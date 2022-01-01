Cookies in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve cookies
More about Atticus Cafe
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|anadama cookie
|$3.00
chewy cookie made with molasses & blue corn - reminiscent of new england brown bread
contains: eggs, gluten, dairy
|chocolate chip cookie
|$3.25
contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
|triple chocolate cookie
|$3.25
chocolate cookie with milk & white chocolate chips
contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
More about Next Door
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
|Lemon Ricotta Cookies (4)
|$3.95
Four Cookies
|Ginger Molasses Cookies (4)
|$3.95
Four Cookies