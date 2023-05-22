  • Home
Geppetto Cafe and Pastry - Bloomfield 4715 LIBERTY AVENUE

No reviews yet

4715 LIBERTY AVENUE

PITTSBURGH, PA 15224

Nutella Classic

$9.90

Nutella, fresh strawberries, banana, and chocolate sauce on top

Bacon

$4.00

Cookie Monster

$9.95

Biscoff cookie butter, strawberries, and chocolate crumbles

Food

Savory Crepes

Italian Job

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, and pesto sauce

Ham and Cheese

$11.99

Canadian ham, gruyere cheese, and honey aioli

Super Veg

$11.99

Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, feta cheese, and bechamel sauce

Love Hate Thing

$12.50

Smoked turkey, goat cheese, avocado, and bechamel sauce

Chicken and Gruyere Cheese

$12.50

Roasted chicken, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, and homemade spicy sauce

Gone Fishin'

$12.50

Smoked salmon, capers, caramelized onions, and cream cheese

Prosciutto

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto & honey aoili

Bonjour

$12.99

Two scrambled eggs and brie cheese wrapped in a crepe, with applewood-smoked bacon on top and maple syrup and fresh fruit on the side

Sweet Crepes or Waffles

Cheap Date

$7.75

Plain crepe or waffle with brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter

Nutella Classic

$9.90

Nutella, fresh strawberries, banana, and chocolate sauce on top

La Pistache

$9.99

Pistachio spread, banana, and pistachio crumbles

Geppetto Signature

$9.99

Sauteed caramelized apples, cream cheese glaze, cinnamon, and caramel sauce

Cookie Monster

$9.95

Biscoff cookie butter, strawberries, and chocolate crumbles

Create Your Own Crepe or Waffle

Create Your Own Crepe

$5.99

Create Your Own Waffle

$5.99

Skillettes

Veggie Skillet

$13.25

Homefries, sauteed onion, sauteed pepper & mushroom, one sunny-side-up egg topped with melted cheddar cheese.

Meat Skillet

$13.75

Homefries, sauteed onion, pepper topped with sunny-side-up eggs & cheese & your choice of two types of meat

EGGS-plorer

The Classic

$13.00

Two any-style eggs & your choice of bacon, sausage patties, turkey sausage links, or incognito chorizo. Served with home fries or salad on the side & choice of toast

Eggsentials

$14.00

Eggsplorer favorite - two eggs, prepared any style, one plain crepe or a waffle with a choice of smoked bacon or smoked ham or sausage patties. Served with home fries or salad on the side

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.75

Filled with bacon, ham, sausage, & mozzarella cheese

Veggie Omelette

$13.75

Sautéed mushrooms, pepper, spinach, and caramelized onions, & feta cheese

Sun-Dried Tomato Omelette

$13.75

Sun-dried tomato, spinach, & goat cheese

Southwest Omelette

$13.75

A special omelet filled with cheddar, sautéed peppers, ham, and spinach then topped with strips of freshly sliced avocado

Three Eggs Omelette

$13.75

Three eggs with a choice of three enhancements served with home fries or salad and a choice of toast.

Extras and Sides

Fruit Cup

$5.00

An Egg

$2.50

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.00

Egg Whites

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Bacon

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Two pieces challah bread

Challah French Toast

Classic Challah French Toast

$8.75

Two thick slices of challah bread served with butter, maple syrup, and whipped cream on the side

Apple Tree

$11.95

Caramelized apples, cream cheese glaze, cinnamon, caramel sauce, and whipped cream on side

Raspberry and Goat Cheese

$11.95

Topped with raspberry compote and goat cheese with whipped cream on the side

Smore's Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

Marshmallows, Nutella, crushed graham crackers with chocolate crumbles on top, and whipped cream on the side

Universe Favorite

$11.95

Strawberries, mascarpone cheese, cinnamon, brown sugar, and whipped cream on the side

Sandwich Style French Toasts

Eggs and Bacon French Toast

$12.95

Applewood-smoked bacon, fried eggs, and gouda cheese

Croque Madame French Toast

$12.95

Sunny-side-up eggs, Canadian ham, gruyere cheese, and bechamel sauce

Signature Paninis

Prosciutto, Egg, and Cheese Panini

$10.99

Italian prosciutto, fried eggs, honey aoili, and grande mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Panini

$10.99

Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, avocado, and pesto

Ham and Gruyere Panini

$10.99

Ham, gruyere cheese, and honey aioli

Turkey and Avocado BT Panini

$10.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, goat cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and bechamel sauce

Caprese Panini

$10.99

Tomatoes, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and pesto sauce

Chicken and Gouda Panini

$10.99

Roasted chicken, gouda cheese, caramelized onions, and spicy sauce

Breakfast Panini

$10.99

Fried eggs, wood-smoked bacon, gouda cheese, and honey aioli

Salads

Geppetto House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, avocado, English cucumbers, and goat cheese

Fresh Fruit Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, seasonal fresh fruits, walnuts, English cucumbers, and goat cheese

Avocado Greek Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Kalamata olives, English cucumbers, and feta cheese

Spicy Chicken Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, roasted chicken, English cucumbers, gouda cheese, housemade spicy sauce

Drinks

Espresso and Coffee

House Coffee

$3.20

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.99

Latte

$4.99

Americano

$3.25

Chai Tea Latte

$4.99

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.99

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot

Espresso Con Panna

$3.99

Shot in the Dark

$4.25

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate with Nutella

$5.99

Mocha

$5.25

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.20

Iced Latte

$4.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Tea Selection

Lavender Tea

$2.50

Earl Grey Black Tea

$2.50

Yerba Mate

$2.50

English Breakfast Tea

$2.50

Mountain Oolong

$2.50

Ginger Tea

$2.50

Passion Fruit Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Banana and Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Pastry

Desserts

Baklava

$5.99

Kataifi

$5.99

Tulumba

$5.99

Borek

$5.99

Semolina

$5.99

Riddled cookies

$5.99

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4715 LIBERTY AVENUE, PITTSBURGH, PA 15224

Directions

