Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
American

Z Pub & Diner

1,307 Reviews

$$

2580 Constitution Blvd

Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Popular Items

Gyro
Chicken Salad
Cod Sandwich

FOOD

Harpoon Blue DFT

$4.00

Starters & Snacks

Pulled Chic Nachos

$9.99Out of stock

1/2 Doz. Boneless Wings

$8.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.99

Chicken tenderloins, lightly breaded in house and fried

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Three delicious house made crab cakes served with a side of remoulade

Doz. Boneless Wings

$10.99

Served with your choice of sauce: Z House Rub, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan or Sweet Jalapeno

Fried Cheese

$9.99

Crispy house breaded fried provolone & pepper jack - served with marinara or ranch

Grape Leaves

$9.99Out of stock

Tender grape leaves stuffed with lamb, rice & aromatic herbs. Served with olive tapenade, pepper relish, tzatziki and pita

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99

Hush Puppy App

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Spicy jalapenos and cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

A creamy blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses

Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.99

Nachos

$9.99

Crunchy tortillas smothered in cheddar cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, olives, jalapenos & topped with sour cream and salsa

Onion Rings

$10.49

Sweet Vidalia onions breaded, deep fried, and served with our hot pepper mayo sauce

Picka Dippa

$9.99

Spinach and Artichoke dip, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce, Beer Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Pico de Gallo, or Tzatziki with your choice of chips or pita

Pickle Chips

$10.99

Sliced dill pickles battered and deep fried. Served with a side of dill dip

Pita

$1.00

Potato Dippers

$9.99

A slimmed down version of a potato skin. Deep fried and perfectly shaped for dipping. Served with red pepper sour cream

Potato Pancakes

$10.99

Shredded potatoes lightly seasoned with onion, spices and pan fried until golden

Pretzels & Cheese

$9.99

Soft pretzel twist served with your choice of cheddar cheese sauce, beer cheese or pepper jack cheese sauce

Sampler Platter

$14.99

Chicken wings, Fried cheese, Jalapeno Poppers and Soft Pretzel Twists. Served with your choice of two: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Marinara, or Cheddar Cheese sauce

Stretched Coc Shrimp App

$7.99

Stuffed Peppers

$10.99

Banana peppers stuffed with our seasoned beef and sausage mix, topped with red sauce and baked with provolone

Wing 1/2 Doz

$8.99

Served with your choice of sauce: Z House Rub, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan or Sweet Jalapeno

Wings

$14.99

12 Wings with your choice of: Z House Rub, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Cajun, Garlic Parmesan

Zucchini

$10.49

Fresh sliced zucchini sticks hand-breaded, fried and served with marinara or ranch

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on our tossed thick Italian bread

BLTTC

$10.99

Hickory smoked bacon with real carved turkey breast and melted cheddar cheese - sandwiched between two slices of thick italian bread, topped with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Chipotle

$11.49

Chargrilled chicken topped with caramelized onion, chipotle pepper, bacon, pepper jack cheese and ranch

Chicken Gyro

$9.99

Chargrilled chicken in a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Tender marinated chicken cooked over an open flame and served on a soft kaiser roll

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crunchy fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chippewa Cheesesteak

$11.99

Tender chopped sirloin steak with peppers, onion and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll

Club

$10.49

Tender house roasted turkey & ham layered between toasted bread with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Hand breaded with panko, fried till golden and served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Filet Tip Sandwich

$12.99

Tender filet tips topped with caramelized onion and melted provolone. Served on a ciabatta with our Dijon sauce

French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Perfectly grilled thick sliced bread with melted provolone, caramelized onions, served with a side of french onion broth and fries

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Chargrilled chicken topped with red onion, banana pepper, olive tapenade and provolone on a warm ciabatta roll

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Thick sliced Italian bread perfectly grilled with your choice of: american, cheddar, provolone, pepper jack, or swiss

Gyro

$9.49

Authentic spit roasted gyro meat on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce

Italian Sausage Ciabatta

$10.99

Crumbled hot sausage, banana peppers, olives, roasted red peppers, and provolone on a hot ciabatta roll

Meatball Hoagie

$11.99

Hand made meatballs slow roasted in our house made marinara, topped with provolone and served on a hoagie roll

Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Slow roasted house made corned beef, thousand island, sauerkraut, and swiss on marbled rye

Turkey Gyro

$10.99

Roasted turkey, thick sliced bacon, melted cheddar cheese and tomato on a warm pita. topped with red pepper mayo

