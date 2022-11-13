Barracuda Bistro & Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Popular Items

Mac and Cheese
Barracuda Nachos
Empanadas

Small Plates

Avocado Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Sushi grade tuna, over two half avocados, drizzled with sweet chili and wasabi sauces and topped with scallions

BBQ Pork Arepas

$12.00

Three delicious Colombian corn cakes topped with mango BBQ pulled pork

Chicken Arepas

$12.00

Three delicious Colombian corn cakes topped with sautéed chicken with tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cilantro

Chipotle Chicken Arepas

$12.00

Three delicious Colombian corn cakes topped with chipotle chicken sour cream, and scallions

Mushroom Arepas

$12.00

Three delicious Colombian corn cakes topped with sautéed mushrooms and drizzled with balsamic reduction

Steak Arepas

Steak Arepas

$12.00

Three delicious Colombian corn cakes topped with sautéed flank steak with tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cilantro

Barracuda Nachos

$12.00

Yuca frita topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, and scallions served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Chicharron

$14.00

Crispy pork belly served over kidney beans accompanied with arepas and sour cream. Add eggs $2

Crab Cake

$13.00

Golden brown crab cake topped with mango salsa

Empanadas

$6.00

Three yellow corn dough turnovers stuffed with seasoned chicken and potatoes, served with Colombian salsa

Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken, pepper jack cheese with mango chutney and pepper flakes

Chorizo Flatbread

$13.00

Chorizo, pineapple and pepper jack cheese

Mushroom Flatbread

$13.00

Mushroom, honey, truffle oil and Manchego cheese

Guacamole and Plantain Chips

$12.00

Fresh guacamole and homemade cajun plantain chips

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Three cheese homemade sauce

Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Sautéed mussels with garlic, white wine, butter and cilantro served with toast points

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Pepper jack cheese, tomato and scallions in a flour tortilla

Lobster Quesadilla

$20.00

Lobster meat, pepper jack cheese, tomato and scallions in a flour tortilla served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole

Platano Con Queso

$6.00

Sweet plantain with melted mozzarella topped with honey and lime zest served with sour cream

Salchipapas

$12.00

A bowl of French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomatoes and scallions. Served with a horseradish and ketchup aioli

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Baby shrimp, lime juice, cilantro, diced shallots, tabasco and tomato juice served with plantain chips

Tacos

$10.00

Three tacos on corn tortillas topped with romaine and pico de gallo

BBQ Pork Tostones

$12.00

Three fried green plantains topped with mango BBQ pulled pork

Chicken Tostones

$12.00

Three fried green plantains topped with sautéed chicken with tomatoes, onions, peppers and cilantro

Chipotle Chicken Tostones

$12.00

Three fried green plantains topped with chipotle chicken, sour cream and scallions

Steak Tostones

$12.00

Three fried green plantains topped with sautéed flank steak with tomatoes, onions, peppers and cilantro

Mushroom Tostones

$12.00

Three fried green plantains topped with sautéed mushrooms drizzled with balsamic reduction

Avocado Tostones

$12.00

Three fried green plantains topped with guacamole and avocado

Vegan Tostones

$12.00

Fried green plantains topped with sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic, avocado and balsamic

Volcano Shrimp

$18.00

Six blackened shrimp covered in mango chutney and topped with cilantro

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Soups and Salads

Barracuda Salad

$8.00

Baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, and our balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese

Burgers and Sandwiches

Barracuda Burger

$14.00

8 oz burger cooked to your liking with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cheddar cheese on a bun

Plantain and Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Colombian style grilled chicken sandwich with queso blanco, lettuce and guacamole served in between two tostones

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Pan seared blackened tuna with lettuce, tomatoes and topped with our homemade horseradish cream sauce served on a bun

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Homemade veggie patty with quinoa, roasted garlic, mushrooms and caramelized onions topped with melted manchego cheese on a bun or in a wrap

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Golden brown crab cake with lettuce, tomato, red onion and lemon sriracha aioli served on a bun

Large Plates

Carne con Papas

$25.00

12 oz NY strip steak marinated in our chimichurri sauce and served with French fries and chipotle aioli

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

Chicken enchiladas with salsa verde, sour cream, cilantro and served with rice and beans

Pinchos de Carne

$25.00

NY steak skewers - 12 oz of steak cooked to your liking over fried yuca served with chipotle aioli

Rice Bowl

$17.00

Yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains. Upgrade with your favorite protein

Saltado

$26.00

Sautéed chicken or steak with garlic, red onion, tomato, cilantro, tamari sauce and French fries

Shrimp Mofongo

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp in a Puerto Rican criollo sauce served over mashed green plantains

Winter Salmon

$26.00

Grilled salmon with bacon mashed sweet potatoes with maple ginger reduction

Dessert

Churros

$6.00

Sweet Spanish fritters filled with caramel and rolled in brown sugar

Tres Leches

$6.00

Sponge cake with condensed milk, evaporated milk and cream

Flan

$7.00

Housemade flan topped with dulce de leche

Cake Fee

$30.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side Yuca Frita

$6.00

Side of Beans

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Side of Plantain Chips

$3.00

Side of Pork Belly

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Barracuda Salad

$6.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Tostones

$4.00

Side of Arepas (3)

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Chimichurri

$0.50

Side of Colombian Salsa

$0.50

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Parm Cheese

$0.50

Side Salad Dressing

$0.50

Food

3 chicken enchiladas topped with a salsa verde. Served with rice and beans and sour cream

Enchiladas Verdes

$17.00

Corned Beef Arepas

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Barracuda Bistro & Bar is a Latin American Gastro Bar with a lively bar atmosphere in the Chapel West section of New Haven, CT.

Website

Location

1180 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511

Directions

Barracuda Bistro & Bar image
Barracuda Bistro & Bar image

