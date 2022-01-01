Akron pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Akron

Lala's image

 

Lala's

4315 Manchester Rd., New Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings
New York Cheesecake$8.00
January Special 8,pc Chicken Jo And Slaw Plu 6 Beer$30.00
More about Lala's
Pavona's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA

Pavona's Pizza Joint

32 Sand Run Road, Akron

Avg 4.5 (853 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm Veggie Pie$14.00
GARLIC INFUSED EVOO, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, ONION, TOMOATO, GREEN PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & BANNANA PEPPERS.
Sm Margherita$14.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA, SAUCE & EVOO. TOPPED WITH SEASONED PECORINO AND BASIL.
Sm White Pie$14.00
EVOO, FRESH GARLIC & MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, RICOTTA, PECORINO & FRESH BASIL.
More about Pavona's Pizza Joint
3 Guys Pizza Pies image

PIZZA • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

3 Guys Pizza Pies

1163 E Tallmadge Ave, Akron

Avg 4.4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Keto Bowl$8.75
Calzone$5.99
Chicago Deep Dish 12"$13.99
More about 3 Guys Pizza Pies
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust

835 W Market St, Akron

Avg 4 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)$11.00
4pc Tenders$12.00
American Pan$17.00
More about Upper Crust
EuroGyro image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)$5.99
For Pick up only!
Gyro$5.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
JoJos$2.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
More about EuroGyro
DeCheco's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

DeCheco's Pizzeria

2075 S Main St., Akron

Avg 4.6 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
pickle
famous white sauce, lots and lots of pickles, dill seasoning, crushed potato chips
jojo’s$7.00
fresh hand cut potatoes breaded and broasted
meatlovers
signature red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, sausage, bacon
More about DeCheco's Pizzeria
Pint and Pie Works image

 

Pint and Pie Works

1925 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Bath

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pint and Pie Works

