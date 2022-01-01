Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Atticus Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
anadama cookie$3.00
chewy cookie made with molasses & blue corn - reminiscent of new england brown bread
contains: eggs, gluten, dairy
chocolate chip cookie$3.25
contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
triple chocolate cookie$3.25
chocolate cookie with milk & white chocolate chips
contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
More about Atticus Cafe
Item pic

 

Next Door

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Ricotta Cookies (4)$3.95
Four Cookies
Ginger Molasses Cookies (4)$3.95
Four Cookies
More about Next Door
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie$1.00
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
COOKIE image

 

NexDine

100 College Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COOKIE
More about NexDine
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies$1.75
Baked in House
More about Zois, LLC

