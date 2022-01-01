Pittsburgh pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Pittsburgh
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Medium Pizza
|$11.99
|2 Liters
|$3.89
|Gluten Free Pizza
|$11.99
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Roast Beef
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|#19A Reuben
|$12.95
Our famous over stuffed corned beef, turkey or pastrami Reuben. Smothered with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries
|10 Boneless Wings
|$9.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
|Fried Zucchini
|$10.95
Breaded Zucchini—Marinara or Horseradish Dipping Sauce
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna
|Popular items
|1 Topping Special
A large or x-large pizza with one topping of your choice.
|French Fries
plain, with cheese or with cheese & bacon
|Rolls (6)
|$6.00
(6) Pepperoni, Chicken or Sausage served w/Marinara
PIZZA • SALADS
Spak Bros. Pizza
5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|LG Pizza
|$12.99
14" LG / 8-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.75 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
|6" Seitan "Cheese Steak"
|$5.99
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
|SM Pizza
|$8.99
10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
PIZZA
Michael's Pizza Bar
2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Roadhouse Fries
|$7.75
fresh-cut fries baked with cheddar, provolone, bacon & jalapenos
|Whole Steak Hoagie
|$14.50
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone
|LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$21.25
our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
EGE Mediterranean
190 North Craig St., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Hummus Bowl
|$12.99
a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
|GF Bianca
|$18.99
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
|Extra Pita
|$1.50
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
House-made Ranch Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
|Italian Hoagie
Salami, capicola, mortadella, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and italian dressing
|Breadsticks
|$5.95
Served with a Side of Marinara and Garlic Butter
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|Popular items
|14" Large
|$12.49
|Fresh Cut Fries
|12" Medium
|$9.99
Don Campiti's Pizzeria
1509 Potomac Ave, South Hills
|Popular items
|14" Pizza (1 Topping)
|$17.25
14" Large One Topping. Cut into 12 slices.
|White Pizza
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$15.75
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Wings
|$8.00
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Breadsticks
|$6.50
Four freshly baked breadsticks served with a side of sauce.
|Tossed Salad
|$5.50
A blend of iceberg & field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions. Served with one 3oz. dressing
Butler Brothers Pizza
183 Butler St, Etna
|Popular items
|Fried Mozzarella
|$5.00
House pulled mozzarella, breaded, and fried accompanied with house marinara. One order includes 3 mozzarella balls.
|Italian Hoagie
|$12.00
Smoked pepperoni, salami, and smoked honey ham accompanied with melty mozzarella, shaved iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, caramelized peppers and onions and our house made Italian vinaigrette
|Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Shaved hanger steak, accompanied with caramelized bell peppers and red onion, melty mozzarella cheese, shaved iceberg lettuce and sliced tomato with garlic aioli
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pollo
|$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
|Amalfi Salad (GF)
|$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
|Margherita
|$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Classic Steak Hoagie
|$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
|The Big Guy
|$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
|Pepperoni Roll
|$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|The Big Guy
|$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
|Classic Steak Hoagie
|$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
|Pepperoni Roll
|$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
|Chicken Planks
|$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Jumbo Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Tossed Salad Bar
|$10.95
|Combo 7 - Pie Family FF
|$26.95
|Mixed Fries
|$4.75
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.99
|XLarge 2 Topping Pizza $15.99
|$15.99
|Salad Dressings
Union Pie Co.
1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Calzone
|$13.50
A unique 12" half-moon of our fresh dough, baked to a golden brown and stuffed with Whole Mile Mozzarella Provolone and Ricotta Cheeses, Fresh Basil and any 2 toppings of your choice. Served with a side of Red Tomatoe Sauce.
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$8.99
Any Regular Topping can be subsituted at no charge and added for $1.40.
|Full Steak Hoagie
|$11.99
Premium Sliced Beef, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.
BLD Pizza
109 brookline blvd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Apps For The Crew
|$9.00
3 Appetizers of your choice, served with 3 sauces of your choice. If you would like multiples of a single sauce, Let us know in the notes section.
|Jumbo Wings
Large, meaty classic wings fried to crispy perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce.
|14" 10 cut
|$11.50
14" Pizza with house made pizza sauce and our own blended cheese.
Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge
300 Mt Lebanon Blvd., Castle Shannon