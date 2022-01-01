Chicken sandwiches in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.69
Hand breaded with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo.
The Basement in the Valley
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
|CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
|$13.00
hand breaded, mozzarella, marinara, brioche bun
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Spanako Chicken Sandwich
|$10.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce and garnished with fresh spinach and tomatoes, served with French fries
|Greek Chicken Sandwich
|$10.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta cheese and our flame broiled Gyro meat, garnished with tzatziki sauce romaine lettuce and sliced tomato . Served with French fries
The Lockview
207 S MAIN ST, Akron
|Panko Crusted Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$11.00
Crazy Chicken
3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron
|CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO
|$8.99
LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.59
|Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.59
Bricco
3150 West Market, Akron
|Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
hardwood smoked bacon, spinach, tomato, smoked cheddar, honey chipotle, onion straws, house-made challah bun