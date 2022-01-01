Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Next Door

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LARGE RED PIE$15.00
tomato sauce only
SMALL RED PIE$12.00
tomato sauce only
SMALL WHITE PIE$12.00
mozzarella. no tomato sauce
More about Next Door
Medium Tomato Sauce Pie image

PIZZA

Sally's Apizza

237 Wooster St, New Haven

Avg 4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Medium Tomato Sauce Pie$15.75
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
Medium White Fresh Tomato Pie$24.50
Fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil.
Small White Potato Pie$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
More about Sally's Apizza
Olives And Oil image

 

Olives And Oil

124 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pie$18.00
Heirloom Tomatoes | Mozzarella | Basil Pesto
Sausage Pie$20.00
Brocollini | Pomodoro | Peppers| Garlic
Mozzarella
More about Olives And Oil
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bourbon Pecan Pie$3.75
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Sandra's Next Generation image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Pie$5.00
Sweet Potato Pie$5.50
Sweet Potato Pie$5.50
More about Sandra's Next Generation
Item pic

 

Atticus Market

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pie$17.00
tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarela, pecorina + basil
Tomato Sauce Pie$14.00
14 in Pie. Made with our own slow cooked tomato sauce. No cheese. Sliced fresh garlic.
White Pie$15.00
14 in Pie. Made with Liuzzi Stracciatella and Mozzarella. (No Tomato Sauce). Sourdough Crust made with a high extraction flour from Maine Grains.
More about Atticus Market

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Chocolate Cake

Biryani

Chicken Salad

Samosa

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Cheese Naan

Rice Bowls

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston