Restaurant info

The oasis restaurant has been a hallmark in the south Fayette, Carnegie, Heidelberg area since 1954. The dream began with Giovaccino (Jack) and Gilda Battistoni when they immigrated from Geona, Italy. Originally it opened in 1933 as Jack’ Supper Club in Cuddy and in 1954 it became the Oasis. It is a family owned and operated restaurant currently in the fifth generation of family ownership. It was passed down to their five children and later onto their grandsons Mark and Gary Miller. Today their great grandson Chuck, and their great-great granddaughter, Rebecca are keeping that dream alive. The Oasis is located at 3181 Washington pike in South Fayette. It takes great pride in its homemade spaghetti and gnocchi, and their own creation of fish or shrimp parmesan. You won’t want to miss their daily lunch specials. Look forward to their homemade soups, famous fish sandwich and much more!