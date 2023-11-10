- Home
- /
- Pittsburgh
- /
- Tina's Cocktail Bar & Bottle Shop
Tina's Cocktail Bar & Bottle Shop
No reviews yet
4114 Main St
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Retail Red Wine
Red Wine - Argentina
Red Wine - Austria
Red Wine - CA
- BTL Hanzell Pinot Noir Estate Sonoma Coast$70.00
- BTL Hanzell Pinot Noir Sebella Sonoma$64.00
- Scotty Boy Big Tang$39.00
Syrah | Santa Barbara, California EXTRA LONG MACERATED SYRAH nose: ume plum blossom, desiccated violet, coriander, black peppercorn palate: under-ripe dates, blackberry, cinnamon, whole lotta love feel free to serve chilled please stop and take a moment to consider this label very carefully, almost literally, to get a whiff of what’s happening behind. BIG TANG. just say it sotto voce a few times while taking in the menagerie of scribbles constituting this so-called wine label. the semi-crazed expression on the scotty-boy! visage. the thought bubble realization — BIG TANG is in the house! a scotty-boy! thunder bolt pops out of the matrix next to the SCOTTY-BOY! head. hallucination? delirious? SCOTTY-BOY! shudders with delight. BIG TANG is here! seems like some very BIG TANG is happening here! is it gonna be a BIG TANG FEST, my friends?! OH YES, MY FRIENDS!!! BIG TANG!!! BIG TANG!!! BIG TANG!!! (excuse me, just lost my mind for a sec)
- Scotty Boy 2 Bananas$39.00
Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay | Santa Barbara, California Producer Notes: Despite the low-key vibe, these wines are produced in small batches with great attention to quality and craft. vinified and blended in various exotic, exciting and delicious ways (along with a whole lotta love), these wines will not only satisfy the basic needs of the basically thirsty (which we take very seriously), but also (we hope) bring great joy to the palates of natural wine lovers, discerning wine nerds, adventurous beer drinkers, and passionate wine enthusiasts around the globe. in short, everyone is invited to the Scotty-Boy! party and our main goal is we love to party!
Red Wine - Canary Island
Red Wine - Chile
- BTL Via Revolucionaria Pura Bonarda$30.00
- Echeverria 'No Es Pituko' Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
Cabernet Sauvignon | Bio Bio Valley, Chile “With an intense and vibrant cherry color, this natural wine appears slightly cloudy due to it’s lack of processing. On the nose, it has lively aromas of black cherry and fresh plum. The palate is fresh and persistent, silky with soft tannins and has a lush floral flavor that combines raspberry fruit.”
Red Wine - France
- BTL Chateau de Saint Cosme Chateauneuf du Pape$87.00
- BTL Chateau de Saint Cosme Gigondas$70.00
- BTL Domaine Clovallon Pinot Noir Languedoc 2013$35.00
- BTL Domaine de Fa Fleurie Roche Guillon Burgundy$47.00
- BTL Domaine du Chapitre Coteaux de l'Ardeche$25.00
- BTL Domaine Mittnacht Pinot Noir Alsace$39.00
- BTL Domaine Philemon 'La Croix d'Azal' Braucol Gaillac, France 2020$25.00
- BTL Mourgues du Gres Terres D Argence Costieres De Nimes Rhone$28.00
- BTL Olga Raffault Chinon 2020$34.00
- BTL “Pur Breton” Domaine Cousin Leduc Cabernet Franc$50.00
- BTL Domaine Philemon 'La Croix d'Azal' Braucol$25.00
Red Wine - Georgia
Red Wine - Germany
Red Wine - Italy
- BTL "Chianti Biskero" Sangiovese, Salcheto,$25.00
- Biscaris Nero d'Avola Terre Siciliane$35.00
Nero D'avola | Sicily, Italy >Biodynamic Farming >darkly floral, with pepper-tinged rose, crushed raspberries and hints of exotic spice forming its bouquet. It's silky and pliant, impressing with its smooth contours and a pleasant inner sweetness, as notes of wild blueberry give way to a staining of minerality toward the close
- BTL Caruso E Minini Perricone Bio Sicily$30.00
- BTL Crealto Agricolae Barbera Piemonte$25.00
- BTL Crealto Marcaleone Grignolino Piemonte$28.00
- BTL De Fermo Concrete Vino Rosso Abruzzo$30.00
- BTL Fabio Gea Notu Seguiva Le Gocce d'Acqua Barbaresco 2016$125.00
- BTL Foradori/ Teroldego$40.00
- BTL Maesta della Formica DrankAnte Vino Rosso Frizzante$30.00
- BTL Monastero Suore Cistercensi Benedic$46.00
- BTL Sottimano Barbaresco Basarin$88.00
- BTL Sottimano Barbaresco Fausoni$88.00
- BTL Sottimano Dolcetto d'Alba$30.00
- BTL Vino di Anna Palmentino Vino Rosso Blend Sicily 2018$28.00
- BTL Unlitro$32.00
- BTL Sgarzon Teroldego Vigneti Delle Dolomiti$78.00
Red Wine - Lebanon
Red Wine - NZ
Red Wine - Portugal
Red Wine - Spain
Retail White Wine
White Wine - Austria
- Christoph Hoch Riesling Hollenburger Kremstal$25.00
- "Hefeabzug" Grüner Veltliner, Nikolaihof, 2017$37.00
- BTL Nikolaihof Wachau Neuberger$60.00
- BTL Nikolaihof Wachau Riesling$60.00
- BTL Weingut H.u.M. Hofer Gruner Veltliner$30.00
- Tement Sand and Schiefer Gelber Muskateller Sudsteiermark$35.00
Muskteller | Styria, Austria >Listed on Demeter International >The Gelber Muskateller comes from seven of Tement's best single vineyards, grown on sandy ("Sand“) and schist ("Schiefer“) soils.The grapes are harvested by hand and fermentation happens spontaneously, It's aged for six months on lees in stainless steel tank. A true reflection of South Styrian terroir with floral aromatics; it's dry, mineral, and salty on the palate.
White Wine - CA
White Wine - France
- Domaine Couturier Saint Veran$48.00
- Domaine Mittnacht Gewurztraminer Alsace$40.00
- Domaine Mittnacht Pinot Gris Alsace 2018$34.00
- Christophe Mittnacht Terres D'Etoiles Riesling 2021 White Wine - France$35.00
Riesling | Alsace, France This Riesling, has a brilliant pale yellow colour. On the nose the aromas are predominantly fruity. The attack on the palate is lively with citrus flavours (grapefruit, lemon). The body is full, with hints of saline minerality. A Riesling in the Alsatian tradition, dry and dedicated to gastronomy.
- Domaine Mittnacht Riesling Grand Cru Rosacker 2018$51.00
- Flo Busch Lou Bragalou IGP Pays d'Herault Blanc$37.00
Grenache Blanc | Languedoc-Roussillon, France Pale greyish golden color. A little restrained. Top of match, pear, lightly tropical, and lightly earthy, with a vegetal touch. Medium to full, with medium-level acidity, a lightly oily texture and good length. Good balance. For short- and mid-term drinking. ~By a stroke of luck and good timing, Florian Busch ( Son of famous Mosel Riesling Producer , Clemensbusch) moved to the south of France after attending wine school in Germany. He didn’t set out to leave the Mosel behind, but when he met his wife Paola who grows herbs to make tinctures, cosmetics, and oils– the decision to stay in France was made.
- BTL Laurent Barth Granite Riesling Alsace 2019$60.00
White Wine - Germany
White Wine - Italy
- Cascina degli Ulivi Ivag Bianco Piemonte$40.00
Cortese | Piedmont, Italy >Biodynamic Farming >Cortese. From a certain parcel of biodynamically farmed estate vines on white limestone-clay soils in Gavi. The bunches are harvested by hand, direct-pressed and fermented spontaneously with no sulfur in old barrels. The wine is aged for around a year in the same old barrels and bottled without fining, filtration or sulfur.
- Biscaris Insolia Terre Siciliane$35.00
- BTL Monastero Suore Cistercensi Coenobium$46.00
- BTL Vigneti Tardis Mercoledì Fiano Paestum Bianco Campania IGT 2018$40.00
- BTL Fongoli Maceratum Umbria Trebbiano$50.00
- De Fermo Concrete Bianco$35.00
Pecorino, Chardonnay | 65% Pecorino/35% Chardonnay. From estate vines, the Pecorino planted in the 1970s and the Chard going back to 1920s Burgundy cuttings The farming is certified-biodynamic and the harvest is manual. The bunches are partly destemmed and partly left in whole clusters; macerated for a few hours; pressed in an old-school vertical pressoir; and fermented in tank spontaneously with native yeasts and no temperature control. The wine is also aged in concrete
White Wine - Portugal
White Wine - Willamette
White Wine Slovenia
- Retail Rojac Bio Malvazija$38.00
Malvazija | Primorska, Slovenia >Certified Organic / Bio >Malvasia Istriana that speaks clearly of its place next to the sea. It’s lithe and crisp, with a very distinct note of saltiness that feels like waves crashing on nearby rocks. Lightly floral with predominantly citrus notes of key lime and tangerine and finishing with a honeyed tang, this wine continues to develop over time in the glass. >Bruno Rojac, the father of the story on wines of the Rojac property, was born in 1957 in Gažon. He spent his youth among the vines and olive trees of Istria. He finished the Secondary school for farming in Maribor and has taken his degree in wine-growing at the Biotechnical Faculty at the University of Ljubljana in 1981. After a decade of working as an agronomic consultant and a business traveller, the time was ripe for the accomplishing of his life philosophy for the land of Istria. He had to turn it into his products, especially wine and olive oil.
