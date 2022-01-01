Penne in New Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
New Haven restaurants that serve penne
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Penne alla Vodka
$12.00
handmade penne tossed in a vodka sauce | vegetarian
More about Next Door
Jack's Bar Steakhouse
212 College Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
PENNE ALA VODKA
$29.00
Gluten free penne, Italian sausage, light cream vodka sauce
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse
