Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
711 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Barracuda Bistro & Bar is a Latin American Gastro Bar with a lively bar atmosphere in the Chapel West section of New Haven, CT.
Location
1180 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JACK’S BAR + STEAKHOUSE - NEW HAVEN CT
No Reviews
212 College Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Haven
More near New Haven