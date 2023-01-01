Catering Menu

Starters

CAT Reg - Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$32.00

Served with tortilla chips

CAT LG - Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$55.00

Served with tortilla chips

CAT Reg - Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip

$40.00

Served with tortilla chips

CAT LG - Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip

$75.00

Served with tortilla chips

CAT Reg - Fresh Veggie Platter

$50.00

Fresh assortment of veggies served with our house buttermilk ranch

CAT Reg - Tortillo Trio

$32.00

Fresh guacamole, house made pico and warm queso dip. Served with tortilla chips

CAT LG - Tortillo Trio

$65.00

Fresh guacamole, house made pico and warm queso dip. Served with tortilla chips

Wings

50 Traditional Wings

$55.00

100 Traditional Wings

$110.00

50 Boneless Wings

$50.00

100 Boneless Wings

$100.00

Salads

All salads serve 8 to 10, served with 8 oz. of dressing Add 5 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast 5.00.

CAT Town Tavern House Salad

$30.00

Ohio grown spring mix, topped with shredded provolone cheese, tomatoes and diced red onions

CAT Classic Caesar Salad

$25.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons

CAT Summer Berry Salad

$40.00

Ohio grown spring mix, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta cheese and candied walnuts

Pasta

CAT Mama's Spaghetti

$45.00

Fresh cooked spaghetti noodles served with our house made marinara

CAT Rigatoni Bake

$55.00

Fresh cooked rigatoni tossed in our house made marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to melty perfection

Entrees

CAT Grilled Chicken Platter (10 Pieces)

$45.00

Our marinated and grilled 5 oz. chicken breast. Toss in any of the following: Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan for no additional charge

CAT Chicken Piccata (10 Pieces/5oz ea)

$55.00

Crispy pan fried chicken piccata topped with lemon butter sauce

CAT BBQ Pulled Pork (5 Lbs)

$40.00

Our house smoked pulled pork smothered in our house BBQ sauce

CAT BBQ Pulled Chicken (5 Lbs)

$100.00

Our house smoked pulled chicken smothered in our house BBQ sauce

Party Sides

All sides serve up to 6

CAT Baked Beans

$16.99

CAT Crispy Fries

$16.99

CAT Cucumber Salad

$16.99

CAT Coleslaw

$16.99

CAT Mashed Potatoes

$16.99

CAT Mac & Cheese

$21.99

CAT Steamed Broccoli

$16.99

CAT Spicy Green Beans

$16.99

Merch

Customer Shirts

Customer T Shirt

$20.00