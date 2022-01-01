Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Frittata Egg Sandwich image

 

Atticus Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frittata Egg Sandwich$8.50
parmesan & herb frittata, mystic cheese co melinda mae, pumpkin seed romesco, marinated kale, red onion, brioche
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, greens on brioche
More about Atticus Cafe
Item pic

 

Raw Bowls & Juice

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Best Egg Sandwich$12.00
Toasted bagel scooped out, pasture-raised soft boiled eggs, Armenian string cheese (similar to mozzarella), avocado smash, arugula, tomato, red pepper flakes
More about Raw Bowls & Juice
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.99
Egg White w/Cheese Sandwich$4.99
More about Zois, LLC
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$2.75
More about Cafe on Temple

Map

Map

