Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

1,078 Reviews

$$

182 Temple St

New Haven, CT 06510

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Rice Bowl
Steak Tacos

Food

3 Mexican chicken tamales served with sour cream and salsa verde

Al Pastor Tacos

$16.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$17.00

JALAPEÑO POPPER TACOS

$13.00Out of stock

Cheese Tamales

$10.00

Appetizers

Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, tobasco sauce and lime juice served with tortilla chips

Elote

$7.00

Fresh grilled corn on the cob topped with Mexican crema, chili powder and crumbled queso blanco. Topped with cilantro and served with a lime wedge.

Chips and Salsa

Guacamole Traditional

$10.00

Guacamole Pork Belly

$12.00

Guacamole Shrimp and Corn

$14.00

Guacamole Trio

$20.00

Guacamole traditional, guacamole with pork belly and guacamole with spicy shrimp and corn

Guacamole Blackened Shrimp

$20.00

Guacamole Lobster

$20.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tortilla chips tossed in a chipotle honey caesar dressing.

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Arugula, roasted pepitas, diced tomatoes, red onions, sliced cucumbers and sliced mango tossed with a tequila passion fruit vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$18.00

Chopped salad with romaine, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, cucumbers, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, and avocados tossed with chipotle cilantro ranch and topped with your choice of blackened chicken, steak, salmon, blackened shrimp, tuna or pork belly. Lobster add $4

Soups

Bowl of Chicken Soup

$7.00

Topped with white onions, avocado and cilantro

Bowl Of Chilli

$6.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, scallions and sour cream

Small Plates

Bowl of Chili with Quesadilla

$12.00

Bowl of ground beef chili topped with melted cheese, scallions and sour cream, and served with a cheese quesadilla

Burrito Frito

$15.00

Your choice of steak, chicken, pernil or mushroom with rice, cheddar cheese, salsa roja, salsa verde, pico de gallo and sour cream

Chili Nachos

$16.00

Half tray of nachos topped with ground beef chili, melted pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro & jalapenos. Topped with sour cream

Nachos

$11.00

Corn tortillas, melted cheddar & pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Sweet Plantain Nachos

$11.00

Caramelized sweet plantains topped with pepper jack cheese, diced tomatoes, scallions and served with sour cream. For an extra fee add steak, chicken or pork belly.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

BBQ Pernil Quesadilla

$14.00

Roasted pernil tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, pineapple, caramelized onion, pepper jack and cheddar cheese topped with fried onion straws. Served with sour cream on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with blue cheese dressing on the side.

Burger Quesadilla

$15.00

Medium cooked burger, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mustard. Served with sriracha mayo on the side.

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

Choice of sauteed shrimp, steak or chicken with caramelized onions, red peppers, poblano peppers, garlic, tequila, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side.

Mango Habanero Quesadilla

$18.00

Lobster Quesadilla

$20.00

Lobster, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.

Mexican Street Corn Quesadilla

$12.00

Pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled corn and tomatoes served with Mexican crema, chili powder and topped with crumbled queso blanco and cilantro

Chicken Taquitos

$13.00

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken served over shredded romaine lettuce with sides of salsa verde, sour cream and guacamole

Queso

$14.00

Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese baked with chorizo and served with corn tortilla chips

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Yellow rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, corn, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, and tortilla chips. Served with sour cream on the side.

Sweet Plantain Dish

$6.00

Sweet plantains served with horseradish cilantro crema on the side

Tacos

Acorn Squash Tacos

$13.00

Maple roasted acorn squash over arugula topped with corn salsa, ginger crema and scallions. Three tacos.

$16.00

Avocado Tacos

$13.00

Three tacos with fresh avocado covered with corn, tomatoes, red peppers, scallions, chipotle peppers and a micro greens relish

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Grilled shrimp with a red cabbage slaw topped with a chile de arbol crema and cilantro. Comes with three tacos

BBQ Chicken Wing Taco

$14.00

BBQ boneless chicken wings topped with ranch & jicama slaw with salsa verde

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over romaine topped with blue cheese dressing, tomatoes and thinly sliced red onions. Comes with three tacos.

Burger Taco

$15.00

Burger, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, cheddar cheese and spicy mayo

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Adobo marinated grilled chicken, julienned romaine and mango salsa topped with jalapenos. Comes with three tacos.

Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

Three tacos with Brazilian chorizo with a jicama, radish, red onion and cilantro slaw topped with salsa verde

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Fried coconut shrimp topped with diced pineapple and a pina colada sauce. Comes with three tacos.

Fajita Tacos

$16.00

Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp sauteed with salsa roja, white onions, red peppers, poblano peppers over romaine lettuce and finished with a tequila lime sauce and cilantro and topped with guacamole & sour cream. Comes with three tacos.

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Fried shrimp, pico de gallo and horseradish cream sauce topped with cilantro. Comes with three tacos.

Honey Sriracha Tacos

$15.00

Grilled chicken marinated with honey sriracha over watercress topped with pineapple black bean salsa

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Marinated jerk chicken topped with coleslaw and picked jalapenos. Comes with three tacos.

Mango Habanero Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Habanero fried chicken with diced mango, scallions, microgreens and drizzled blue cheese

Mushroom Tacos

$10.00

Shiitake, portabella and oyster mushrooms sauteed in garlic and olive oil over arugula and topped with pico de gallo and a wasabi chili ancho crema. Comes with three tacos.

Pernil Tacos

$13.00

Roasted pork shoulder with a pineapple and green tomatillo salsa topped with fried onions. Comes with three tacos.

Salmon Tacos

$14.00

Tempura salmon topped with kimchi, siracha miso aioli and julienned scallions. Comes with three tacos.

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Chipotle marinated grilled steak, pico de gallo and a watercress salad with olive oil and lemon juice finished with truffle aioli. Comes with three tacos.

Surf and Turf tacos

$18.00

Chipotle marinated steak, butterflied shrimp topped with salsa verde and micro greens

Sweet Plantain & Pork Belly Tacos

$14.00

Fried sweet plantains, crispy pork belly, julienned romaine topped with pico de gallo and a horseradish cilantro crema. Comes with three tacos.

Sweet Plantain Tacos

$10.00

Fried sweet plantains, julienned romaine, topped with pico de gallo and a horseradish cilantro crema.

Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Blackened tuna served medium rare topped with a grilled pineapple and black bean salsa. Comes with three tacos.

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Served with a side of Dulce de Leche

Tres Leches

$6.00

Deep Fried Bananas

$8.00

Bananas and Nutella wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried topped with strawberries, dulce de leche, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Flan

$7.00

House made flan with dulce de leche sauce

Cake Cutting Fee

$15.00

Sides

Guacamole Side

$2.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Side of Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Pork Belly

$5.00

Side of Steak

$8.00

Side of Shrimp (5)

$15.00

Side of Spicy Shrimp (5)

$15.00

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Elote Cream

$0.50

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Side of Salsa Roja

$0.50

Side of Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mango Salsa

$0.50

Side of Pineapple Black Bean Salsa

$0.50

Side of Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Side of Horseradish Crema

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Chipotle Honey Caesar

$0.50

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Lettuce

$0.50

Family Pack

Dinner for 4 including build your own tacos, yellow rice, red beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and churros.

$50.00

Dinner for four with build your own taco kit (12 tortillas), rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and churros! Pick two proteins.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Te Amo Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar featuring delicious margaritas, tequila tasting flights, and a completely unique taco experience centered around an open flame grill. Whether you are going out for happy hour, date night or late night partying, the sophisticated atmosphere combined with two fully stocked bars, lounge area & open kitchen will have you loving Te Amo

182 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510

