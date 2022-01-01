Mac and cheese in New Haven

Crafted by Hand Cafe image

 

Crafted by Hand Cafe

167 Orange St., New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Scrambled egg, Home Fries, Jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, choice of meat
Gorgonzola Salad$11.95
Baby Spinach, crispy shallots, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, cucumber, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
Truffle Grilled Cheese$10.95
Garlic mushrooms, fontina & Gruyere cheese, Truffle cream cheese on sourdough
More about Crafted by Hand Cafe
Barracuda Bistro & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Barracuda Bistro & Bar

1180 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Salchipapas$12.00
Loaded French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomato, and scallion with horseradish and ketchup aioli
Rice Bowl$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
Yuca Frita$7.00
Fried yuca served with chimichurri sauce on the side [GF] [V]
More about Barracuda Bistro & Bar
Mac-N-Cheese image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky D's Rib Shack

302 Winchester Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.7 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese
More about Ricky D's Rib Shack
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

