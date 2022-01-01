Egg sandwiches in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Atticus Cafe
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Frittata Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
parmesan & herb frittata, mystic cheese co melinda mae, pumpkin seed romesco, marinated kale, red onion, brioche
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, greens on brioche
More about Raw Bowls & Juice
Raw Bowls & Juice
285 Nicoll Street, New Haven
|Best Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Toasted bagel scooped out, pasture-raised soft boiled eggs, Armenian string cheese (similar to mozzarella), avocado smash, arugula, tomato, red pepper flakes
More about Zois, LLC
Zois, LLC
63 Grove St, New Haven
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.99
|Egg White w/Cheese Sandwich
|$4.99
More about Cafe on Temple
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$2.75