- Home
- /
- Wexford
- /
- North Side
- /
- Slice on Broadway - Wexford
Slice on Broadway - Wexford
No reviews yet
10339 Perry Highway
Wexford, PA 15090
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Create Your Own Pizza
House Pizza
Alotta Ricotta
Ricotta Cream Sauce with thinly sliced Prosciutto and Fresh Basil. Simple, but we like it a lotta.
Athena
White Pizza Topped with Fresh Baby Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, and Crumbled Feta Cheese. Our tribute to The Goddess of Good Pizza.
Buffalo Chicken
White Pizza topped with Sliced Chicken and a healthy dose of Buffalo Wing Sauce. It’s all the joy of Buffalo Wings, without all those pesky bones. (Try it with Crumbled Gorgonzola!)
Capricciosa
House Red Sauce, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, and Mushrooms. It’s Italian for capricious. We don’t know what that means, so we just call it delicious.
Cheese Steak Pizza
Featured on the Travel Channel White Pizza topped with Sliced Steak, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sliced Red Onions. The classic Hoagie you love is now a pizza.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our White Sauce base topped with Sliced Chicken, crispy Bacon and drizzled with our House Made Ranch Dressing
Dayak Gonzo
White Pizza topped with Fresh Spinach, Sliced Steak, Red Onions, Crispy Bacon, and Gorgonzola Cheese. This one is pretty as a picture... a really good picture.
Fancy Pants
Basil Pesto Sauce, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Baby Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, and Ricotta. Best enjoyed whilst wearing a top hat and monocle, old chap!
Garden
House Red Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, and Sliced Red Onions. PETA would be proud.
Green Monster
Basil Pesto Sauce, Ricotta, Fresh Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Peppers. It’s scary good!
Hawaiian
House Red Sauce, Pineapple, Capicola, and Sliced Red Onions. If you’re going to put Pineapple on Pizza, you may as well do it right. (Try it with Bacon!)
John's BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Sliced Chicken, and Red Onions. A Tribute Pizza to a man passionate about family, friends and great BBQ.
Luca Pie
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. There’s no ‘sleeping with the fishes’ with this one!
Margherita
House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella (Or Di Latte), Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Pleasing palates since 1889!
Parm Raised Chicken
White Sauce with Breaded Chicken Breast, topped with our House Red Sauce and dollops of Ricotta Cheese.
Pizza di Broccolini
U.S. Pizza Cup winning Pizza Rich Ricotta Cream Sauce topped with Hot Italian Sausage and Garlic Roasted Broccolini…Mangia!
Rico's Favorite
White Sauce AND Red Sauce with House Blend Cheese, topped with Pepperoni and Fresh Roasted Banana Peppers.
Santino Pizza
Thicker Crust with Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, and House Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese and Ricotta.
Spicy Italian
House Red Sauce, Hot Sopressata, Capicola, Pepperoni, and Banana Pepper Rings. This one is sure to give your taste buds an offer they can’t refuse.
Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza
Just like the classic Stuffed Banana Peppers, but on a pie. Fresh Roasted Banana Peppers, Meatballs, and Sauce covered with Cheese on Thicker Crust.
Supremo
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, and Sliced Red Onions. Kitchen sink not included.
Slaughter House Five
Hoagies
Classic Italian Hoagie
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!
Classic Steak Hoagie
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
Spicy Italian Hoagie
Hot Sopressata, Capicola, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Banana Pepper Rings and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Mamma Mia, that’s a spicy sangweech!
Venetian Hoagie
Hot Sopressata, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Baby Spinach, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Gondoliers love it!
Luca Hoagie
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Roasted Red Peppers and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or try it with our Pesto Sauce). The first sandwich we ever made, and still one of our favorites!
Gonzo Hoagie
Sliced Steak, Crispy Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Baby Spinach, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. You’ll go Gonzo when you taste it! (No, it’s not named after the Muppet.)
Steak Caballero Hoagie
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. Muy picante! Muy bueno!
Chicken Club Hoagie
Sliced Chicken, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and our Basil Pesto Sauce. Hungry? Join the Club!
Ultra Mega Chicken Hoagie
Sliced Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Banana Pepper Rings, Sliced Red Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. The legend has become reality.
Meatball Hoagie
Meatballs, Sauce, and Cheese. Feeling spicy? Add Fresh Banana Peppers.
The Greenhouse Hoagie
Mushrooms, Spinach, Black Olives, Green and Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Cheese topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and House Balsamic Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sliced Red Onion. No Buffalo were harmed in the making of this sandwich.
Chicken Parm Hoagie
Breaded Chicken Breast covered in House Red Sauce and Cheese. Our sauciest creation yet!
House Calzones
My Poor Meatball
Meatballs, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
Grandma's Garden
Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Green & Red Peppers, Black Olives & Mushrooms, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
The Pepperoni-Zonie
Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
The Buff Chick
Buffalo Chicken, House Blend Cheese, and Magic Garlic Seasoning served with Ranch on the side
The Brocc-O
Broccolini & Hot Italian Sausage, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
Chicken on the Parm
Sliced Breaded Chicken, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
Signore Steak Pizzaiola
Sliced Steak, Green & Red Peppers, Onions, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
Italian Popeye
Spinach, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
Create Your Own
Salads
The Little Guy
Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, topped with Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, Cheese, plus your choice of Dressing. It doesn’t mind playing second fiddle. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Classic Chicken
Sliced Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. Healthy enough for a hen; hearty enough for a rooster.
Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad
Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!
Bacon, Spinach, Gorgonzola
Chopped Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, served atop mounds of Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. Who knew Bacon could be so sophisticated?
Antipasto
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Crumbled Feta Cheese, and Crotons, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s not really anti-anything, except maybe hunger.
The Big Guy
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing.
Dinners
Meatball Parm & Pasta
Three of our almost famous Meatballs over Penne Pasta all topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese.
Chicken Parm & Pasta
Breaded and Seasoned Chicken Breast topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese served with a side of Penne.
Baked Penne
Penne Pasta topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese.
Pasta di Broccolini
Chicken and Broccolini over Penne Pasta tossed with our House Garlic and Oil and topped with Cheese.
Sticks
Pizza Bread
Sauce
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!
10339 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090