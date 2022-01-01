Chicken salad in New Haven
More about Atticus Cafe
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Grain Bowl
|$12.00
organic brown rice, pumpkin seed romesco, pesto, marinated kale, fried egg and roasted mushrooms, and delicata squash **can be made vegan with tofu
this dish is wheat free**
- choose your protein add on
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.00
3 meatballs, stracciatella + parmesan cheeses, ciabatta slab bread
|Frittata Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
parmesan & herb frittata, mystic cheese co melinda mae, pumpkin seed romesco, marinated kale, red onion, brioche
More about NexDine
NexDine
100 College Street, New Haven
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
|SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
More about Zois, LLC
Zois, LLC
63 Grove St, New Haven
|#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
|#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
|California Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing