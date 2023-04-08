Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olmo

93 Whitney Ave

New Haven, CT 06510

Bagel Sandwiches

Breakfast and Lunch bagel sandwiches served all day. Modify our menu to your liking!
Bagel w. Cream Cheese

Bagel w. Cream Cheese

$4.00

Olmo’s signature bagel with our house whipped cream cheese. Add a couple toppings to customize your breakfast!

Bagel w. Butter

Bagel w. Butter

$2.80

Choose your bagel and we'll schmear the farm fresh butter

Lox w. Love

Lox w. Love

$17.80

Choose your bagel - comes with choice of cream cheese, 2 or 4oz of Ducktrap River lox, tomatoes, red onions, and capers

Egg Sandwich (No Cheese)

Egg Sandwich (No Cheese)

$5.00

Choose your bagel - comes with two eggs, salt, and pepper

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Choose your bagel - comes with two eggs, provolone, salt, and pepper

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$7.60

Choose your bagel - comes with bacon, two eggs, provolone, salt, and pepper

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$9.50

Choose your bagel - comes with Lamberti's sausage, two eggs, provolone, salt, and pepper

Ham, Egg, & Cheese

Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$7.60
Pastrami, Egg, & Cheese

Pastrami, Egg, & Cheese

$11.60
Olmo BLT

Olmo BLT

$9.15

Choose your bagel - comes with a pile of bacon, arugula, tomato, choice of mayo, and our signature everything everything spice

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$15.00

Choose your bagel - 5oz of house made pastrami, double cheese, mustard, and red onion

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$7.00Out of stock

Okonomiyaki - means “grilled how you like it” Roasted Cabbage, two fried eggs, Japanese BBQ sauce, and everything everything spice Get it how you like it by adding a protein or avocado!

Bulk Bagels

Olmo Bagels in a bag! Voted best in New Haven - Grab some bagels for your freezer so you can start each day off with a smile.

Solo Bagel

$2.00
Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$10.00

Six (6) of New Haven's best bagels in a bag - does not include schmear

Baker's Dozen Bagels

Baker's Dozen Bagels

$20.00

13 of New Haven's best bagels in a bag - does not include schmear

Tub of Schmear

$7.00

Baked Goods & Things

Other offerings from our baking team!
Rugelach

Rugelach

$5.00

A Polish cookie made from a cream cheese dough

Giant Cookie

Giant Cookie

$3.00

Our cookie recipe baked into the size of your face

Babka

Babka

$20.00

a Polish and Ukrainian sweet bread layered with flakey dough and either a hazelnut chocolate filling or classic cinnamon

Deep River Chips

Deep River Chips

$2.00

Local kettle potato chips

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Homemade fudgy brownies - grab one to add that extra delight to your day

Latke

$1.50Out of stock

Walnut & Pistachio Biscotti

$3.00
Stani Greek Yogurt

Stani Greek Yogurt

$3.00

Local Greek yogurt that we believe to be the best there ever was!

Drinks

Organic Hot Coffee

$2.75

A cup of Organic Olmo Blend - we add the dairy and the sweetner

Iced Coffee / Cold Brew

Iced Coffee / Cold Brew

$3.75

A cup of 4Jacks Cold Brew - we add the dairy and the sweetener

Latte

$3.25

Espresso with steamed milk and a float of creamy froth

Cappuccino

$3.25

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and creamy froth (not available dairy free or iced) NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Steep Tea from Fairfield, CT - we add the dairy and sweetener

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

House brewed iced tea - we add the dairy and the sweetener

Fresh Juice

$6.00

RIPE and Natalie's juices - fresh pressed

Chocolate Milk

$3.25Out of stock
Sparking Water

Sparking Water

$1.50

La Croix seltzer cans

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Poland Spring .5L water bottles

Foxon Park Soda

Foxon Park Soda

$2.25

Local Soda made with real cane sugar

Retail Coffee 12oz

$15.00

Coffee of the Month

$25.00

Bagelry Merchandise

The Hat

The Hat

$25.00
The Shirt

The Shirt

$20.00

Everyone Deserves a Bagel Tote

$25.00

Everyone Deserves a Bagel! Grab a tote bag filled with a Baker’s Dozen bagels! We donate all of our leftover bagels from the day to Haven’s Harvest to help combat food insecurity in our local area. Help our mission to have no families go hungry.

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Original New Haven Bagels

Location

93 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

