Restaurant header imageView gallery

Station

review star

No reviews yet

4744 Liberty Ave

Bloomfield, PA 15224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Other Stuff

Logo Denim Tote Bag

Logo Denim Tote Bag

$20.00
Logo Lighter

Logo Lighter

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Adventurous and localy sourced Station is a modern American eatery located in Pittsburgh's historic Bloomfield neighborhood. Our menu features familiar dishes and ingredients in unique and inventive ways, prepared in New American style with a Mediterranean influence, and sourced locally from our partner farms when possible. Outdoor and indoor dinning now available. We look forward to serving you soon

Location

4744 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield, PA 15224

Directions

Gallery
Station image
Banner pic
BG pic
Station image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lot 17
orange starNo Reviews
4617 Liberty Ave Bloomfield, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
Azorean Cafe
orange star4.6 • 425
4715 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
Ineffable Cà Phê
orange star4.6 • 565
3920 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 5231 Liberty Ave
orange star4.7 • 637
5241 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)
orange starNo Reviews
300 South Craig ST. Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Bao - CMU
orange starNo Reviews
400 S Craig St. Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomfield

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomfield
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston