- Home
- /
- Pittsburgh
- /
- Geppetto Cafe and Pastry - Bloomfield - 4715 LIBERTY AVENUE
Geppetto Cafe and Pastry - Bloomfield 4715 LIBERTY AVENUE
No reviews yet
4715 LIBERTY AVENUE
PITTSBURGH, PA 15224
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Savory Crepes
Italian Job
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, and pesto sauce
Ham and Cheese
Canadian ham, gruyere cheese, and honey aioli
Super Veg
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, feta cheese, and bechamel sauce
Love Hate Thing
Smoked turkey, goat cheese, avocado, and bechamel sauce
Chicken and Gruyere Cheese
Roasted chicken, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, and homemade spicy sauce
Gone Fishin'
Smoked salmon, capers, caramelized onions, and cream cheese
Prosciutto
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto & honey aoili
Bonjour
Two scrambled eggs and brie cheese wrapped in a crepe, with applewood-smoked bacon on top and maple syrup and fresh fruit on the side
Sweet Crepes or Waffles
Cheap Date
Plain crepe or waffle with brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter
Nutella Classic
Nutella, fresh strawberries, banana, and chocolate sauce on top
La Pistache
Pistachio spread, banana, and pistachio crumbles
Geppetto Signature
Sauteed caramelized apples, cream cheese glaze, cinnamon, and caramel sauce
Cookie Monster
Biscoff cookie butter, strawberries, and chocolate crumbles
Create Your Own Crepe or Waffle
Skillettes
EGGS-plorer
The Classic
Two any-style eggs & your choice of bacon, sausage patties, turkey sausage links, or incognito chorizo. Served with home fries or salad on the side & choice of toast
Eggsentials
Eggsplorer favorite - two eggs, prepared any style, one plain crepe or a waffle with a choice of smoked bacon or smoked ham or sausage patties. Served with home fries or salad on the side
Meat Lovers Omelette
Filled with bacon, ham, sausage, & mozzarella cheese
Veggie Omelette
Sautéed mushrooms, pepper, spinach, and caramelized onions, & feta cheese
Sun-Dried Tomato Omelette
Sun-dried tomato, spinach, & goat cheese
Southwest Omelette
A special omelet filled with cheddar, sautéed peppers, ham, and spinach then topped with strips of freshly sliced avocado
Three Eggs Omelette
Three eggs with a choice of three enhancements served with home fries or salad and a choice of toast.
Extras and Sides
Challah French Toast
Classic Challah French Toast
Two thick slices of challah bread served with butter, maple syrup, and whipped cream on the side
Apple Tree
Caramelized apples, cream cheese glaze, cinnamon, caramel sauce, and whipped cream on side
Raspberry and Goat Cheese
Topped with raspberry compote and goat cheese with whipped cream on the side
Smore's Stuffed French Toast
Marshmallows, Nutella, crushed graham crackers with chocolate crumbles on top, and whipped cream on the side
Universe Favorite
Strawberries, mascarpone cheese, cinnamon, brown sugar, and whipped cream on the side
Sandwich Style French Toasts
Signature Paninis
Prosciutto, Egg, and Cheese Panini
Italian prosciutto, fried eggs, honey aoili, and grande mozzarella
Pesto Chicken Panini
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, avocado, and pesto
Ham and Gruyere Panini
Ham, gruyere cheese, and honey aioli
Turkey and Avocado BT Panini
Smoked turkey, bacon, goat cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and bechamel sauce
Caprese Panini
Tomatoes, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and pesto sauce
Chicken and Gouda Panini
Roasted chicken, gouda cheese, caramelized onions, and spicy sauce
Breakfast Panini
Fried eggs, wood-smoked bacon, gouda cheese, and honey aioli
Salads
Geppetto House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, avocado, English cucumbers, and goat cheese
Fresh Fruit Salad
Mixed greens, seasonal fresh fruits, walnuts, English cucumbers, and goat cheese
Avocado Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Kalamata olives, English cucumbers, and feta cheese
Spicy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, roasted chicken, English cucumbers, gouda cheese, housemade spicy sauce
Drinks
Espresso and Coffee
Cold Drinks
Tea Selection
Full Menu
Savory Crepes
Italian Job
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, and pesto sauce
Ham and Cheese
Canadian ham, gruyere cheese, and honey aioli
Super Veg
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, feta cheese, and bechamel sauce
