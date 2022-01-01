Pies in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve pies
More about Next Door
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
|LARGE RED PIE
|$15.00
tomato sauce only
|SMALL RED PIE
|$12.00
tomato sauce only
|SMALL WHITE PIE
|$12.00
mozzarella. no tomato sauce
More about Sally's Apizza
PIZZA
Sally's Apizza
237 Wooster St, New Haven
|Medium Tomato Sauce Pie
|$15.75
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
|Medium White Fresh Tomato Pie
|$24.50
Fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil.
|Small White Potato Pie
|$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
More about Olives And Oil
Olives And Oil
124 Temple Street, New Haven
|Margherita Pie
|$18.00
Heirloom Tomatoes | Mozzarella | Basil Pesto
|Sausage Pie
|$20.00
Brocollini | Pomodoro | Peppers| Garlic
Mozzarella
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
470 James Street, New Haven
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$3.75
More about Sandra's Next Generation
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sandra's Next Generation
636 Congress Ave, New Haven
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$5.00
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$5.50
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$5.50
More about Atticus Market
Atticus Market
771 Orange St, New Haven
|Margherita Pie
|$17.00
tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarela, pecorina + basil
|Tomato Sauce Pie
|$14.00
14 in Pie. Made with our own slow cooked tomato sauce. No cheese. Sliced fresh garlic.
|White Pie
|$15.00
14 in Pie. Made with Liuzzi Stracciatella and Mozzarella. (No Tomato Sauce). Sourdough Crust made with a high extraction flour from Maine Grains.