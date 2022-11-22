Station
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Adventurous and localy sourced Station is a modern American eatery located in Pittsburgh's historic Bloomfield neighborhood. Our menu features familiar dishes and ingredients in unique and inventive ways, prepared in New American style with a Mediterranean influence, and sourced locally from our partner farms when possible. Outdoor and indoor dinning now available. We look forward to serving you soon
Location
4744 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield, PA 15224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roots Natural Kitchen - 5231 Liberty Ave
4.7 • 637
5241 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomfield
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant