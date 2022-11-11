Twisted Tomato Pizzeria & Beer Wall
325 S. Main St.
Akron, OH 44308
Choose your 64 oz Growler
Astra Red Cream Soda Hard Seltzer
Fathead's Bumbleberry Honey Blueberry Ale
Astra Blast Seltzer
tastes like baja blast from taco bell but with alcohol
Golden Road Mango Cart
Mango Cart Golden Road Brewing Fruit Beer 4% ABV 10 IBU
SPOOKY TOOTH
SWEET BABY JESUS
STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE WILD TEA
Pseudo Sue
Two Hearted Ale
Very good beer
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Large Pizza
Boss (20") Pizza
Full Sheet Pizza
Twisted New Yorker (24") Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Tater Boy (Pizza of the month)
Tater Boy- White Garlic Sauce. Smashed Tater Tots, Bacon. Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese Topped with Green Onion.
Pumpkin Pizza
Pizza of the Month! **** ITS BACK! **** PUMPKIN PIZZA Pumpkin, Mozzarella & Provolone cheese, Italian Sausage, Butternut Squash, & Onion. topped with Italian seasoning.
Twisted Falls Deluxe Pizza
Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion & Mushroom topped with Parmesan Cheese
Aloha Pizza
Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple sprinkled with Brown Sugar
Nessa Margherita Pizza
Thin Crust Dough, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato & Fresh Basil Leaves drizzled Balsamic Glaze & Roasted Garlic Oil
Pig Out Pizza
Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Salami
Amore Spinach Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Green Onion and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Peter Piper Pickle Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Dill Pickles sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese and topped with Italian Seasoning
Twisted Tomato Pizza
Choice of Rotini or Spaghetti Noodles, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Bread Slices
Chicken Hawaiian Heat Pizza
Hawaiian Heat Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken & Jalapenos topped with Green Onion & Parmesan Cheese
Louisiana Garden Pizza
Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes & Broccoli sprinkled with Cajun Seasoning
Presto Pesto Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Twisted Philly Pizza
Twisted Butter Cream Cheese Mix, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Cajun Seasoning
Shrimply Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese
Serious Meltdown Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan & Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Sweet Red
BBQ Chicken-Cini Pizza
Honey BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Breaded Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Onions & Bacon drizzled with Luke's Specialty Sauce and more Honey BBQ
Build your own pasta!
Snackitizers
Jalapeno Mac Bites
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Sweet Tomato
6 Mozzarella Sticks comes with Sweet Tomato sauce on side.
Dill Pickle Chips w/ Ranch
Hand breaded pickle chips, served with a side of ranch
Onion Ring Basket
Deep Fried Ravioli w/ Sweet Tomato
Cajun Pretzel Poppers w/ Ranch
8 Delicious pretzel bites, filled with pepper jack cheese, tossed in twisted butter and sprinkled in cajun. served with ranch.
(Side) French Fries
Side of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.
(Basket) French Fries
Basket of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.
Jo-Jo's (10)
Comes with 10 Jojos (potato wedges) per order
(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
Three of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
(6) Chicken Tenders w/Fries
Six of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Mama's Apple Slaw
Homemade Apple Coleslaw!
Homemade Pasta Salad
Homemade Pasta Salad!
Appetizers
Bruschetta
(6) Stuffed Jumbo Shells
6 Jumbo Shells stuffed with Ricotta & Parmesan Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, & Italian Sausage topped with Twisted Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Bangin' Bourbon Shrimp
10pc of Butterfly Breaded Shrimp topped with Bangin' Bourbon Sauce & Green Onion. Served with a Basket of Fries
Meatball Chomp Box
3 Meatballs cut in quarters, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Provolone Cheese
Big J's Loaded Fries
Calzones
Personal Calzone
Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Regular Calzone
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Twisted Calzone (Full Sheet)
Giant Sheet dough rolled out and folded in half to create a HUGE Twisted Calzone! Choose your cheese, 2 toppings, and any dipping sauce of your choice. All Twisted Calzones come with 8 sauces, and are topped with garlic butter, italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
Specialty Calzones
Fried Chicken & Jojo's
4pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos5)
4 pieces of mixed chicken (1 breast, 1 thigh, 1 leg, 1 wing) includes 5 jojos.
8pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos10)
8 pieces of mixed chicken (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 legs, 2 wings) includes 10 jojos.
12pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos15)
12 pieces of mixed chicken (3 breasts, 3 thighs, 3 legs, 3 wings) includes 15 jojos.
16pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos20)
16 pieces of mixed chicken (4 breasts, 4 thighs, 4 legs, 4 wings) includes 20 jojos.
White Garlic Chicken Dipping Sauce
All New White Sauce for your Fried Chicken!
Chicken Wings
6pc Wing
6 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
12pc Wing
12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
18pc Wing
18 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
24pc Wing
24 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
Sub Sandwiches
12" Italian Stallion Sub
Italian Stallion- Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Topped with Italian dressing!
6" Italian Stallion Sub w/Fries
Italian Stallion- Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Topped with Italian dressing!
12" Twisted Philly Sub
Twisted Philly Sub- Your choice of Marinated Chicken/ Philly Steak, Twisted Cream Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Red Onion, Green Pepper & Mushrooms.
6" Twisted Philly Sub w/Fries
Twisted Philly Sub- Your choice of Marinated Chicken/ Philly Steak, Twisted Cream Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Red Onion, Green Pepper & Mushrooms.
12" Meatball Maniac Sub
Meatball Maniac Sub- (3) Meatballs Quartered, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, topped with Parmesan Cheese.
6" Meatball Maniac Sub w/Fries
Meatball Maniac Sub- (3) Meatballs Quartered, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Breads
12" Cheesy Bread w Sweet Tomato
4 bread sticks topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.
Toasted Garlic Bread (2 pc)
2 pieces of our garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top.
Garlic Parm Puffs
(25-30) golden dough nuggets, topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and served with a side of sweet tomato sauce.
Salads
House Salad
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Nessa Caprese Salad
Antipasto Salad
Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.
Kickin' Chicken Salad
Romaine Blend, Kickin' Chicken, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Apple Bacon Salad
Dessert
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)
Cannoli shell, filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, topped with powdered sugar. Comes with 2.
Big Brownie
Two Brownies! Made with Ghirardelli chocolates, yum!
Cinna Puffs w/Icing
Deep fried dough balls, covered in cinnamon sugar served with a side of icing.
Funnel Cake Fries
Dipping Sauces
Side of Sweet Tomato Sauce
Side of Twisted Tomato Sauce
Side of Garlic Butter
Side of Ranch
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side Of Kickin' (HOT)
Side of Kinda Kickin' (MILD)
Side of Twisted Butter (Garlic Cajun)
Side of Kickin' BBQ (HOT BBQ)
Side of FireThai Chili
Side of Kickin' Garlic
Side of Hawaiian Heat
Side of Honey BBQ
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Icing
Side of Alfredo
Side of Basil Pesto
Side Of Bbq
Side Roasted Garlic Oil
Bangin' Bourbon
Side Of Bangin Bourbon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to our Downtown Akron location! Serving all types of Italian dishes but this location is packed with a 36 tap beer wall! Come on down and enjoy your favorite Beer, Wine, Seltzer, Cider, and Nitro