Bella
Baby spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese, and bechamel sauce
Love Hate Thing
Smoked turkey, goat cheese, avocado, and bechamel sauce
Chicken and Gruyere Cheese
Roasted chicken, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, and homemade spicy sauce
Troy
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, feta cheese, and hummus
Gone Fishin'
Smoked salmon, capers, caramelized onions, and cream cheese
Prosciutto
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto & honey aoili
Bonjour
Two scrambled eggs and brie cheese wrapped in a crepe, with applewood-smoked bacon on top and maple syrup and fresh fruit on the side
House of Crepes
Canadian ham, gouda cheese, mushroom, and honey aioli
Sunny Side
Two sunny-side-up eggs in a crepe, with turkey bacon, avocado, and grande mozzarella
Sweet Crepes or Waffles
Cheap Date
Plain crepe or waffle with brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter
Nutella Classic
Nutella, fresh strawberries, banana, and chocolate sauce on top
La Pistache
Pistachio spread, banana, and pistachio crumbles
Banoffee
Banana, dulce de leche spread, walnut, and chocolate sauce
Merry Berry
Seasonal fresh berries and Nutella
Tiramisu
Mascarpone cheese mix, strawberries, chocolate crumbles, and graham crackers
Geppetto Signature
Sauteed caramelized apples, cream cheese glaze, cinnamon, and caramel sauce
Cheesecake
Ricotta cheese mixed with white chocolate and raspberry compote
Ice Ice Baby
Your choice of ice cream, Nutella, and strawberries
Cookie Monster
Biscoff cookie butter, strawberries, and chocolate crumbles
Create Your Own Crepe or Waffle
Skillettes
EGGS-plorer
The Classic
Two any-style eggs & your choice of bacon, sausage patties, turkey sausage links, or incognito chorizo. Served with home fries on the side & choice of toast
Eggsentials
Eggsplorer favorite - two eggs, prepared any style, one plain crepe with a choice of smoked bacon or smoked ham or sausage patties. Served with home fries on the side
Meat Lovers Omelette
Filled with bacon, ham, sausage, & mozzarella cheese
Veggie Omelette
Sautéed mushrooms, pepper, spinach, and caramelized onions, & feta cheese
Sun-Dried Tomato Omelette
Sun-dried tomato, spinach, & feta cheese
Southwest Omelette
A special omelet filled with Monterey Jack cheese, sautéed peppers, ham, spinach then topped with strips of freshly sliced avocado
Extras and Sides
Challah French Toast
Classic
Two thick slices of challah bread served with butter, maple syrup, and whipped cream on the side
Apple Tree
Caramelized apples, cream cheese glaze, cinnamon, caramel sauce, and whipped cream on side
Raspberry and Goat Cheese
Topped with raspberry compote and goat cheese with whipped cream on the side
Smore's Stuffed French Toast
Marshmallows, Nutella, crushed graham crackers with chocolate crumbles on top, and whipped cream on the side
Universe Favorite
Strawberries, mascarpone cheese, cinnamon, brown sugar, and whipped cream on the side
Sandwich Style French Toasts
Signature Paninis
Prosciutto, Egg, and Cheese
Italian prosciutto, fried eggs, honey aoili, and grande mozzarella
Pesto Chicken Panini
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, avocado, and pesto
Ham and Gruyere Panini
Ham, gruyere cheese, and honey aioli
Turkey and Avocado BT Panini
Smoked turkey, bacon, goat cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and bechamel sauce
Caprese Panini
Tomatoes, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and pesto sauce
Chicken and Gouda Panini
Roasted chicken, gouda cheese, caramelized onions, and spicy sauce
Breakfast Panini
Fried eggs, wood-smoked bacon, gouda cheese, and honey aioli
Salads
Geppetto House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, avocado, English cucumbers, and goat cheese
Fresh Fruit Salad
Mixed greens, seasonal fresh fruits, walnuts, English cucumbers, and goat cheese
Chef's Salad
Smoked turkey, Canadian ham, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese
Avocado Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Kalamata olives, English cucumbers, and feta cheese
Spicy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, roasted chicken, English cucumbers, gouda cheese, housemade spicy sauce
Espresso and Coffee
Cold Drinks
Tea Selection
Perry's Ice Cream
Milkshakes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4715 LIBERTY AVENUE, PITTSBURGH, PA 15224