white wine - Chile
- Echeverria "No Es Pituko" Chardonnay$25.00
Chardonnay | Bio Bio Valley, Chile Organic Production, The appearance of this natural wine is pale yellow and is slightly cloudy, due its lack of processing. On the nose, strong aromas of banana, apple and pear blend with toasted brioche. In the mouth, it is full-bodies and rich, with a creamy refreshing and fruity acidity.
Retail Sparkling Wine
Sparkling Wine - Australia
Sparkling Wine - Portugal
Sparkling Wine - Austria
Sparkling Wine - Italy
Sparkling Wine - Hungary
Sparkling Wine - Chile
Sparking Wine - Spain
Sparkling Wine - Germany
- Fio Wines Piu Piu Pet Nat$40.00
Riesling | Mosel, Germany This is an original, a pét nat made from Riesling, but not from a single vintage. In this current release, there are wines that are four to five years old, which were held in stainless steel in a very cold part of the cellar without sulfur. The wines are blended and brought to a warm area where the remaining sugar ferments in the bottle.
Retail Skin Contact
Skin Contact - Italy
Skin Contact - Canary Island
- Gonzalez Bastias Naranjo White Blend Maule$44.00
- BTL Vinatigo Gual Tenerife 2020$37.00
- BTL Vinatigo Ancestrale Blanco Tenerife$50.00
100% Gual, Tenerife, Canary Islands The producer, Jesus, vinifies as if they were red grapes (in the “ancestral” style). Macerated for three weeks on the skins; the extended maceration time results in a beguilingly aromatic wine. Gual is a light-colored grape, so the wine’s color is not deep orange the way other wines made in this style can be. Vinified and aged in a cement egg.
Skin Contact - Slovenia
Skin Contact - Spain
Skin Contact - France
Skin Contact - Chile
- BTL Via Revolucionaria Torrontes Brutal$30.00
- Echeverria Romi Orange Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
Sauvignon Blanc | Bio Bio Chile With a distinctive golden-amber color, this skin contact wine has honeyed aromas of rosehip and orange blossom. On the palate its flavor is concentrated and unctuous and textured. Organic,
- Echeverria 'No Es Pituko' Rose$25.00
Pais | Bio Bio Valley, Chile Organic “This is a sharply dry rosé made fully of pais, an old grape that’s been grown in Chile since the earliest days of Spanish colonization. Bright notes of cranberry and hibiscus with a razor-like finish of wet stones. This is simply delicious, and begging to be drunk immediately. Some even recommend giving the bottle a little shake before opening.”
skin contact - California
- Scotty Boy LoveTHE HAND That Klongs You$39.00
Riesling, Viognier & Chardonnay | Santa Barbara, California Tasting Notes: This orange blend has rich notes of nectarine and ripe melon fruit with a zesty underlying, savory herbal note and a refreshing, dried tangerine finish. Sip this one around the pool, beach or lake with fresh fruit, cheese and crackers and your favorite cured meat.
- Scotty Boy Buellklong$39.00
FULL CARBONIC/SKIN CONTACT WHITE aka “ORANGE” WINE Grenache Blanc, Chardonnay | Santa Barbara, California Proudly made in Buellton, CA — the heart of Santa Barbara wine country (and spiritual birthplace of pea soup) Tasting Notes: Smells like lemon gummy bear, candied kumquat, lemon verbena Tastes like tart melon, muddled white peach, candied lemon peel, whole lotta love. Feel free to serve chilled
- Scotty Boy Blush$39.00
Chardonnay, Mourvèdre | Santa Barbara, California Makes you wanna sing and mountain dance before taking a triple back flip plunge into the deep and refreshing dimensions of orange blush emoji Tasting Notes: nose: watermelon kombucha, white nectarines, orange zest palate: hibiscus, dried astronaut strawberry, whole lotta love feel free to serve chilled
- Scotty Boy Uno Numero$39.00
60% Viognier ( 42 days on skins) 35% Chardonnay (183 days on skins) 5% Grenache Blanc (48 days on skins) Rich and luscious from the insane amount of skin contact, 'Uno Numero' manages to stay bright, fresh and full of primary fruit and zippy acid, rather than going the super dry, tannic route of many extended maceration whites. The texture is chewy and unctuous, like Kern's Nectar, that tastes like an orange creamsicle melted in a glass of tangerine/grapefruit juice - a must try for orange enthusiasts!
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4114 Main St, Pittsburgh, PA 15224