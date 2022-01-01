Chicken sandwiches in New Haven
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
65 Broadway, New Haven
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
a fan favorite! chicken thigh pakora, mango chutney, house-made cucumber pickle, brioche
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Plantain and Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Colombian style grilled chicken sandwich with queso blanco, lettuce and guacamole served in between two tostones
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken sandwich with cheddar, bacon, lettuce and guacamole on burger bun accompanied with french fries.
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
chipotle chicken salad on toasted wheat bread with pickled onion, avocado, cilantro + pumpkin seed salsa macha
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
House-made fried chicken on a brioche bun with fries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Haven Hot Chicken
21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven
|The NOT Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll
|NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$13.74
Buttermilk-marinated, oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with crispy fries & choice of drink
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
470 James Street, New Haven
|BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Smoked Chicken Thigh --> Breaded & Fried --> Topped with Spicy Slaw & Honey Mustard
|Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sandra's Next Generation
636 Congress Ave, New Haven
|Fried Chicken (Sandwich)
|$5.50
|Fried Chicken (Sandwich)
|$6.50
|Fried Chicken (Sandwich)
|$6.50
Atticus Market
771 Orange St, New Haven
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
chipotle chicken salad on toasted wheat bread with pickled onion, avocado, cilantro + pumpkin seed salsa macha
Archie Moore's - New Haven
188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken served with Lettuce and Tomato
|Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with LT, and a side of bleu cheese dressing.