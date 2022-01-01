Caesar salad in Akron

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$11.99
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, grated parmesan and our homemade croutons.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croûtons
Side Caesar Salad$3.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croûtons
More about The Town Tavern
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$3.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about Johnny J's - Springfield
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Steak Caesar Salad$11.89
Our grilled steak on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Falafel Caesar Salad$10.89
Our falafel on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
More about Papa Gyros
The Lockview image

 

The Lockview

207 S MAIN ST, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Half Salad$5.00
More about The Lockview
Bricco image

 

Bricco

3150 West Market, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Caesar Salad$6.00
More about Bricco
Caesar Salad image

 

Dante Boccuzzi Akron

21 Furnace Street, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, brioche, Parmesan crisp
More about Dante Boccuzzi Akron
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron image

 

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

325 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Egg & Parmesan Cheese topped with Croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing. 4 dollars Lunch only!
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

