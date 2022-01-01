Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Akron

Akron restaurants
  • Akron
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Akron restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub image

 

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub

1761 S Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.69
Hand breaded with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo.
The Basement in the Valley image

 

The Basement in the Valley

1282 Weathervane lane, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Item pic

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH$13.00
hand breaded, mozzarella, marinara, brioche bun
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Spanako Chicken Sandwich$10.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce and garnished with fresh spinach and tomatoes, served with French fries
Greek Chicken Sandwich$10.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta cheese and our flame broiled Gyro meat, garnished with tzatziki sauce romaine lettuce and sliced tomato . Served with French fries
The Lockview image

 

The Lockview

207 S MAIN ST, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panko Crusted Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$11.00
Item pic

 

Crazy Chicken

3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO$8.99
LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.59
Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.59
Item pic

 

Bricco

3150 West Market, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$15.00
hardwood smoked bacon, spinach, tomato, smoked cheddar, honey chipotle, onion straws, house-made challah bun
Lala's image

 

Lala's

4315 Manchester Rd., New Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$9.49
