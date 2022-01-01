Mac and cheese in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Crafted by Hand Cafe
167 Orange St., New Haven
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, Home Fries, Jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, choice of meat
|Gorgonzola Salad
|$11.95
Baby Spinach, crispy shallots, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, cucumber, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
|Truffle Grilled Cheese
|$10.95
Garlic mushrooms, fontina & Gruyere cheese, Truffle cream cheese on sourdough
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Salchipapas
|$12.00
Loaded French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomato, and scallion with horseradish and ketchup aioli
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
|Yuca Frita
|$7.00
Fried yuca served with chimichurri sauce on the side [GF] [V]
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky D's Rib Shack
302 Winchester Ave, New Haven
|Mac-N-Cheese
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
470 James Street, New Haven
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.