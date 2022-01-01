A map showing the location of Atticus Market 771 Orange StView gallery

Atticus Market 771 Orange St

33 Reviews

$$$

771 Orange St

New Haven, CT 06511

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
French Toast Latte

cold case

Atticus Classic

Atticus Classic

$8.50Out of stock

smoked ham, vermont cheddar + dijon mustard on croissant

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.50
Tofu Bahn Mi

Tofu Bahn Mi

$10.50
Hummus Sandwich

Hummus Sandwich

$8.50

spicy pickled veggies, hummus, greens, on sliced bread

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$12.50

arugula, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, feta, walnuts, avocado + red wine vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$11.50Out of stock

roasted beets, radicchio, herb ricotta, toasted hazelnuts, red wine vinaigrette

Chicken Ceasar Salad

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.00

roasted chicken, local parmesan, torn sourdough croutons, over romaine

Roasted Apple Salad

Roasted Apple Salad

$11.50

roasted apples, mixed lettuces, mystic cheese cachalot cheddar, pecan-cranberry crumble + maple dijon vinaigrette

Spicy Soba Noodle Salad

Spicy Soba Noodle Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$5.00Out of stock
Tuna Salad 8 oz.

Tuna Salad 8 oz.

$5.00Out of stock
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$6.00
Orecchiette w/ Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

Orecchiette w/ Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$8.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

Chia Pudding

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup sm

$2.50
Watermelon Fetta - Small

Watermelon Fetta - Small

$4.00Out of stock
Watermelon Fetta - Large

Watermelon Fetta - Large

$8.00Out of stock
Spicy 3 Bean Salad

Spicy 3 Bean Salad

$7.00Out of stock
Quinoa Salad - Small

Quinoa Salad - Small

$3.50Out of stock
Quinoa Salad - Large

Quinoa Salad - Large

$7.00Out of stock

Stone Fruit Caprese

$5.00Out of stock

Fall Pasta Salad

$6.00

Grape Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Creamed Corn Pasta Salad

$7.00

Roasted Corn, Rigatoni, Bacon, Heavy Cream, Onions, Garlic and Lemon Juice

Antipasto Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Marinated Olives and Shishito Peppers

Yogurt & Granola

$6.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Mozzarella

$6.00

Spicy Eggplant Dip

$5.00Out of stock

Radicchio + Fennel Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Wellstone Farm Radicchio Shaved Fennel Fennel Top + Anchovy Dressing Pickled Raisins Walnuts Finback Cheese

Mushroom Farro Salad

$6.00

hot case

Half Roasted Chicken

Half Roasted Chicken

$7.50

Roasted Kogi Nut Squash w/ Pecorino + Fennel Crumbs

$7.00

Hot and Iced Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Mbozi Peaberry from Tanzania. Medium Roast Organic El Cimarron from Guatemala. Dark Roast

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50+

2 shots of espresso over ice with choice of Milk

French Toast Latte

French Toast Latte

$5.50+

espresso, steamed oat milk, vanilla, maple, cinnamon

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$4.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

2 shots of espresso topped with foamed milk

Chai

Chai

$4.50+
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Americano

Americano

$3.25

espresso + steamed water

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25

espresso + water over ice

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

1/2 coffee + steamed milk (1 size- 12oz)

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$3.75
Harney & Sons Hot Tea

Harney & Sons Hot Tea

$3.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

shaken matcha + milk + optional choice of flavor

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.25+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Un-sweatened. Harney and Sons Tea

50/50

50/50

$3.00+
mocha

mocha

$5.25+

espresso + steamed milk & house made chocolate syrup choice to add syrup to make it PEPPERMINT MOCHA or SPICY MOCHA

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

This is a traditional Macchiato, not a starbucks version: equal part espresso foamed milk. Served in a 2oz cup.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Red Eye

$4.00
Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$4.00

London Fog

$3.50

Box of Coffee (Regular)

$22.50

Box of Hot Chocolate

$24.00Out of stock

pumpkin spice latte

$5.50+

espresso & steamed milk + pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, vanilla, sugar *all natural - no artificial sweetener *

HIbiscus Apple Cider

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
