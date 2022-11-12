Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Lazeez Indian Cuisine

348 Reviews

$

40 Orange Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Popular Items

Cheese Chili Garlic Naan
Naan
Samosa

Small Plates

Samosa

$6.00

Amchur potatoes and green peas in hand rolled pastry

Dal Kachori

$7.00

Deep fried puff pastry stuffed with mung dal, topped with chutney, yogurt & sev

Avocado Bhel Poori

$7.00

Avocado sweet sour and spicy emulsion of Chat, puffed light rice and lentil noodles

Samosa Chat

$7.00

Roasted cumin, ginger, crushed samosa topped with onion, tomatoes & chuntney and white peas

Chickpeas Salad

$8.00

Mix greens, tomato, onion with passion fruit and rice vinaigrette

Paneer Shashlik

$11.00

Tandoori grilled paneer with bell peppers & onions

Pahadi Murgh Kabab

$11.00

Tandoor grilled hot & spicy chicken

Tandoori Chicken Wings

$12.00

7 spices marinated chicken wings

Hyd Kheema with paratha

$11.00

Minced lamb, green peas with butter paratha

Shrimp Shahslik

$12.00

Tandoori grilled shrimp with onions & bell peppers

Chile Crab

$15.00

Jumbo lump crab, tempered ginger, mustard seeds, green chilies and coconut

Indo - Chinese

Cauliflower in hot cilantro garlic sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$8.00+

Cauliflower in hot cilantro garlic sauce

Chili Chicken

$9.00+

Batter fried chicken tossed up with green chili and mix peppers

Drums of Heaven

$10.00+

Deep fried chicken lollipops schezwan sauce

Chicken 65

$9.00+

Chicken wok fried with cumin, mustard, curry leaf yogurt and lemon

Jhinga Manchurian

$12.00+

Crispy shrimp in hot cilantro garlic sauce

Paneer Chilli

$8.00+

Batter fried paneer tossed up with green chili and mix peppers

Fried Rice

Hakka Noodles

Biryani

Slow cooked Basmati rice in sealed pots with fresh herbs, cardamom, mint and saffron. Served with side of Mirchi Ka Salan & Raita

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Goat Biryani

$22.00

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Tandoori

Marinated in herbs and spices and grilled in the clay Tandoor

Chicken Tandoori

$18.00

Half bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt & spices

Chicken Malai

$18.00

Mild ginger, white pepper marinated chicken tenders

Reshmi Kebab

$18.00

Marinated chicken tenders with saffron, cardamom & cream cheese

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Ginger, garlic and cayenne marinated chicken

Malai Jhinga

$24.00

Creamy mild rubbed shrimp with white pepper

Fish Tikka

$24.00

Market fish, roasted garlic, mint and coriander chutney

Lamb Chops

$34.00

Rack of lamb, hint of nutmeg, black cumin and mace

Chef's Specials

Dhaba wala kadai Chicken

$18.00

Slow cooked chicken with tomato, onion & spices

Dilliwala Butter Chicken

$19.00

Chicken kabab in a creamy tikka masala sauce

Lagan ka Murgh

$18.00

Spice marinated chicken which is slow cooked, sautéed onion, ginger, garlic, tomato

Lal Maas

$20.00

Lamb meat, red chili sauce,garlic, coriander, garam masala

Hyderabadi Gosht Bahar

$22.00

Goat on the bone cooked in pounded spices

Dhaba Chingri

$20.00

Shrimp tempered in curry leaf, ginger and red onion coconut milk sauce

Fish Malabari

$20.00

Market fish curry cooked in coconut milk, green chilly. coriander and mustard seeds

Classic Entree

Tikka Masala

Creamy tomato sauce

Saag

Korma

Gassi

Vindaloo

Jalfrazie

Moilee

Veg Delight

Paneer Lababdar

$16.00

Paneer in tomato butter sauce, fenugreek leaves

Paneer Khurchan

$16.00

Paneer cooked in onion tomato sauce, bell peppers, cumin, turmeric, fenugreek

Crispy Okra

$15.00

Juliennes of okra fried crisp and dusted with tangy powdered spices

Tawa Aloo Gobi

$14.00

Potatoes & Cauliflower, fenugreek

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Spiced okra with onions & bell pepper sauce

Chole Haldiram

$14.00

Chickpeas cooked in onion tomato gravy

Langarwali Dal

$13.00

Ginger infused slow cooked black lentils in cream and butter

Palak Bagara Dal

$11.00

Spinach and pink masoor lentils, tempered garlic

Breads

Naan

$4.00

Unleavened flat bread

Roti

$4.00

Plain whole wheat bread

Paratha

$5.00

Multi layered roti filled with butter

Kulcha

$5.00

Nan filled or topped with Garlic or Onions or Potato or Green chilies or Nuts & Raisins

Cheese Chili Garlic Naan

$5.00

Flat bread stuffed with chilies, garlic, and amul cheese

Sides

Pulav

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Cucumbers, fresh mint and cilantro in chilled yogurt

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Dessert

Rasmalai

$6.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Kulfi

$6.00

Sauces To - Go

Tikka Masala

$8.00+

Saag

$8.00+

Korma

$8.00+

Gassi

$8.00+

Vindaloo

$8.00+

NA Beverage

Sodas

$2.50

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Still Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00
