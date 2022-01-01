Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice on Broadway - Wexford

10339 Perry Highway

Wexford, PA 15090

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
The Little Guy
Margherita

Create Your Own Pizza

The People's Pizza. Customized by you!! Choose our standard regular crust (thin) or make it a little thicker, Get Saucy and top it how you like!
Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$12.99+

The People's Pizza. Customized by you!! Choose our standard regular crust (thin) or make it a little thicker, Get Saucy and top it how you like!

House Pizza

Alotta Ricotta

Alotta Ricotta

$16.99+

Ricotta Cream Sauce with thinly sliced Prosciutto and Fresh Basil. Simple, but we like it a lotta.

Athena

Athena

$16.99+

White Pizza Topped with Fresh Baby Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, and Crumbled Feta Cheese. Our tribute to The Goddess of Good Pizza.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

White Pizza topped with Sliced Chicken and a healthy dose of Buffalo Wing Sauce. It’s all the joy of Buffalo Wings, without all those pesky bones. (Try it with Crumbled Gorgonzola!)

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$16.99+

House Red Sauce, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, and Mushrooms. It’s Italian for capricious. We don’t know what that means, so we just call it delicious.

Cheese Steak Pizza

Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.99+

Featured on the Travel Channel White Pizza topped with Sliced Steak, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sliced Red Onions. The classic Hoagie you love is now a pizza.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99+

Our White Sauce base topped with Sliced Chicken, crispy Bacon and drizzled with our House Made Ranch Dressing

Dayak Gonzo

Dayak Gonzo

$16.99+

White Pizza topped with Fresh Spinach, Sliced Steak, Red Onions, Crispy Bacon, and Gorgonzola Cheese. This one is pretty as a picture... a really good picture.

Fancy Pants

Fancy Pants

$16.99+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Baby Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, and Ricotta. Best enjoyed whilst wearing a top hat and monocle, old chap!

Garden

Garden

$16.99+

House Red Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, and Sliced Red Onions. PETA would be proud.

Green Monster

Green Monster

$16.99+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Ricotta, Fresh Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Peppers. It’s scary good!

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$16.99+

House Red Sauce, Pineapple, Capicola, and Sliced Red Onions. If you’re going to put Pineapple on Pizza, you may as well do it right. (Try it with Bacon!)

John's BBQ Chicken

$16.99+

BBQ Sauce, Sliced Chicken, and Red Onions. A Tribute Pizza to a man passionate about family, friends and great BBQ.

Luca Pie

Luca Pie

$16.99+

House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. There’s no ‘sleeping with the fishes’ with this one!

Margherita

Margherita

$16.99+

House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella (Or Di Latte), Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Pleasing palates since 1889!

Parm Raised Chicken

Parm Raised Chicken

$16.99+

White Sauce with Breaded Chicken Breast, topped with our House Red Sauce and dollops of Ricotta Cheese.

Pizza di Broccolini

Pizza di Broccolini

$16.99+

U.S. Pizza Cup winning Pizza Rich Ricotta Cream Sauce topped with Hot Italian Sausage and Garlic Roasted Broccolini…Mangia!

Rico's Favorite

$16.99+

White Sauce AND Red Sauce with House Blend Cheese, topped with Pepperoni and Fresh Roasted Banana Peppers.

Santino Pizza

Santino Pizza

$16.99+

Thicker Crust with Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, and House Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese and Ricotta.

Spicy Italian

Spicy Italian

$16.99+

House Red Sauce, Hot Sopressata, Capicola, Pepperoni, and Banana Pepper Rings. This one is sure to give your taste buds an offer they can’t refuse.

Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza

$16.99+

Just like the classic Stuffed Banana Peppers, but on a pie. Fresh Roasted Banana Peppers, Meatballs, and Sauce covered with Cheese on Thicker Crust.

Supremo

Supremo

$16.99+

House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, and Sliced Red Onions. Kitchen sink not included.

Slaughter House Five

$16.99+

Hoagies

Classic Italian Hoagie

Classic Italian Hoagie

$9.79

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!

Classic Steak Hoagie

Classic Steak Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!

Spicy Italian Hoagie

Spicy Italian Hoagie

$9.79

Hot Sopressata, Capicola, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Banana Pepper Rings and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Mamma Mia, that’s a spicy sangweech!

