Z Pub & Diner
1,307 Reviews
$$
2580 Constitution Blvd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
FOOD
Ordering Online
Starters & Snacks
Pulled Chic Nachos
1/2 Doz. Boneless Wings
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Chicken tenderloins, lightly breaded in house and fried
Crab Cakes
Three delicious house made crab cakes served with a side of remoulade
Doz. Boneless Wings
Served with your choice of sauce: Z House Rub, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan or Sweet Jalapeno
Fried Cheese
Crispy house breaded fried provolone & pepper jack - served with marinara or ranch
Grape Leaves
Tender grape leaves stuffed with lamb, rice & aromatic herbs. Served with olive tapenade, pepper relish, tzatziki and pita
Hand Cut Fries
Hush Puppy App
Jalapeno Poppers
Spicy jalapenos and cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried
Mac & Cheese
A creamy blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses
Mac N Cheese Bites
Nachos
Crunchy tortillas smothered in cheddar cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, olives, jalapenos & topped with sour cream and salsa
Onion Rings
Sweet Vidalia onions breaded, deep fried, and served with our hot pepper mayo sauce
Picka Dippa
Spinach and Artichoke dip, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce, Beer Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Pico de Gallo, or Tzatziki with your choice of chips or pita
Pickle Chips
Sliced dill pickles battered and deep fried. Served with a side of dill dip
Pita
Potato Dippers
A slimmed down version of a potato skin. Deep fried and perfectly shaped for dipping. Served with red pepper sour cream
Potato Pancakes
Shredded potatoes lightly seasoned with onion, spices and pan fried until golden
Pretzels & Cheese
Soft pretzel twist served with your choice of cheddar cheese sauce, beer cheese or pepper jack cheese sauce
Sampler Platter
Chicken wings, Fried cheese, Jalapeno Poppers and Soft Pretzel Twists. Served with your choice of two: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Marinara, or Cheddar Cheese sauce
Stretched Coc Shrimp App
Stuffed Peppers
Banana peppers stuffed with our seasoned beef and sausage mix, topped with red sauce and baked with provolone
Wing 1/2 Doz
Served with your choice of sauce: Z House Rub, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan or Sweet Jalapeno
Wings
12 Wings with your choice of: Z House Rub, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Cajun, Garlic Parmesan
Zucchini
Fresh sliced zucchini sticks hand-breaded, fried and served with marinara or ranch
Sandwiches
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on our tossed thick Italian bread
BLTTC
Hickory smoked bacon with real carved turkey breast and melted cheddar cheese - sandwiched between two slices of thick italian bread, topped with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Chipotle
Chargrilled chicken topped with caramelized onion, chipotle pepper, bacon, pepper jack cheese and ranch
Chicken Gyro
Chargrilled chicken in a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Tender marinated chicken cooked over an open flame and served on a soft kaiser roll
Chicken Wrap
Crunchy fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chippewa Cheesesteak
Tender chopped sirloin steak with peppers, onion and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll
Club
Tender house roasted turkey & ham layered between toasted bread with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Cod Sandwich
Hand breaded with panko, fried till golden and served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Filet Tip Sandwich
Tender filet tips topped with caramelized onion and melted provolone. Served on a ciabatta with our Dijon sauce
French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Perfectly grilled thick sliced bread with melted provolone, caramelized onions, served with a side of french onion broth and fries
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Chargrilled chicken topped with red onion, banana pepper, olive tapenade and provolone on a warm ciabatta roll
Grilled Cheese
Thick sliced Italian bread perfectly grilled with your choice of: american, cheddar, provolone, pepper jack, or swiss
Gyro
Authentic spit roasted gyro meat on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Italian Sausage Ciabatta
Crumbled hot sausage, banana peppers, olives, roasted red peppers, and provolone on a hot ciabatta roll
Meatball Hoagie
Hand made meatballs slow roasted in our house made marinara, topped with provolone and served on a hoagie roll
Reuben Sandwich
Slow roasted house made corned beef, thousand island, sauerkraut, and swiss on marbled rye
Turkey Gyro
Roasted turkey, thick sliced bacon, melted cheddar cheese and tomato on a warm pita. topped with red pepper mayo
Veggie Wrap Sandwich
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, portabella mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato
Hot Open Face
Meltz
Breakfast Melt
Fried egg, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese with a light dusting of powdered sugar
Buffalo Chicken Melt
Boneless buffalo wings, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion
Monte Cristo Melt
Ham, house roasted turkey breast, bacon and swiss with a light dusting of powdered sugar
Stuffed Banana Pepper Melt
Homemade stuffed banana peppers, marinara, mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast, sweet candied jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack cheese and lettuce dusted with Cajun
Meatball Melt
Burgers
Big & Hot
Chargrilled angus topped with banana peppers, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese
Breakfast Burger
Juicy Angus on top of a bagel stacked with ham, bacon, egg, american cheese and maple infused BBQ sauce
Hot Mess
Open face Angus atop Mancini's Italian bread, topped with fries, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, chili and gravy
Jacked Up
Our signature Angus burger topped with candied jalapenos, bacon, fried onion straws and pepper jack cheese sauce
The Works
Chargrilled Angus topped with cheddar and provolone, bacon, peppers, onions, mushrooms and our hot pepper mayo
Three Cheese Burger
Chargrilled Angus covered in cheddar, provolone and pepper jack on a kaiser roll
Z Burger
Chargrilled Angus cooked to your liking, served with your choice of cheese on a kaiser roll
Entrees
Chicken Breast Duo
Two tender chicken breast perfectly grilled, served with your choice of two sides
Cold Water Cod
Our jumbo cod, fried, or broiled with your choice of two sides
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Filet Tips
Tender filet tips with buttery mushroom caps, cooked to your liking and served with two sides
Meatloaf Dinner
House made tender meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy with your choice of one side
Monday Special
New York Strip Steak
tender and tasty New York strip steak with your choice of two sides
Pasta Vienna
Cavatappi pasta with chargrilled chicken, hot Italian sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms tossed in garlic oil with a splash of marinara. Served with a house salad
Peppers & Pasta
House made stuffed cubanelle peppers topped with marinara and provolone over cavatappi pasta. Served with a house salad
Pierogi Dinner
Pan fried pierogi's filled with cheese and potato, topped with sauteed onions with your choice of two sides
Ravioli Dinner
Salmon Dijon
Fresh water salmon pan seared and topped with Chef Chris's special recipe Dijon sauce, served with your choice of two sides
Sirloin Steak
Our tender 6 oz. sirloin steak with your choice of two sides
Steak, Cakes & Spuds
Tender filet tips, two house made crab cakes and your choice of potato
Stretched Coconut Shrimp Skewer Dinner
Turkey Dinner
Taste just like Thanksgiving Day! Thick slices house roasted turkey breast served with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy
Salads
Chicken Fries & Cheese
Chicken Salad
Chargrilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fries and provolone over mixed greens
Cod Salad
Breaded cod deep fried and served atop mixed greens, onions, tomato, french fries and topped with provolone cheese
Filet Tip Salad
Gyro Salad
Authentic spit roasted gyro meat, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & feta over mixed greens, served with a pita
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with provolone, cherry tomatoes, olives, and onions
Steak Fries & Cheese
Steak n Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with steak, over mixed greens, french fries, tomato, onion, and provolone
Taco Salad
Mixed greens topped with tasty taco meat, tortilla chips, fresh salsa, cheddar cheese, and sour cream
Tuna Salad
A heaping scoop of our house made tuna salad served atop mixed greens, with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, provolone and a pita
Veggie Grill Salad
Mixed grilled vegetables & provolone over mixed greens, served with a pita
Breakfast
Belgian Waffle
Light and crispy, topped with butter and a hint of powdered sugar
Cinnamon French Toast
Cinnamon bread lightly battered and grilled until golden, topped with a drizzling of sweet cinnamon icing and whipped cream
Egg in a Basket
Two eggs your way, nestled in grilled white bread and topped with creamy cheddar cheese, served with home fries or hash brown bites and your choice of meat
French Toast
Three pieces of fresh Italian bread lightly battered, grilled till golden and topped with butter and a dusting of powdered sugar
Mad Scramble
Three scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon or Italian sausage, home fries or hash brown bites, peppers and onions and cheese sauce all mixed up for one delicious breakfast. Served with toast
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs cooked to your liking, served with our tender 6 oz. Sirloin steak, home fries or hash brown bites and toast
Stuffed French Toast
Grilled Italian bread with layers of sweet cream and topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream
Z Squared
Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon, ham or sausage, two pieces of toast and home fries or hash brown bites
Z Squared Plus
Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon, ham or sausage, two pieces of toast, home fries or hash brown bites and two buttermilk pancakes or two pieces of french toast
Z Stack
Three fluffy pancakes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Americana
Two over hard eggs and american cheese served on thick Italian toast with your choice of: bacon, ham, or sausage patties
Grecian Delight
Two over-hard eggs with provolone and gyro meat served on a pita
Italian Stallion
Two over hard eggs, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese on thick Italian toast
Omelettes
Breakfast Sides
Side 3 eggs
Bacon
Bagel
English Muffin
Ham
Hash Brown Bites
Home Fries
Italian Toast
Rye Toast
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side Cinnamon French Toast
Side French Toast
Side of Potato Pancakes
Side Stack
Wheat Toast
White Toast
Kids
Kid Burger
Kid Cake
Kid Chicken Breast
Kid Cinnamon French Toast
With your choice of one piece of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty
Kid French Toast
With your choice of one piece of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty
Kid Grilled Chz
Kid Hot Dog
Kid Mac & Chz
Kid Pasta
Kid Pasta w/ Meatball
Kid Z Breakfast
One egg, one piece of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty, choice of potato, and one piece of toast
Kids Boneless Wings
Kids Waffle
Soup
Sides
Desserts
Specials
DRINKS NON-ALCOHOLIC
Beverages
Apple Juice
Brewed Iced Tea
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate Bar
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Peach
Perrier
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
Root Beer
Sprite
Strawberry
Sweet Tea
Tomato Juice
Watermelon
BEER
Ordering Beer
Ciders/Malts
Craft
Domestic
Bud
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premeir
Heineken
IC Light
IC Light (cans)
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Light (cans 16 oz.)
Miller Light
Modelo Especial
PBR Hard Coffee (cans 16 oz.)
Yuengling (cans 16 oz.)
Yuengling
Mystery 6pk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Open 11am - 9pm Mon-Thurs and 8am - 9pm Fri-Sun for dine-in, carryout pickup and curbside pickup...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... For Curbside Pickup, choose "Pickup" for your order and pull your car to the front door. We'll bring your food out!
2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010