Barbeque
Southern

Ricky D's Rib Shack

218 Reviews

$$

302 Winchester Ave

New Haven, CT 06511

Popular Items

Dinner (regular)
Loaded Baked Potato
6 Wings

Ribs

Quarter Slab (3 bones)

$10.00
Half Slab (7 bones)

$18.75
Full Slab (12 bones)

$31.25

Wings

6 Wings

$10.00
12 Wings

$17.50

18 Wings

$23.75

24 Piece

$28.75

Sandwiches

Smoked polish sausage on hokie bun topped with fries, BBQ sauce and slaw
Beef Brisket

$12.50
Pulled Pork (topped w/ slaw)

$11.25
Chopped Chicken

$10.00
Rib Tip (topped w/ slaw)

$10.00
Smoked Turkey

$10.00Out of stock

Add Bun

$0.50

Polish Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Kansa-Lina Fries

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.75

By The Pound

Beef Brisket

$25.00

Pulled Pork

$21.25

Chopped Chicken

$21.25

Smoked Turkey Breast

$10.00+

Sides

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00+
Potato Salad

$5.00+
Cole Slaw

$5.00+
Baked Beans

$5.00+
Cornbread (1pc)

$2.00
Collard Green

$5.00+
Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Yams

$5.00+

Rice

$5.00+Out of stock

String beans

$5.00+

Combination Platters

Combo #1 (Regular)

$35.62

Pulled pork, beef brisket, quarter slab

Combo #2 (Regular)

$31.88

Half slab, 6 wings

Combo #3 (Regular)

$40.00

Half slab, 12 wings

Meat Sampler (Regular)

$75.00

Full slab ribs, 1lb brisket, 1lb pork, 1lb chicken, 12 wings

Combo #3 (Large)

$45.00

Combo #3 (XL)

$50.00

Combo #2 (Large)

$36.88

Combo #2 (XL)

$41.88

Combo #1 (Large)

$40.62

Combo #1 (XL)

$45.62

Meat Sampler (large)

$80.00

Meat Sampler (XL)

$85.00

Dinner

Dinner (regular)

$17.50

1 meat, 2 sides, cornbread

Dinner (Large)

$22.50

Dinner (XL)

$27.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.25

Beverages

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

A LA Carte Meats

Ribs(Full Tray)

$145.00

Brisket full tray

$190.00

Pulled Pork Full Tray

$180.00

Chopped Chicken Full Tray

$160.00

Wings (100)

$95.00

Wings (75)

$77.00

Wings (50)

$57.00

Pulled Pork (Half Tray)

$90.00

Brisket (Half Tray)

$100.00

Chopped Chicken (Half Tray)

$90.00

Homeless Meals Week 7\27\20

$984.75

Whole Turkey

$125.00

Thanksgiving Ham

$100.00

A LA Carte Sides

Mac & Cheese (Full Tray)

$90.00

Mac & Cheese (Half Tray)

$60.00

Baked Beans (Full Tray)

$90.00

Baked Beans (Half Tray)

$60.00

Cole Slaw (Full Tray)

$90.00

Cole Slaw (Half Tray)

$60.00

Potato Salad (Full Tray)

$90.00

Potato Salad (Half Tray)

$60.00

Corn On Cobb (Full Tray

$90.00

Corn On Cobb (Half)

$60.00

Cornbread

$60.00

Stuffing (Full)

$100.00

Mashed Potatoes (Full Tray)

$90.00

Collard Greens (Full)

$90.00

Yams (Full)

$90.00

Mashed Potatoes (Half Tray)

$60.00

Stuffing (Half Tray)

$75.00

Yams (Half Tray)

$60.00

Greens (Half Tray)

$60.00

Caesar (Full Tray)

$60.00

Greens (Full)

$90.00

String Beans

$90.00

Sting Beans (Half Tray)

$60.00

Sauce

BBQ Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Please type in your address in the 'special instructions' section below

Merchandise

Bbq sauce

$8.00

Dry rub

$8.00

Rib shack starter kit

$15.00

Shirt

$15.00

Shirt (Long Sleeve)

$18.00

Mask

$12.00

Rib Shack Hoodie

$45.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

24oz Dry Rub

$12.00

Add-ons

Add slaw

$0.99

Extra meat

$2.99

Add bun

$0.99

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Paper Plates & Napkins

$25.00

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

302 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT 06511

Directions

