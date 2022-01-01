Pittsburgh pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Pittsburgh

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Pizza$11.99
2 Liters$3.89
Gluten Free Pizza$11.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
Cheese Burger$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#19A Reuben$12.95
Our famous over stuffed corned beef, turkey or pastrami Reuben. Smothered with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries
10 Boneless Wings$9.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
Fried Zucchini$10.95
Breaded Zucchini—Marinara or Horseradish Dipping Sauce
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Topping Special
A large or x-large pizza with one topping of your choice.
French Fries
plain, with cheese or with cheese & bacon
Rolls (6)$6.00
(6) Pepperoni, Chicken or Sausage served w/Marinara
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Spak Bros. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Spak Bros. Pizza

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Pizza$12.99
14" LG / 8-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.75 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
6" Seitan "Cheese Steak"$5.99
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
SM Pizza$8.99
10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
More about Spak Bros. Pizza
Michael's Pizza Bar image

PIZZA

Michael's Pizza Bar

2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roadhouse Fries$7.75
fresh-cut fries baked with cheddar, provolone, bacon & jalapenos
Whole Steak Hoagie$14.50
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.25
our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon
More about Michael's Pizza Bar
EGE Mediterranean image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

EGE Mediterranean

190 North Craig St., Pittsburgh

Avg 4.9 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hummus Bowl$12.99
a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
GF Bianca$18.99
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
Extra Pita$1.50
More about EGE Mediterranean
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken
House-made Ranch Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
Italian Hoagie
Salami, capicola, mortadella, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and italian dressing
Breadsticks$5.95
Served with a Side of Marinara and Garlic Butter
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Maxwell's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Large$12.49
Fresh Cut Fries
12" Medium$9.99
More about Maxwell's Pizza
Don Campiti's Pizzeria image

 

Don Campiti's Pizzeria

1509 Potomac Ave, South Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Pizza (1 Topping)$17.25
14" Large One Topping. Cut into 12 slices.
White Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza$15.75
More about Don Campiti's Pizzeria
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Wings$8.00
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Breadsticks$6.50
Four freshly baked breadsticks served with a side of sauce.
Tossed Salad$5.50
A blend of iceberg & field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions. Served with one 3oz. dressing
More about Pizza Roma
Butler Brothers Pizza image

 

Butler Brothers Pizza

183 Butler St, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$5.00
House pulled mozzarella, breaded, and fried accompanied with house marinara. One order includes 3 mozzarella balls.
Italian Hoagie$12.00
Smoked pepperoni, salami, and smoked honey ham accompanied with melty mozzarella, shaved iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, caramelized peppers and onions and our house made Italian vinaigrette
Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved hanger steak, accompanied with caramelized bell peppers and red onion, melty mozzarella cheese, shaved iceberg lettuce and sliced tomato with garlic aioli
More about Butler Brothers Pizza
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
Amalfi Salad (GF)$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
Margherita$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Slice on Broadway image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Steak Hoagie$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
The Big Guy$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
More about Slice on Broadway
Slice on Broadway image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Guy$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Classic Steak Hoagie$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
More about Slice on Broadway
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
Chicken Planks$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Jumbo Fish Sandwich$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tossed Salad Bar$10.95
Combo 7 - Pie Family FF$26.95
Mixed Fries$4.75
More about Milky Way
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$13.99
XLarge 2 Topping Pizza $15.99$15.99
Salad Dressings
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
Union Pie Co. image

 

Union Pie Co.

1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calzone$13.50
A unique 12" half-moon of our fresh dough, baked to a golden brown and stuffed with Whole Mile Mozzarella Provolone and Ricotta Cheeses, Fresh Basil and any 2 toppings of your choice. Served with a side of Red Tomatoe Sauce.
Pepperoni Rolls$8.99
Any Regular Topping can be subsituted at no charge and added for $1.40.
Full Steak Hoagie$11.99
Premium Sliced Beef, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.
More about Union Pie Co.
BLD Pizza image

 

BLD Pizza

109 brookline blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apps For The Crew$9.00
3 Appetizers of your choice, served with 3 sauces of your choice. If you would like multiples of a single sauce, Let us know in the notes section.
Jumbo Wings
Large, meaty classic wings fried to crispy perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce.
14" 10 cut$11.50
14" Pizza with house made pizza sauce and our own blended cheese.
More about BLD Pizza
Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge image

 

Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge

300 Mt Lebanon Blvd., Castle Shannon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge
Grandslam Pizza image

PIZZA

Grandslam Pizza

417 Old Abers Creek Rd, Plum

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
More about Grandslam Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Lupo

5123 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breadsticks$8.00
Large 16"$17.00
Small 12"$13.00
More about Pizza Lupo