Veggie Wrap Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, portabella mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato

Hot Open Face

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.99

Tender meatloaf atop thick cut Italian bread served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Thick cut house roasted turkey breast atop a thick slice of Mancini's Italian bread served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Meltz

Breakfast Melt

$12.99

Fried egg, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese with a light dusting of powdered sugar

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$12.99

Boneless buffalo wings, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Monte Cristo Melt

$12.99

Ham, house roasted turkey breast, bacon and swiss with a light dusting of powdered sugar

Stuffed Banana Pepper Melt

$12.99

Homemade stuffed banana peppers, marinara, mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Melt

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, sweet candied jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack cheese and lettuce dusted with Cajun

Meatball Melt

$12.99

Burgers

Big & Hot

$12.99

Chargrilled angus topped with banana peppers, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese

Breakfast Burger

$13.49

Juicy Angus on top of a bagel stacked with ham, bacon, egg, american cheese and maple infused BBQ sauce

Hot Mess

$13.49

Open face Angus atop Mancini's Italian bread, topped with fries, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, chili and gravy

Jacked Up

$12.99

Our signature Angus burger topped with candied jalapenos, bacon, fried onion straws and pepper jack cheese sauce

The Works

$12.99

Chargrilled Angus topped with cheddar and provolone, bacon, peppers, onions, mushrooms and our hot pepper mayo

Three Cheese Burger

$12.49

Chargrilled Angus covered in cheddar, provolone and pepper jack on a kaiser roll

Z Burger

$11.49

Chargrilled Angus cooked to your liking, served with your choice of cheese on a kaiser roll

Entrees

Chicken Breast Duo

$13.99

Two tender chicken breast perfectly grilled, served with your choice of two sides

Cold Water Cod

$14.99

Our jumbo cod, fried, or broiled with your choice of two sides

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$14.99

Filet Tips

$15.99

Tender filet tips with buttery mushroom caps, cooked to your liking and served with two sides

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.99

House made tender meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy with your choice of one side

Monday Special

$13.99

New York Strip Steak

$19.99

tender and tasty New York strip steak with your choice of two sides

Pasta Vienna

$14.99

Cavatappi pasta with chargrilled chicken, hot Italian sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms tossed in garlic oil with a splash of marinara. Served with a house salad

Peppers & Pasta

$14.99

House made stuffed cubanelle peppers topped with marinara and provolone over cavatappi pasta. Served with a house salad

Pierogi Dinner

$11.99

Pan fried pierogi's filled with cheese and potato, topped with sauteed onions with your choice of two sides

Ravioli Dinner

$13.99

Salmon Dijon

$15.49

Fresh water salmon pan seared and topped with Chef Chris's special recipe Dijon sauce, served with your choice of two sides

Sirloin Steak

$13.99

Our tender 6 oz. sirloin steak with your choice of two sides

Steak, Cakes & Spuds

$16.99

Tender filet tips, two house made crab cakes and your choice of potato

Stretched Coconut Shrimp Skewer Dinner

$14.99

Turkey Dinner

$12.99

Taste just like Thanksgiving Day! Thick slices house roasted turkey breast served with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy

Salads

Chicken Fries & Cheese

$11.99

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chargrilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fries and provolone over mixed greens

Cod Salad

$13.99

Breaded cod deep fried and served atop mixed greens, onions, tomato, french fries and topped with provolone cheese

Filet Tip Salad

$15.48

Gyro Salad

$10.99

Authentic spit roasted gyro meat, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & feta over mixed greens, served with a pita

House Salad

$4.49

Fresh mixed greens topped with provolone, cherry tomatoes, olives, and onions

Steak Fries & Cheese

$12.99

Steak n Chicken Salad

$15.49

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with steak, over mixed greens, french fries, tomato, onion, and provolone

Taco Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped with tasty taco meat, tortilla chips, fresh salsa, cheddar cheese, and sour cream

Tuna Salad

$10.49

A heaping scoop of our house made tuna salad served atop mixed greens, with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, provolone and a pita

Veggie Grill Salad

$10.99

Mixed grilled vegetables & provolone over mixed greens, served with a pita

Breakfast

Belgian Waffle

$7.49

Light and crispy, topped with butter and a hint of powdered sugar

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.49

Cinnamon bread lightly battered and grilled until golden, topped with a drizzling of sweet cinnamon icing and whipped cream

Egg in a Basket

$10.00

Two eggs your way, nestled in grilled white bread and topped with creamy cheddar cheese, served with home fries or hash brown bites and your choice of meat

French Toast

$8.99

Three pieces of fresh Italian bread lightly battered, grilled till golden and topped with butter and a dusting of powdered sugar

Mad Scramble

$11.99

Three scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon or Italian sausage, home fries or hash brown bites, peppers and onions and cheese sauce all mixed up for one delicious breakfast. Served with toast

Steak & Eggs

$13.49

Two eggs cooked to your liking, served with our tender 6 oz. Sirloin steak, home fries or hash brown bites and toast

Stuffed French Toast

$10.99

Grilled Italian bread with layers of sweet cream and topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream

Z Squared

$8.99

Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon, ham or sausage, two pieces of toast and home fries or hash brown bites

Z Squared Plus

$10.99

Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon, ham or sausage, two pieces of toast, home fries or hash brown bites and two buttermilk pancakes or two pieces of french toast

Z Stack

$7.99

Three fluffy pancakes

Breakfast Sandwiches

Americana

$9.99

Two over hard eggs and american cheese served on thick Italian toast with your choice of: bacon, ham, or sausage patties

Grecian Delight

$9.49

Two over-hard eggs with provolone and gyro meat served on a pita

Italian Stallion

$9.49

Two over hard eggs, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese on thick Italian toast

Omelettes

Omelette

$10.99

Any three toppings from below folded between three large eggs, served with home fries or hash brown bites and toast

Breakfast Sides

Side 3 eggs

$3.49

Bacon

$2.99

Bagel

$2.49

English Muffin

$2.49

Ham

$2.99

Hash Brown Bites

$2.49

Home Fries

$2.99

Italian Toast

$2.49

Rye Toast

$2.49

Sausage Gravy

$1.00Out of stock

Sausage Links

$3.49

Sausage Patties

$3.49

Side 1 Egg

$1.49

Side 2 Eggs

$2.49

Side Cinnamon French Toast

$7.49

Side French Toast

$5.99

Side of Potato Pancakes

$3.99

Side Stack

$5.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

White Toast

$1.99

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.99

Kid Cake

$5.99

Kid Chicken Breast

$7.99

Kid Cinnamon French Toast

$5.99

With your choice of one piece of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty

Kid French Toast

$5.99

With your choice of one piece of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty

Kid Grilled Chz

$7.99

Kid Hot Dog

$7.99

Kid Mac & Chz

$7.99

Kid Pasta

$7.99

Kid Pasta w/ Meatball

$7.99

Kid Z Breakfast

$5.99

One egg, one piece of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty, choice of potato, and one piece of toast

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.99

Kids Waffle

$5.99

Soup

Cup Soup Du Jour

$3.19Out of stock

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$4.99

Cup Chili

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$5.49

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Sides

Applesauce

$1.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

French Fries

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.49

Potato cake side

$3.99

Sauteed Vegetable

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.49

Sweet Potato FF

$3.99

Desserts

Call for pie selection of the day

Pie of the day

$4.99

Extras

Extra Condiment

Extra meat

Extra veg

Extra cheese

Specials

Gyro/chicken Bar

$15.95

DRINKS NON-ALCOHOLIC

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Brewed Iced Tea

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Hot Chocolate Bar

$2.50

Lemonade

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Peach

$1.00

Perrier

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$1.99

Red Bull

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Strawberry

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Watermelon

$1.00

Ciders/Malts

As required by law, please choose a maximum of two beer items per order.
Angry Orchard 6pk

Angry Orchard 6pk

$15.00

Angry Orchard 6pk
$15.00

Twisted Tea/Lemonade 6pk

Twisted Tea/Lemonade 6pk

$12.00

Twisted Tea/Lemonade 6pk
$12.00

Craft

Dogfish 90 Mins 6pk

Dogfish 90 Mins 6pk

$18.00

Dogfish 90 Mins 6pk
$18.00

Dogfish 60 Mins 6pk

Dogfish 60 Mins 6pk

$16.50

Dogfish 60 Mins 6pk
$16.50

Domestic

Bud

$7.50

Bud
$7.50

Bud Light

$7.50

Bud Light
$7.50

Coors Light

$7.50

Coors Light
$7.50

Corona

$10.50

Corona
$10.50

Corona Light

$10.50

Corona Light
$10.50

Corona Premeir

$10.50

Corona Premeir
$10.50

Heineken

$12.00

Heineken
$12.00

IC Light

$7.50

IC Light
$7.50

IC Light (cans)

$7.50

IC Light (cans)
$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$9.00

Michelob Ultra
$9.00

Miller High Life

$7.50

Miller High Life
$7.50

Miller Light (cans 16 oz.)

$9.00

Miller Light (cans 16 oz.)
$9.00

Miller Light

$7.50

Miller Light
$7.50

Modelo Especial

$10.50

Modelo Especial
$10.50

PBR Hard Coffee (cans 16 oz.)

PBR Hard Coffee (cans 16 oz.)

$22.50

PBR Hard Coffee (cans 16 oz.)
$22.50
Technically this is a delicious and fun new flavored malt beverage.

Yuengling (cans 16 oz.)

$7.50

Yuengling (cans 16 oz.)
$7.50

Yuengling

$7.50

Yuengling
$7.50

Mystery 6pk

$9.00

Starters & Snacks

1/2 Doz. Boneless Wings

$7.19

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.19

Chicken tenderloins, lightly breaded in house and fried

Crab Cakes

$15.59

Three delicious house made crab cakes served with a side of remoulade

Doz. Boneless Wings

$11.99

Served with your choice of sauce: Z House Rub, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan or Sweet Jalapeno

Fried Cauliflower

$9.59Out of stock

Fried Cheese

$11.99

Crispy house breaded fried provolone & pepper jack - served with marinara or ranch

Grape Leaves

$11.99Out of stock

Tender grape leaves stuffed with lamb, rice & aromatic herbs. Served with olive tapenade, pepper relish, tzatziki and pita

Hand Cut Fries

$4.79

Hot Pepper Ch Balls

$9.59Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99

Spicy jalapenos and cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried

Mac & Cheese

$7.19

A creamy blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses

Mini Tacos

Out of stock

Nachos

$11.99

Crunchy tortillas smothered in cheddar cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, olives, jalapenos & topped with sour cream and salsa

Onion Rings

$10.79

Sweet Vidalia onions breaded, deep fried, and served with our hot pepper mayo sauce

Picka Dippa

$10.79

Spinach and Artichoke dip, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce, Beer Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Pico de Gallo, or Tzatziki with your choice of chips or pita

Pickle Chips

$11.99

Sliced dill pickles battered and deep fried. Served with a side of dill dip

Pita

$1.20

Pizza Logs

$9.59Out of stock

Potato Dippers

$11.99

A slimmed down version of a potato skin. Deep fried and perfectly shaped for dipping. Served with red pepper sour cream

Potato Pancakes

$11.99

Shredded potatoes lightly seasoned with onion, spices and pan fried until golden

Pretzels & Cheese

$11.99

Soft pretzel twist served with your choice of cheddar cheese sauce, beer cheese or pepper jack cheese sauce

Sampler Platter

$16.79

Chicken wings, Fried cheese, Jalapeno Poppers and Soft Pretzel Twists. Served with your choice of two: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Marinara, or Cheddar Cheese sauce

Stuffed Peppers

$11.99

Banana peppers stuffed with our seasoned beef and sausage mix, topped with red sauce and baked with provolone

Wing 1/2 Doz

$10.79

Served with your choice of sauce: Z House Rub, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan or Sweet Jalapeno

Wings

$17.99

12 Wings with your choice of: Z House Rub, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Cajun, Garlic Parmesan

Zucchini

$11.99

Fresh sliced zucchini sticks hand-breaded, fried and served with marinara or ranch

Sandwiches

Mexican Gyro

$8.39Out of stock

BLT

$10.79

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on our tossed thick Italian bread

BLTTC

$11.99

Hickory smoked bacon with real carved turkey breast and melted cheddar cheese - sandwiched between two slices of thick italian bread, topped with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Chipotle

$13.19

Chargrilled chicken topped with caramelized onion, chipotle pepper, bacon, pepper jack cheese and ranch

Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Chargrilled chicken in a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Tender marinated chicken cooked over an open flame and served on a soft kaiser roll

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crunchy fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chippewa Cheesesteak

$13.19

Tender chopped sirloin steak with peppers, onion and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll

Club

$11.99

Tender house roasted turkey & ham layered between toasted bread with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Cod Sandwich

$13.19

Hand breaded with panko, fried till golden and served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Filet Tip Sandwich

$14.39

Tender filet tips topped with caramelized onion and melted provolone. Served on a ciabatta with our Dijon sauce

French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Perfectly grilled thick sliced bread with melted provolone, caramelized onions, served with a side of french onion broth and fries

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chargrilled chicken topped with red onion, banana pepper, olive tapenade and provolone on a warm ciabatta roll

Grilled Cheese

$10.79

Thick sliced Italian bread perfectly grilled with your choice of: american, cheddar, provolone, pepper jack, or swiss

Gyro

$10.79

Authentic spit roasted gyro meat on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce

Italian Sausage Ciabatta

$11.99

Crumbled hot sausage, banana peppers, olives, roasted red peppers, and provolone on a hot ciabatta roll

Meatball Hoagie

$13.19

Hand made meatballs slow roasted in our house made marinara, topped with provolone and served on a hoagie roll

Reuben Sandwich

$13.19

Slow roasted house made corned beef, thousand island, sauerkraut, and swiss on marbled rye

Turkey Gyro

$11.99

Roasted turkey, thick sliced bacon, melted cheddar cheese and tomato on a warm pita. topped with red pepper mayo

Veggie Wrap Sandwich

$10.79

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, portabella mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato

Hot Open Face

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Tender meatloaf atop thick cut Italian bread served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Thick cut house roasted turkey breast atop a thick slice of Mancini's Italian bread served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Meltz

Breakfast Melt

$13.79

Fried egg, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese with a light dusting of powdered sugar

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$13.79

Boneless buffalo wings, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Monte Cristo Melt

$13.79

Ham, house roasted turkey breast, bacon and swiss with a light dusting of powdered sugar

Stuffed Banana Pepper Melt

$13.79

Homemade stuffed banana peppers, marinara, mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Melt

$13.79

Grilled chicken breast, sweet candied jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack cheese and lettuce dusted with Cajun

Meatball Melt

$13.79

Burgers

Big & Hot

$14.39

Chargrilled angus topped with banana peppers, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese

Breakfast Burger

$14.39

Juicy Angus on top of a bagel stacked with ham, bacon, egg, american cheese and maple infused BBQ sauce

Hot Mess

$14.39

Open face Angus atop Mancini's Italian bread, topped with fries, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, chili and gravy

Jacked Up

$14.39

Our signature Angus burger topped with candied jalapenos, bacon, fried onion straws and pepper jack cheese sauce

The Works

$14.39

Chargrilled Angus topped with cheddar and provolone, bacon, peppers, onions, mushrooms and our hot pepper mayo

Three Cheese Burger

$13.19

Chargrilled Angus covered in cheddar, provolone and pepper jack on a kaiser roll

Z Burger

$12.59

Chargrilled Angus cooked to your liking, served with your choice of cheese on a kaiser roll

Entrees

Chicken Breast Duo

$15.59

Two tender chicken breast perfectly grilled, served with your choice of two sides

Cold Water Cod

$16.79

Our jumbo cod, fried, or broiled with your choice of two sides

Filet Tips

$17.99

Tender filet tips with buttery mushroom caps, cooked to your liking and served with two sides

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.39

House made tender meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy with your choice of one side

New York Strip Steak

$19.19

tender and tasty New York strip steak with your choice of two sides

Pasta Vienna

$16.79

Cavatappi pasta with chargrilled chicken, hot Italian sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms tossed in garlic oil with a splash of marinara. Served with a house salad

Peppers & Pasta

$16.79

House made stuffed cubanelle peppers topped with marinara and provolone over cavatappi pasta. Served with a house salad

Pierogi Dinner

$13.19

Pan fried pierogi's filled with cheese and potato, topped with sauteed onions with your choice of two sides

Salmon Dijon

$16.79

Fresh water salmon pan seared and topped with Chef Chris's special recipe Dijon sauce, served with your choice of two sides

Sirloin Steak

$15.59

Our tender 6 oz. sirloin steak with your choice of two sides

Steak, Cakes & Spuds

$19.19

Tender filet tips, two house made crab cakes and your choice of potato

Turkey Dinner

$14.39

Taste just like Thanksgiving Day! Thick slices house roasted turkey breast served with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.39

Chargrilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fries and provolone over mixed greens

Cod Salad

$15.59

Breaded cod deep fried and served atop mixed greens, onions, tomato, french fries and topped with provolone cheese

Gyro Salad

$11.99

Authentic spit roasted gyro meat, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & feta over mixed greens, served with a pita

House Salad

$4.79

Fresh mixed greens topped with provolone, cherry tomatoes, olives, and onions

Taco Salad

$13.19

Mixed greens topped with tasty taco meat, tortilla chips, fresh salsa, cheddar cheese, and sour cream

Tuna Salad

$11.99

A heaping scoop of our house made tuna salad served atop mixed greens, with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, provolone and a pita

Veggie Grill Salad

$11.99

Mixed grilled vegetables & provolone over mixed greens, served with a pita

Filet Tip Salad

$18.58

Steak n Chicken Salad

$17.99

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with steak, over mixed greens, french fries, tomato, onion, and provolone

Breakfast

Belgian Waffle

$7.19

Light and crispy, topped with butter and a hint of powdered sugar

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.79

Cinnamon bread lightly battered and grilled until golden, topped with a drizzling of sweet cinnamon icing and whipped cream

Egg in a Basket

$10.20

Two eggs your way, nestled in grilled white bread and topped with creamy cheddar cheese, served with home fries or hash brown bites and your choice of meat

French Toast

$9.59

Three pieces of fresh Italian bread lightly battered, grilled till golden and topped with butter and a dusting of powdered sugar

Mad Scramble

$12.59

Three scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon or Italian sausage, home fries or hash brown bites, peppers and onions and cheese sauce all mixed up for one delicious breakfast. Served with toast

Steak & Eggs

$14.39

Two eggs cooked to your liking, served with our tender 6 oz. Sirloin steak, home fries or hash brown bites and toast

Stuffed French Toast

$11.99

Grilled Italian bread with layers of sweet cream and topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream

Z Squared

$9.59

Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon, ham or sausage, two pieces of toast and home fries or hash brown bites

Z Squared Plus

$11.99

Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon, ham or sausage, two pieces of toast, home fries or hash brown bites and two buttermilk pancakes or two pieces of french toast

Z Stack

$8.39

Three fluffy pancakes

Breakfast Sandwiches

Americana

$9.59

Two over hard eggs and american cheese served on thick Italian toast with your choice of: bacon, ham, or sausage patties

Grecian Delight

$9.59

Two over-hard eggs with provolone and gyro meat served on a pita

Italian Stallion

$9.59

Two over hard eggs, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese on thick Italian toast

Omelettes

Omelette

$11.39

Any three toppings from below folded between three large eggs, served with home fries or hash brown bites and toast

Breakfast Sides

Side 3 eggs

$4.19

Bacon

$3.59

Bagel

$2.99

English Muffin

$2.99

Ham

$3.59

Hash Brown Bites

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Italian Toast

$2.99

Rye Toast

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.20Out of stock

Sausage Links

$3.59

Sausage Patties

$3.59

Side 1 Egg

$1.79

Side 2 Eggs

$2.99

Side Cinnamon French Toast

$7.19

Side French Toast

$5.99

Side of Potato Pancakes

$4.79

Side Stack

$5.99

Wheat Toast

$2.39

White Toast

$2.39

Kids

Kid Burger

$8.39

Kid Cake

$8.39

Kid Chicken Breast

$8.39

Kid Cinnamon French Toast

$8.39

With your choice of one piece of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty

Kid French Toast

$8.39

With your choice of one piece of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty

Kid Grilled Chz

$8.39

Kid Hot Dog

$8.39

Kid Mac & Chz

$8.39

Kid Pasta

$8.39

Kid Pasta w/ Meatball

$8.39

Kid Z Breakfast

$8.39

One egg, one piece of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty, choice of potato, and one piece of toast

Kids Boneless Wings

$8.39

Kids Waffle

$8.39

Soup

Cup Soup Du Jour

$3.83Out of stock

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$5.51

Cup Chili

$4.19

Bowl Chili

$5.99

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Sides

Applesauce

$2.39

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$4.19

Coleslaw

$2.99

French Fries

$2.39

Mac & Cheese

$4.19

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.19

Potato cake side

$4.79

Sauteed Vegetable

$4.19

Side Salad

$4.79

Sweet Potato FF

$2.99

Desserts

Call for pie selection of the day

Pie of the day

$5.99

Extras

Extra Condiment

Extra meat

Extra veg

Extra cheese

Specials

Gyro/chicken Bar

$19.14

Kielbasa Sandwich

$13.19

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open 11am - 9pm Mon-Thurs and 8am - 9pm Fri-Sun for dine-in, carryout pickup and curbside pickup...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... For Curbside Pickup, choose "Pickup" for your order and pull your car to the front door. We'll bring your food out!

Website

Location

2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Directions

