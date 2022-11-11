Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria & Beer Wall

No reviews yet

325 S. Main St.

Akron, OH 44308

Popular Items

Large Cheese (Build Your Own) Pizza
$10 Calzone Special
Jo-Jo's (10)

$10 Calzone Special

$10 Calzone Special

$10.00

Choose your 64 oz Growler

Astra Red Cream Soda Hard Seltzer

Astra Red Cream Soda Hard Seltzer

$29.00+
Fathead's Bumbleberry Honey Blueberry Ale

Fathead's Bumbleberry Honey Blueberry Ale

$29.00+
Astra Blast Seltzer

Astra Blast Seltzer

$11.75+

tastes like baja blast from taco bell but with alcohol

Golden Road Mango Cart

Golden Road Mango Cart

$29.00+

Mango Cart Golden Road Brewing Fruit Beer 4% ABV 10 IBU

SPOOKY TOOTH

SPOOKY TOOTH

$33.00+
SWEET BABY JESUS

SWEET BABY JESUS

$27.00+
STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE WILD TEA

STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE WILD TEA

$27.00+
Pseudo Sue

Pseudo Sue

$33.00+
Two Hearted Ale

Two Hearted Ale

$29.00+

Very good beer

Small Pizza

10" (4 Slices)

Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$9.00

10" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings, and sauce.

Medium Pizza

12" (8 Slice)

Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)

$11.00

12" (8 slices) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

12" (8 Slice) Our Gluten Free crust comes only in a 12" medium pizza. *Due to allergies we always use clean utensils when cutting a gluten free pizza.

Cauliflower Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own:)

$14.00

12" (8 slices) GLUTEN FREE pizza crust with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Large Pizza

14" (10 Slice)

Large Cheese (Build Your Own) Pizza

$13.00

14" (10 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Boss (20") Pizza

20" (12 Slice)

Boss 20" (Build Your Own) Pizza

$20.00

20" (12 Slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Full Sheet Pizza

Full Sheet (32) Slices Allow extra time for sheets and NY style pizzas.

Full Sheet Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$24.00

Full Sheet (32 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Twisted New Yorker (24") Pizza

24" Giant round pizza (8 massive slices!)

Twisted 24" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$24.00Out of stock

Is our HUGE 24” round pizza any pizza connoisseur would love! Sliced into 8 MASSIVE slices! Each slice is a foot long!

Specialty Pizzas

Tater Boy (Pizza of the month)

Tater Boy- White Garlic Sauce. Smashed Tater Tots, Bacon. Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese Topped with Green Onion.

Pumpkin Pizza

Pizza of the Month! **** ITS BACK! **** PUMPKIN PIZZA Pumpkin, Mozzarella & Provolone cheese, Italian Sausage, Butternut Squash, & Onion. topped with Italian seasoning.

Twisted Falls Deluxe Pizza

Twisted Falls Deluxe Pizza

Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion & Mushroom topped with Parmesan Cheese

Aloha Pizza

Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple sprinkled with Brown Sugar

Nessa Margherita Pizza

Nessa Margherita Pizza

Thin Crust Dough, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato & Fresh Basil Leaves drizzled Balsamic Glaze & Roasted Garlic Oil

Pig Out Pizza

Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Salami

Amore Spinach Pizza

White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Green Onion and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Peter Piper Pickle Pizza

Peter Piper Pickle Pizza

White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Dill Pickles sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese and topped with Italian Seasoning

Twisted Tomato Pizza

Choice of Rotini or Spaghetti Noodles, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Bread Slices

Chicken Hawaiian Heat Pizza

Hawaiian Heat Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken & Jalapenos topped with Green Onion & Parmesan Cheese

Louisiana Garden Pizza

Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes & Broccoli sprinkled with Cajun Seasoning

Presto Pesto Pizza

Presto Pesto Pizza

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Twisted Philly Pizza

Twisted Butter Cream Cheese Mix, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Cajun Seasoning

Shrimply Alfredo Pizza

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese

Serious Meltdown Pizza

White Garlic Sauce, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan & Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Sweet Red

BBQ Chicken-Cini Pizza

Honey BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Breaded Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Onions & Bacon drizzled with Luke's Specialty Sauce and more Honey BBQ

Build your own pasta!

Now Available in two sizes! Create your own pasta with your choice of noodle, sauce, cheese and toppings.

Slim Size Pasta

$7.00

Full Size Pasta

$9.00

Create your own Full serving pasta. Start off with your choice of noodle, a sauce, & 2 toppings of your choice. Full serving pasta comes with 2 breadsticks and parmesan cheese.

Snackitizers

Delicious starters and sides.

Jalapeno Mac Bites

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Sweet Tomato

$7.00

6 Mozzarella Sticks comes with Sweet Tomato sauce on side.

Dill Pickle Chips w/ Ranch

$7.00

Hand breaded pickle chips, served with a side of ranch

Onion Ring Basket

$6.00

Deep Fried Ravioli w/ Sweet Tomato

$7.00

Cajun Pretzel Poppers w/ Ranch

$8.00

8 Delicious pretzel bites, filled with pepper jack cheese, tossed in twisted butter and sprinkled in cajun. served with ranch.

(Side) French Fries

$3.00

Side of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.

(Basket) French Fries

$5.00

Basket of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.

Jo-Jo's (10)

$4.00

Comes with 10 Jojos (potato wedges) per order

(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$7.00

Three of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

(6) Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$10.00

Six of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Mama's Apple Slaw

$1.50+

Homemade Apple Coleslaw!

Homemade Pasta Salad

$1.50+

Homemade Pasta Salad!

