Olives And Oil imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Olives And Oil Olives New Haven

review star

No reviews yet

124 Temple Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Olives And Oil is Chef John Brennan's modern take on rustic Italian cuisine, wine, & life in a vintage setting. Fresh ingredients, small plates, brick oven fired personal pizza, and hand-made pasta in the heart of New Haven's downtown.

Website

Location

124 Temple Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

Gallery
Olives And Oil image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mecha - New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
201B Crown Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
orange star4.3 • 711
1180 Chapel St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Elm City Social - Elm New Haven
orange star4.5 • 764
266 College Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
JACK’S BAR + STEAKHOUSE - NEW HAVEN CT
orange starNo Reviews
212 College Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
BAR
orange starNo Reviews
254 Crown Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
El Segundo New Haven
orange star4.8 • 23
367 orange st new haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Haven

Sally's Apizza
orange star4.0 • 2,420
237 Wooster St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Sandra's Next Generation
orange star4.5 • 2,166
636 Congress Ave New Haven, CT 06519
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
orange star4.5 • 791
65 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Haven
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston