchester Rd., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos$7.49
8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos$12.99
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce
