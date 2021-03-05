Fisher's Bar and Grill 131 S Main St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
American food, fresh never frozen beef, pittsburgh salads, best wings in town, zelie steak and fish sandwich are the best! Breakfast is cheap, quick and amazing! Come and try everything, you'll be hooked!
Location
131 S Main St, Zelienople, PA 16063
Gallery