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.25
(6) Stuffed Jumbo Shells

(6) Stuffed Jumbo Shells

$13.75

6 Jumbo Shells stuffed with Ricotta & Parmesan Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, & Italian Sausage topped with Twisted Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Bangin' Bourbon Shrimp

Bangin' Bourbon Shrimp

$14.00

10pc of Butterfly Breaded Shrimp topped with Bangin' Bourbon Sauce & Green Onion. Served with a Basket of Fries

Meatball Chomp Box

$13.50

3 Meatballs cut in quarters, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Provolone Cheese

Big J's Loaded Fries

$12.75

Calzones

Delicious calzones! create a custom creation with your choice between ricotta or mozzarella/provolone cheese, choice of 2 toppings, and choice of dipping sauce. All Calzones are topped with garlic butter, italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.

Personal Calzone

$9.00

Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

Regular Calzone

Regular Calzone

$12.00

Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

Twisted Calzone (Full Sheet)

$28.00

Giant Sheet dough rolled out and folded in half to create a HUGE Twisted Calzone! Choose your cheese, 2 toppings, and any dipping sauce of your choice. All Twisted Calzones come with 8 sauces, and are topped with garlic butter, italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.

Specialty Calzones

Spicy Italian Zone

$12.00+

Sketti Zone

$12.00+

Nessa Margherita Zone

$12.00+

Lava Zone

$12.00+

Pesto Manifesto Zone

$12.00+

Fried Chicken & Jojo's

Our fried chicken is only served mixed includes a Breast, Thigh, Wing, Drum and of course Jojo's
4pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos5)

4pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos5)

$9.00

4 pieces of mixed chicken (1 breast, 1 thigh, 1 leg, 1 wing) includes 5 jojos.

8pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos10)

$17.00

8 pieces of mixed chicken (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 legs, 2 wings) includes 10 jojos.

12pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos15)

$24.00

12 pieces of mixed chicken (3 breasts, 3 thighs, 3 legs, 3 wings) includes 15 jojos.

16pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos20)

$30.00

16 pieces of mixed chicken (4 breasts, 4 thighs, 4 legs, 4 wings) includes 20 jojos.

Mama's Apple Slaw

$1.50+

Homemade Apple Coleslaw!

Homemade Pasta Salad

$1.50+

Homemade Pasta Salad!

White Garlic Chicken Dipping Sauce

$0.75

All New White Sauce for your Fried Chicken!

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings! Choose your liking, Regular or Boneless wings. Choose between any of our delicious 12 wing flavors. Comes in sets of 6.

6pc Wing

$8.00

6 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.

12pc Wing

$15.00

12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.

18pc Wing

$19.00

18 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.

24pc Wing

$22.00

24 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.

Sub Sandwiches

12" Italian Stallion Sub

$13.00

Italian Stallion- Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Topped with Italian dressing!

6" Italian Stallion Sub w/Fries

$13.00

Italian Stallion- Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Topped with Italian dressing!

12" Twisted Philly Sub

$13.00

Twisted Philly Sub- Your choice of Marinated Chicken/ Philly Steak, Twisted Cream Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Red Onion, Green Pepper & Mushrooms.

6" Twisted Philly Sub w/Fries

$13.00

Twisted Philly Sub- Your choice of Marinated Chicken/ Philly Steak, Twisted Cream Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Red Onion, Green Pepper & Mushrooms.

12" Meatball Maniac Sub

$13.00

Meatball Maniac Sub- (3) Meatballs Quartered, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, topped with Parmesan Cheese.

6" Meatball Maniac Sub w/Fries

$13.00

Meatball Maniac Sub- (3) Meatballs Quartered, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Breads

Garlic Bread, Cheesy Bread, & Breadsticks!

12" Cheesy Bread w Sweet Tomato

$9.00

4 bread sticks topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.

Toasted Garlic Bread (2 pc)

$4.00

2 pieces of our garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top.

Garlic Parm Puffs

$6.00

(25-30) golden dough nuggets, topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and served with a side of sweet tomato sauce.

Salads

Twisted Tomato Salads! All salads come with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Nessa Caprese Salad

$9.00
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.

Kickin' Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine Blend, Kickin' Chicken, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.

Apple Bacon Salad

$13.00

Dessert

Desserts include Brownies, Chocolate Chip Cannolis, Tiramisu, or Cinna Puffs with Icing.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)

Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)

$6.00

Cannoli shell, filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, topped with powdered sugar. Comes with 2.

Big Brownie

Big Brownie

$7.00

Two Brownies! Made with Ghirardelli chocolates, yum!

Cinna Puffs w/Icing

$6.00

Deep fried dough balls, covered in cinnamon sugar served with a side of icing.

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Dipping Sauces

All sorts of dipping sauces.

Side of Sweet Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Side of Twisted Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Kickin' (HOT)

$0.75

Side of Kinda Kickin' (MILD)

$0.75

Side of Twisted Butter (Garlic Cajun)

$0.75

Side of Kickin' BBQ (HOT BBQ)

$0.75

Side of FireThai Chili

$0.75

Side of Kickin' Garlic

$0.75

Side of Hawaiian Heat

$0.75

Side of Honey BBQ

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Icing

$0.75

Side of Alfredo

$0.75

Side of Basil Pesto

$0.75

Side Of Bbq

$0.75

Side Roasted Garlic Oil

$0.75

Bangin' Bourbon

$0.90

Side Of Bangin Bourbon

Coca Cola Products

Fountain Drink

$2.50

20oz Bottle

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our Downtown Akron location! Serving all types of Italian dishes but this location is packed with a 36 tap beer wall! Come on down and enjoy your favorite Beer, Wine, Seltzer, Cider, and Nitro

Website

Location

325 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44308

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron image

