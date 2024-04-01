Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oasis

review star

No reviews yet

3181 Washington pike

Bridgeville, PA 15017

Appetizers

Hot Stuffed Peppers

$10.95

Three Beef Stuffed Banana Peppers Topped With Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese

Meatball Casserole

$9.95

Four 2 Oz. Meatballs Topped With Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Five Breaded Chicken Strips

Fried Zucchini

$10.75

Fresh Sliced Hand Breaded And Fried Zucchini Served With Meat Sauce And Lemon

Fried Cauliflower

$10.75

Fresh Hand Breaded And Fried Cauliflower Served With Meat Sauce

Provolone Sticks

$7.95

Five Breaded And Fried Sticks Of Provolone

Shrimp on a Dish

$14.95

Five Hand Breaded And Fried Jumbo Shrimp Served With Lemon And Cocktail Sauce

Sides

Zucchini

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Side of Pasta

$6.95

Side of Gnocchi

$8.50

Side Homemade Spaghetti

$8.50

Vegetable of the Day

$4.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Cauliflower

$3.95

Soup

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.95

Soup of the Day Quart

$13.00

Quarts of Sauce

Meat Sauce

$11.00

Marinara Sauce

$10.00

Salad

House Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, & Olive

The Famous "Oasis" Hand Tossed Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, & Olive

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

Larger House Salad With Egg, 2 5 Oz Chicken Breast, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Fries

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.95

Larger House Salad With, Egg, Chopped Chicken Tenders,Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Fries

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Larger House Salad With Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Pepperoncini

Chef Salad

$13.95

Larger House Salad With Rolled Ham, Provolone & American Cheese, Egg

Steak Salad

$16.95

Larger House Salad With, Egg, Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Fries

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich (Kaiser Roll)

$9.25

5 Oz Hand Breaded And Fried Chicken Breast Served On A Kaiser Roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Kaiser Roll)

$9.25

5 Oz Grilled To Perfection Chicken Breast Served On A Kaiser Roll

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$10.25

5 Oz Hand Breaded And Fried Chicken Breast Topped With Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese Served On A Toasted Hoagie Bun

Meatball Hoagie

$10.25

Three 2 Oz Meatballs Covered With Meat Sauce And Provolone Served On A Hollowed Toasted Hoagie Bun

Italian Hoagie

$10.25

Capicola, Ham, Salami And Melted Provolone Cheese Topped With Lettuce Tomato Onion Mayo Served On A Toasted Hoagie Bun

Steak Hoagie

$11.25

Chopped Steak Topped With Grilled Peppers And Onions And Melted Provolone Cheese Served On A Toasted Hoagie Bun

Hamburger (Kaiser Roll)

$9.95

½ Lb Fresh Ground Beef Patty Served On A Kaiser Roll

Large Fish Sandwich

$15.95

Two Pieces Of Our Famous Hand Breaded And Fried Cod Served With Lemon On A Hoagie Bun

Small Fish Sandwich

$11.95

One Piece Of Our Famous Hand Breaded And Fried Cod Served With Lemon On A Kaiser Roll

Pasta Dinners

Homemade Spaghetti

$16.95

Homemade Dough Hand Rolled To Perfection Served With Meat Sauce And Meatball

Regular Spaghetti

$14.95

Spaghetti And Meatball Served With Meat Sauce

Homemade Meat Ravioli

$17.95

Four Large Homemade Ravioli Filled With Our Famous Beef Mixture Served With Meat Sauce And Meatball

Homemade Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Four Large Homemade Ravioli Filled With Our Famous Ricotta Cheese Mixture Served With Meat Sauce And Meatball

Homemade Gnocchi

$16.95

Handmade Potato Gnocchi Served With Meat Sauce And A Meatball

Rigatoni

$14.95

Rigatoni And Meatball Served With Meat Sauce

Penne

$14.95

Penne And Meatball Served With Meat Sauce

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Penne Topped With Melted Provolone Cheese Served With Meat Sauce And Meatball

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccine Topped With Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Fettuccine Topped With Two 5 Oz Grilled Chicken Breast And Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Dinners

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Two 5 Oz Hand Breaded And Fried Chicken Breasts Topped With Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese

Fish Dinner

$19.95

Two Pieces Of Our Famous Hand Breaded And Fried Cod Served With Lemon

Fish Parmesan

$22.95

Two Pieces Of Our Famous Hand Breaded And Fried Cod Topped With Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese

Shrimp Dinner

$21.95

Five Handbreaded And Fried Jumbo Shrimp Served With Lemon And Cocktail Sauce

Shrimp Parmesan

$22.95

Five Hand Breaded And Fried Jumbo Shrimp Topped With Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese

Veal Cutlet

$23.95

Two 5 Oz Pieces Of Our Freshly Marinated And Hand Breaded Veal Fried To Perfection

Veal Parmesan

$24.95

Two 5 Oz Pieces Of Our Freshly Marinated And Hand Breaded Veal Topped With Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

4-5 Slices Of Fresh Hand Breaded And Fried Eggplant Topped With Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese

Extras

Meatball

$2.50

Sauce (12 oz)

$3.50

Substitute Homemade Pasta

$2.95

Extra Bun

$1.50

Extra Plate

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Beverages

Canned Pop

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$9.95

Kids Chicken Tenders and French Fries

$9.95

Kids Cheeseburger and French Fries

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The oasis restaurant has been a hallmark in the south Fayette, Carnegie, Heidelberg area since 1954. The dream began with Giovaccino (Jack) and Gilda Battistoni when they immigrated from Geona, Italy. Originally it opened in 1933 as Jack’ Supper Club in Cuddy and in 1954 it became the Oasis. It is a family owned and operated restaurant currently in the fifth generation of family ownership. It was passed down to their five children and later onto their grandsons Mark and Gary Miller. Today their great grandson Chuck, and their great-great granddaughter, Rebecca are keeping that dream alive. The Oasis is located at 3181 Washington pike in South Fayette. It takes great pride in its homemade spaghetti and gnocchi, and their own creation of fish or shrimp parmesan. You won’t want to miss their daily lunch specials. Look forward to their homemade soups, famous fish sandwich and much more!

Location

3181 Washington pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Directions

