Chicken sandwiches in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

2ab2393d-79f7-425b-b506-3b879f1c4b9b image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

65 Broadway, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
a fan favorite! chicken thigh pakora, mango chutney, house-made cucumber pickle, brioche
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Barracuda Bistro & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Barracuda Bistro & Bar

1180 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Plantain and Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Colombian style grilled chicken sandwich with queso blanco, lettuce and guacamole served in between two tostones
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken sandwich with cheddar, bacon, lettuce and guacamole on burger bun accompanied with french fries.
More about Barracuda Bistro & Bar
Atticus Cafe image

 

Atticus Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
chipotle chicken salad on toasted wheat bread with pickled onion, avocado, cilantro + pumpkin seed salsa macha
More about Atticus Cafe
Item pic

 

Next Door

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
House-made fried chicken on a brioche bun with fries
More about Next Door
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Haven Hot Chicken

21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (577 reviews)
Takeout
The NOT Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll
NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo$13.74
Buttermilk-marinated, oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with crispy fries & choice of drink
More about Haven Hot Chicken
Item pic

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Smoked Chicken Thigh --> Breaded & Fried --> Topped with Spicy Slaw & Honey Mustard
Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Sandra's Next Generation image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken (Sandwich)$5.50
Fried Chicken (Sandwich)$6.50
Fried Chicken (Sandwich)$6.50
More about Sandra's Next Generation
Restaurant banner

 

Atticus Market

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
chipotle chicken salad on toasted wheat bread with pickled onion, avocado, cilantro + pumpkin seed salsa macha
More about Atticus Market
Restaurant banner

 

Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken served with Lettuce and Tomato
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with LT, and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven

