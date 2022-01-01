Pudding in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve pudding
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street
999 State Street, New Haven
|Chia Pudding With Two Toppings
|$6.00
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Coconut Chia Pudding
|$5.00
coconut + chia seed pudding, fruit, honey, toasted almonds + cocoa nibs
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
|Bread Pudding
|$4.50
with house made whipped cream
Sandra's Next Generation
636 Congress Ave, New Haven
|Banana Pudding Cake
|$6.00
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00