Venetian Hoagie

Venetian Hoagie

$9.79

Hot Sopressata, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Baby Spinach, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Gondoliers love it!

Luca Hoagie

$9.79

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Roasted Red Peppers and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or try it with our Pesto Sauce). The first sandwich we ever made, and still one of our favorites!

Gonzo Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Steak, Crispy Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Baby Spinach, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. You’ll go Gonzo when you taste it! (No, it’s not named after the Muppet.)

Steak Caballero Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. Muy picante! Muy bueno!

Chicken Club Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Chicken, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and our Basil Pesto Sauce. Hungry? Join the Club!

Ultra Mega Chicken Hoagie

Ultra Mega Chicken Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Banana Pepper Rings, Sliced Red Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. The legend has become reality.

Meatball Hoagie

$9.79

Meatballs, Sauce, and Cheese. Feeling spicy? Add Fresh Banana Peppers.

The Greenhouse Hoagie

$9.79

Mushrooms, Spinach, Black Olives, Green and Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Cheese topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and House Balsamic Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sliced Red Onion. No Buffalo were harmed in the making of this sandwich.

Chicken Parm Hoagie

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$9.79

Breaded Chicken Breast covered in House Red Sauce and Cheese. Our sauciest creation yet!

House Calzones

My Poor Meatball

My Poor Meatball

$12.99

Meatballs, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Grandma's Garden

Grandma's Garden

$13.99

Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Green & Red Peppers, Black Olives & Mushrooms, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

The Pepperoni-Zonie

The Pepperoni-Zonie

$12.99

Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

The Buff Chick

The Buff Chick

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken, House Blend Cheese, and Magic Garlic Seasoning served with Ranch on the side

The Brocc-O

The Brocc-O

$13.99

Broccolini & Hot Italian Sausage, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Chicken on the Parm

Chicken on the Parm

$13.99

Sliced Breaded Chicken, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Signore Steak Pizzaiola

Signore Steak Pizzaiola

$13.99

Sliced Steak, Green & Red Peppers, Onions, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Italian Popeye

Italian Popeye

$12.99

Spinach, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Create Your Own

House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning with side of Red Sauce Stuff it with Toppings: $2.00 each
Custom Calzone

Custom Calzone

$10.99

House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning with side of Red Sauce Stuff it with Toppings: $2.00 each

Salads

The Little Guy

$4.99

Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, topped with Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, Cheese, plus your choice of Dressing. It doesn't mind playing second fiddle. Add meat of your choice $2.00

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$11.99

Sliced Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. Healthy enough for a hen; hearty enough for a rooster.

Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad

Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$11.99

Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!

Bacon, Spinach, Gorgonzola

Bacon, Spinach, Gorgonzola

$12.99

Chopped Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, served atop mounds of Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. Who knew Bacon could be so sophisticated?

Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.99

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Crumbled Feta Cheese, and Crotons, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s not really anti-anything, except maybe hunger.

The Big Guy

The Big Guy

$12.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It's a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing.

Dinners

Meatball Parm & Pasta

Meatball Parm & Pasta

$11.99

Three of our almost famous Meatballs over Penne Pasta all topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese.

Chicken Parm & Pasta

Chicken Parm & Pasta

$11.99

Breaded and Seasoned Chicken Breast topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese served with a side of Penne.

Baked Penne

Baked Penne

$9.99

Penne Pasta topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese.

Pasta di Broccolini

Pasta di Broccolini

$11.99

Chicken and Broccolini over Penne Pasta tossed with our House Garlic and Oil and topped with Cheese.

Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$1.99

Steak & Onion Roll

$1.99

Spinach Roll

$1.99

Sticks

Breadsticks

$4.99+

Cheese Breadsticks

$6.99+

Buffalo & Cheese Breadsticks

$7.99+

Pesto Bread Sticks

$7.99+

Knots

3 Knots

$2.99

8 Knots

$5.99

Garlic Knot Parmesan

$7.99

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$6.99

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$5.99

Sauce

House Dressing

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

New York Plain Cheesecake

$4.99

Raspberry Swirl Cheeseake

$5.49

Chocolate Mousse

$6.99

Cookie

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!

Website

Location

10339 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090

Directions

