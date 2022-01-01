Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street

999 State Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chia Pudding With Two Toppings$6.00
Chia Pudding with two toppings$6.00
More about Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street
Item pic

 

Atticus Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Chia Pudding$5.00
coconut + chia seed pudding, fruit, honey, toasted almonds + cocoa nibs
More about Atticus Cafe
Next Door image

 

Next Door

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$4.50
with house made whipped cream
More about Next Door
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana Pudding Cake$6.00
Banana Pudding Cake$6.00
Banana Pudding$6.00
More about Sandra's Next Generation
Restaurant banner

 

Atticus Market

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Chia Pudding$5.00
More about Atticus Market
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.70
More about Zois, LLC

