Rice bowls in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve rice bowls
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Yellow rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, corn, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, and tortilla chips. Served with sour cream on the side.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Salchipapas
|$12.00
Loaded French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomato, and scallion with horseradish and ketchup aioli
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
|Yuca Frita
|$7.00
Fried yuca served with chimichurri sauce on the side [GF] [V]