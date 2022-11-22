Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

ShuBrew PA

487 Reviews

$$

205 S Main St.

Zelienople, PA 16063

Popular Items

Fried Rice 2.0
A Lovely Cheese Pizza (V)
Buffalo Life (circle the wagons)

Special 🍣

Brat Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

beer braised brat with mustard and caramelized onion.

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Ask us about our soup of the day!

Tuesday Wing Night 🐓

1/2 Dozen Jumbo Chicken Wings

1/2 Dozen Jumbo Chicken Wings

$9.00

Small Plates 🥨

Everyday I'm Brusselin'

Everyday I'm Brusselin'

$10.00

fried brussel sprouts, charred lemon caper aioli, & parmesan

Frito Pie Nachos

$14.00

brisket chili, cheddar-smoked gouda cheese sauce, chipotle sour cream, scallion served over fritos® chips

Pigs in a Blanket

Pigs in a Blanket

$12.00

two smoked pork belly tacos with pickled collards, apples, & Korean BBQ sauce on flour tortillas

Pretzel Day (V)

$15.00

three fried pretzels served with pimento cheese spread add two more pretzels for $2

Salad 🥗

Side House Greens

Side House Greens

$6.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, radish, cherry tomato house dressings: balsamic, ranch, green goddess, or charred onion vinaigrette, blue cheese

Full House Greens

$11.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, radish, cherry tomato house dressings: balsamic, ranch, green goddess, or charred onion vinaigrette, blue cheese

Sweetwater Farm Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Salad changes based on Farm's product availability each week 8/31/22 spring mix arugula, onions, beets, balsamic and lemon marinated beet, chickpea, goat cheese, red onion, lemon sumac vinaigrette

Detroit Style Pizzas 🍕

A Lovely Cheese Pizza (V)

A Lovely Cheese Pizza (V)

$11.00

available toppings: pepperoni, sausage, bacon, pork belly, shrooms, jalapeños, red onion, banana peppers, blue cheese, extra cheese, parmesan *price varies

Buffalo Life (circle the wagons)

Buffalo Life (circle the wagons)

$18.00

brick cheese, fried chicken, blue cheese, cheddar, banana peppers, ranch, buffalo sauce

Galosha Raptor's Favorite

$18.00

brick cheese, red sauce, bacon, pepperoni, sausage

Honey Pig

$18.00

brick cheese, pickled red onion, bacon, honey, chipotle-lime sour cream, cilantro

Dali Salami

$18.00

brick cheese, sausage, banana peppers, marscapone vodka sauce

The Shroomin' Show

$18.00

brick cheese, herb marinated shrooms, arugula, charred lemon caper aioli, ricotta

Sandwiches🍔

All of our sandwiches come with your choice of side. We have house-cut fries(v), side house salad(v), or balsamic marinated beets(v).

Ask Me About My Eggplant

$15.00

smoked baba ganoush, smoked tomato, cucumber, fried eggplant skin, on grilled sour dough

Brisket 2024

$18.00

smoked brisket, pickles, pickled onions, hot honey, red cabbage slaw on a Hawaiian roll

Fast Food Burger

$17.00

Double patties of chuck/short rib/brisket, American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, Shu sauce, Hawaiian bun

KimCheese

KimCheese

$15.00

cheddar, house **kimchi , mayo , bacon on grilled sour dough

Plebs (Basic) Fried Chicken

Plebs (Basic) Fried Chicken

$16.00

fried chicken, pickles, mayo, lettuce, on a Hawaiian bun

Southern Belle Fried Chicken

$18.00

fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon braised collards, ShuBrew fermented hot sauce on a Hawaiian bun

Big Plates 🍜

ramen noodles, pork belly, scallion, butter, parmesan, egg
BYO Noodle Bowl

BYO Noodle Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

ramen noodles, soy marinated egg, scallion, Chinese mustard greens, chicken & pork based Japanese broth

Fried Rice 2.0

$17.50

choose fried chicken or pork belly comes with egg, shrooms, onion, carrot, kimchi**, scallions, & yum yum sauce

Good Companions (Fish & Chips)

Good Companions (Fish & Chips)

$21.00

beer battered monk fish, charred lemon caper aioli, dill, house cut fries, beer malt vinegar

Return of the Shmac

our original mac & cheese with brisket, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños chile crunch

Steak Frites Fri & Sat Only

$36.00Out of stock

Little Shu Menu (kids)🧒

We didn't want to forget about the little shu fans! All of our kids meals come with a drink and chocolate chip cookie.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Jubilee Hilltop Farm beef w/ white American cheese. Choose side of fries, shmac or house salad.

Kids Nuggets

$9.00

Kid's Fried Rice

$10.00

egg, mushroom, onion, carrot. Available with just egg, no veggies.

Kid's Shmac & Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Sick Beets Bro

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Kimchi

$3.50

Side Malt Vinegar

$0.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Marinated Shrooms (VE)

$4.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$3.50

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Pickles

$1.50

Side Pork Belly

$4.50

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Yum Yum Sauce

$0.75

Dessert 🍪

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50+

Our signature chocolate chip cookies, chewy and chocolaty with a nice crust and touch of salt.

Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches

Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches

Flavors change regularly, see what's available!

Beer Cans To-Go

We have four packs of 16 oz cans. Add to your order today!

4pk Magic Mushroom

$21.00

Pixelated IPA 7.26% dank, resin, pine, passion fruit

4pk Jungle Boot

$18.00

7.4% lime, juicy fruit gum, orange juice,

4-Pk Hey Day Golden Ale

$18.00

Golden Ale 5%

4-pk Shu Boo Pumpkin Beer

4-pk Shu Boo Pumpkin Beer

$21.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Ale 4.74% Pumpkin, ginger, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, vanilla *lactose

4-Pk College

$18.00

Light Lager 4.6% light boy, sweet grain, like college, crispy

4-Pk Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Grape Hard Seltzer

$18.00

5%

4-Pk Dankerton

4-Pk Dankerton

$18.00

West coast style IPA 7.5% dank, medium bodied, candied citrus bitterness, malty backbone

4-Pk Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Cherry Hard Seltzer

$18.00

5% "jolly rancher cherry" seltzer

4-Pk Suckerpunch Blueberry Hard Lemonade Fruited Seltzer

$18.00

5% Blueberry Lemonade Fruited Hard Seltzer

4-Pk Torchy Brown Smoked Peach Ale

$18.00

4.75% smoked wheat ale conditioned on peaches, collaboration with Khonso Brewing

Single Can Hey Day Golden Ale

$6.00

Single Can Jungleboot West Coast IPA

$6.50

7.0% Shubrew's Flagship West Coast IPA

Single Can College

$6.00

Single Can Torchy Brown Smoked Peach Ale

$6.00

4.75% smoked wheat ale conditioned on peaches, collaboration with Khonso Brewing

Single Everything Must Come to an End West Coast IPA

Single Everything Must Come to an End West Coast IPA

$6.00

Citrus candy, pineapple, low bitterness, medium body with malty backbone

Single Suckerpunch Blueberry Hard Lemonade

$7.00

5% Blueberry Lemonade Fruited Hard Seltzer

Single Can Sucker Punch Happy Farmer

$6.00

Single Smooshie Caramel Apple Pop Fruited Sour

$7.00

Caramel, sour green apple, lactose, vanilla

Single Can Smooshie Pumpkin Cheesecake Fruited Sour

$7.00

Single Can Shuboo Pumpkin Ale

$7.00
Bottle of 9th Anniversary Doppelbock (aged in red wine barrels)

Bottle of 9th Anniversary Doppelbock (aged in red wine barrels)

$10.00

9% doppelbock that was aged in red wine barrels for almost a year.

Single Can Magic Mushroom

$7.00

Pixelated IPA 7% dank, resin, pine, passion fruit

Single Can Dankerton

$6.00

West coast style IPA 7.5% dank, medium bodied, candied citrus biterness, malty backbone

Soda & Other

Citrus Splash

$2.50

Cola

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Natrona Root Beer Bottle Soda

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Mocktail

$2.50

Hard Seltzers

Grapefruit

$7.00

Black Cherry

$7.00

Orange

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Apparel

Fall '22 Shirt (Orange on Black)

$20.00

SLAG Dread Shirt

$20.00

Crewneck

$30.00

Baseball Tee

$24.00

Glassware

64 oz Growler

64 oz Growler

$15.00

Pint Glass

$7.08

Shubrew Pint Glass

$7.00

Stickers

logo

$2.00

pint

$2.00

Disc Golf Disc

One Disc

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We work hard to build a vibrant community that supports sustainable practices and gives our customers a fun, friendly environment to eat, drink, and be merry in! Whether at our restaurant or brewery, we strive to bring remarkable beer and food to the northern Pittsburgh area. We believe that there's a beer out there for everyone, you just haven't found it yet.

Website

Location

205 S Main St., Zelienople, PA 16063

Directions

