Caesar salad in Akron

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, grated parmesan and our homemade croutons.
The Town Tavern
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croûtons
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croûtons
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Steak Caesar Salad
|$11.89
Our grilled steak on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Falafel Caesar Salad
|$10.89
Our falafel on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Dante Boccuzzi Akron
21 Furnace Street, Akron
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, brioche, Parmesan crisp
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron
325 S. Main St., Akron
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
|Small Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Egg & Parmesan Cheese topped with Croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing. 4 dollars Lunch only!